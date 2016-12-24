Abhijit 10 years Oracle PLSQL, Shell Scripting, Unix, DataWarehousing

Abhijit Kumar Singh Phone: 08055360102 E-Mail: singhabhijitkumar2@gmail.com Targeting assignments in Data Warehousing/ETL ...
● Mapping requirements of clients as well as different service providers, senior management, vendors / consultants & other...
ANNEXURE MAJOR PROJECTS Title: DART (Dashboard Analytics Reporting Tool) Period: April 2015 – Present Project Tools: Oracl...
Title: JPMC - New Performance Measures Period: Sep 2011 – Dec 2011 & Feb 2013 – Jun 2013 Project Tools: Oracle PLSQL, Data...
  1. 1. Abhijit Kumar Singh Phone: 08055360102 E-Mail: singhabhijitkumar2@gmail.com Targeting assignments in Data Warehousing/ETL Architecture/Project Management with an organization of repute preferably in Pune/ Bangalore Industry Preference: IT/IT Units of Investment Bank PROFILE SUMMARY ● A competent professional with over 10 of experience in Data Warehousing (DWH), Oracle PLSQL Development, SL3 Support and Enhancement Projects in the IT sector ● Currently associated with Deutsche Bank Group, Pune as Associate ● Resourceful in providing insightful knowledge of business process analysis (As-Is, To-Be) and design; managing application based process re-engineering, process optimization, cost control & revenue maximization from technical solutions using cutting-edge technologies ● Possess technical expertise of Advanced SQL & PLSQL concepts such as Analytics, Aggregation, Bulk Collect/Forall, Merge, Dynamic SQLs, Ref Cursors and developing processes to load flat files using SQL*Loader ● Track record of implementing, supporting and enhancing ETL/Data Warehouse solutions; extensively worked on SDLC, Oracle SQL ● Effective communicator with excellent interpersonal, relationship management, analytical & coordination skills KEY SKILLS ~ Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) ~ Performance Tuning ~ SDLC/ Agile ~ Data Warehousing ~Oracle PLSQL WORK EXPERIENCE Apr’15 – Present with Deutsche Bank Group, Pune as Associate Jun’14 – Mar’15 with Tech Mahindra, Pune as Module Lead Aug’06 – May’14 with Cognizant Technology Solutions, Pune as Associate Role: ● Communicating with internal/external clients to determine specific requirements and expectations; managing client expectations as an indicator of quality ● Assisting in application development and infrastructure projects through leading the conduct of integration tests for all data warehouses
  2. 2. ● Mapping requirements of clients as well as different service providers, senior management, vendors / consultants & other stakeholders for ensuring effective translation of business needs into technology requirements in adherence with company’s objectives ● Interacting (onsite & offshore) with the client for requirement gathering; evaluating technical and commercial feasibility of solutions ● Identifying, conceptualizing and documenting appropriate technical solution approaches for various business scenarios and challenges; working in Unix Shell Scripting ● Supervising the preparation of flowcharts, block diagrams and code programs for validation and testing ● Designing and writing automated functional, performance and unit tests; supporting developers in troubleshooting system issues along with monitoring system-level integration Highlights: ● Was part of the team which was responsible for insourcing and stabilizing DART application as a part of Deutsche Bank IT repatriation initiative ● Developed a utility for loading flat files with different structures based on metadata while working on Telefonica O2 SAS Repository assignment ● Led the development from Oracle side for Barclays Garuda Combined Statement project I T S K I L L S Hardware / Platforms: UNIX AIX Primary Skills: Oracle SQL, PL/SQL, SQL*Loader Secondary Skills: UNIX Shell Scripting, Teradata DBMS: Oracle 9i, 10g, 11g, Teradata 14.0 Tools and Utilities: Toad, SQL Developer, Teradata SQL Assistant, Jira Version Control Systems: MS Visual Source Safe, Clearcase, SVN, GIT E D U C A T I O N ● B.E. (Electronics & Telecommunications) from Pune University in 2006 ● 12 th from DBMS English School, Jamshedpur under ISC Board in 2002 with 72% ● 10 th from DBMS English School, Jamshedpur under ICSE Board in 2000 with 84% P E R S O N A L D E T A I L S Date of Birth: 22-Feb-1984 Permanent Address: A/233, Ashiana Enclave, Jamshedpur-831018 Languages Known: Hindi, English Refer to Annexure for major project details
  3. 3. ANNEXURE MAJOR PROJECTS Title: DART (Dashboard Analytics Reporting Tool) Period: April 2015 – Present Project Tools: Oracle PLSQL, UNIX Shell Scripting, Java, Informatica, Cognos, Essbase, Oracle DRM Description: DART (Dashboard Analytics Reporting Tool) is a strategic MI reporting platform for CB&S and DB Group containing consolidated Daily P&L and P&L attribution and Monthly cost and Planning data. It is not a single system but a system made up of various infrastructures such as ETL, Data Warehouse, cubes and hosts a number of sub-projects. Role: ● Offering SL3 support through SRs and Incidents; created, developed, and deployed enhancements and bug fixes to support ongoing operations of the warehouse database ● Administering performance tuning of application through indexes, partitioning, stats, code rewriting ● Designing, developing, testing, and implementing code for a major changes to the application ● Performing data analysis, data transformations, and data modelling for new feeds to downstream applications Title: Telefonica O2 – SAS Repository Period: June 2014 – March 2015 Project