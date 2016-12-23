Presentación sde herramientas (1)

LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor LOS MAYAS CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor capítulo 1 Historia de la cultura Maya 2
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor La sociedad de la cultura maya presenta r...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Periodos de la cultura 4 Periodos Formati...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Organización social de los mayas 5 Gobern...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Religión La divinidad más popular era Cha...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor La divinidad del comercio, los mercaderes...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Ciencias y artes  Aritmética y matemátic...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor  Calendario Gracias al perfeccionamiento...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor  Escritura El sistema de escritura Maya,...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor capítulo 2 Las artes Mayas 11
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Las artes mayas Esculturas Los mayas fuer...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor ESCULTURAS MAYAS Águila: animal sagrado. ...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Joyeria Maya Las primeras Joyas aparecen ...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor El Jade en los mayas El jade se utilizó e...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor imágenes de los mayas hechas en jade En l...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor capítulo 3 Arquitectura Maya 17
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor ARQUITECTURA MAYA 18
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor En las ciudades mayas vivían cómodamente ...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor CENTROS RELIGIOSOS Existe un estrecho vín...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor PIRÁMIDES FUNCIÓN DE LAS PIRÁMIDES Las pi...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor MONUMENTOS En los siglos VII y VIII la ci...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor COPÁN Está entre las ciudades clásicas má...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Análisis de las encuestas. 24
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nat...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nat...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nat...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nat...
LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentación sde herramientas (1)

97 views

Published on

POWER POINT MAYA

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
97
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Hola Miss prepárese para conocer a los Mayas!!!
  • Tocar cada imagen para que lo lleve a un sitio donde pueda encontrar más informacion
  • Es evidente que la figura humana fue, con mucho, el tema central de la escultura maya. No obstante, abundaban también las representaciones de deidades antropomorfizadas, así como las de animales, plantas y seres sobrenaturales altamente significativos para la civilización maya, como las serpientes emplumadas, los monstruos terrestres y las aves fantásticas
  • El Castillo, pirámide escalonada con un templo en la parte superior para adorar al Dios Quetzalcoatl o serpiente emplumada; El pórtico de las Mil columnas, estructura impresionante donde se observan alrededor de 200 columnas que tienen cierta influencia de la cultura Tolteca sobre los mayas; son unas de las estructura o construcciones mayas importantes.


  • Un edificio de estas características, la estructura 5C-2 que se remonta al año 50 de nuestra era, ha sido descubierto en Cerros, Belice. También en Uaxactún, cerca de Tikal, la «pirámide» H-Sub 3 ofrece grandes máscaras de estuco superpuestas. Finalmente, la «pirámide» llamada E-VII, descubierta en 1927, mostraba una decoración análoga, pero aplicada a las cuatro fachadas del edificio, siguiendo una doble simetría axial y ortogonal. También aquí, sobre dos niveles, grandes mascarones de estuco ofrecían representaciones estilizadas de las divinidades.

  • El templo está formado por unas minúsculas estancias, que comunican entre sí, cubiertas por falsas bóvedas de hormigón cuya forma reproduce el espacio interno de la tradicional choza hecha con adobe y caña. Es aquí donde tienen lugar los ritos de un culto de carácter cosmológico. Comparado con el volumen total de la pirámide, el espacio vacío que constituye el santuario representa menos de la centésima parte, a veces incluso menos del ciento quincuagésima parte de la construcción.

  • A partir del 534 de nuestra era, los arqueólogos observan una especie de «interrupción» en la cronología: las inscripciones —que normalmente se suceden de manera continua— desaparecen del todo. Simultáneamente, empiezan a escasear las grandes construcciones. En las obras clásicas, el trabajo no se reanuda plenamente hasta finales del siglo VI. El mundo maya ha llegado ya a su «clímax»: la población, la construcción y el número de inscripciones lapidarias alcanzan aquí su apogeo.

  • El centro de la ciudad se inscribe dentro de un rectángulo orientado en sentido norte/sur, que mide 500 m de largo por 300 de ancho (15 ha), y que sigue unas