Tools: Oracle PLSQL, UNIX Shell Scripting, Java, Comptel BST, Clearcase, Maven Description: Currently, no subscriber data is stored persistently on the provisioning layer (SAS) for mobile subscribers. Persistent storage is only present on the CRM layer and within the network. However, it gets increasingly immanent that a better abstraction of network capabilities is needed so that they can be leveraged easily from multiple sources. A persistent storage on the provisioning layer appears to be required in the further evolution of mobile services when it is intended to encapsulate complexity locally. An in-house “make” solution is being developed in form of SAS Repository Role: ● Developed: o PLSQL tables, procedures and functions required for migration of existing subscriber data from HLR, PCRF o SQLLDR control files to load migration data from CSVs o A generic PLSQL utility to migrate existing customer data to SAS Repository o A generic Shell Script to be used for full installation, full uninstallation, patch installation, patch uninstallation of DB objects on any environment ● Conducted unit testing & defect fixing
  4. 4. Title: JPMC - New Performance Measures Period: Sep 2011 – Dec 2011 & Feb 2013 – Jun 2013 Project Tools: Oracle PLSQL, Datastage, Cognos, Java Description: New Performance Measurement is a data warehousing project dealing with portfolio management/analysis, risk attribution, risk analysis to be used by fund managers. JPMorgan's new Performance Measurement & Analytics Reporting system offers extensive capabilities for risk calculations, broader performance and attribution analyses, greater ability to customize investment reports and much more flexibility to manage performance analyses. The system is designed so performance managers, analysts and institutional investors can analyze the effectiveness of their portfolio strategies. Role: ● Understood & analyzed technical change requirements ● Formulated tables, global temporary tables, functions, packages, procedures, functions ● Modified existing packages, procedures, functions for change requirements ● Prepared master script for deployment ● Debugged stored procedure and packages Title: Barclays - MI Interim Reporting Solution Period: Aug 2012 – Dec 2012 Project Tools: Oracle SQL, Java Description: As a part of interim solutions for Release 3 of MI reports, users wanted the detailed level reports to be generated via Oracle SQL. The source application for report data was Siebel CRM. These sql would then be scheduled in Java to run every day. Using Java only the output generated by these sql’s would be converted into xls file and mailed to the users. Role: ● Understood technical requirements of the report based on field mapping sheets ● Prepared tables in Oracle & loaded ad-hoc Excel data provided by client ● Produced the Oracle SQL for reports using complex SQLs involving sub-queries, inline views, outer joins, group by and so on ● Monitored performance tuning of SQLs Title: Novartis - Mass Market Veeva Implementation Period: Feb 2012 – Jul 2012 Project Tools: Oracle PL/SQL, UNIX, Apex Data Loader Description: Novartis’ groups of Oncology, Multiple Sclerosis, and Managed Markets & Specialty uses the Salesforce CRM platform, called ‘VANTAGE’, where all the customer information processes and transactions are integrated onto one platform. As Vantage is considered as the future CRM in Novartis, there is a need to migrate the Primary Care group from Siebel CRM system (edge) to vantage. Role: ● Discussed & understood requirements from onsite team ● Scripted:
  5. 5. o Stored procedures, functions, views and other database objects for migration o Stage and integration tables and job flow diagram o Complex queries involving sub-queries, inline views, outer joins ● Performed full load, incremental load for data ● Supported UAT from offshore Title: Barclays - Lead Generator Period: May 2009 – Dec 2011 Project Tools: Oracle PL/SQL, UNIX, Java Description: In order to meet business growth, demands across emerging markets and to handle/manage the LG force in a controlled manner, an integrated multi-country intranet based Lead Generators Tracking System (LG System) is being proposed. LG System will address 2 primary business – LG on boarding and Performance Management. Role: ● Understood requirements from client IT team based on BRD ● Wrote: o Stored procedures, packages, functions, views and other database objects; conducted unit testing o Shell script jobs o SQL*Loader scripts to load flat files Title: Barclays Garuda – Combined Statement Period: Feb 2009 – Apr 2009 Project Tools: Oracle PL/SQL, UNIX Shell Scripting, Java Description: Project Garuda for Indonesia has the requirement to provide for retail customers a combination of Combined and Account Level Statements with a monthly run either by Print Fulfilment (via 3rd Party) or e-Statements email (Push Model) as a default option. Title: Logitech - SCP Dashboard Period: Apr 2008 – Dec 2008 Project Tools: Oracle PL/SQL, UNIX Shell Scripting, OBIEE, OWB Description: The objective of Logitech Supply Chain Planning Dashboard project is to enable reporting and analytics for Logitech worldwide planning. Title: Novartis - Report Central ODS Period: Jan 2007 – Dec 2007 Project Tools: Oracle SQL, PL/SQL, UNIX Shell Scripting, Cognos Description: Report Central is sales and marketing data warehouse which revolves around events conducted by Novartis and its third party vendors to promote its brands and products. The events provided activity information, most of which comes from NEC field application, vendors and geography information, which comes from the ROSTER application.
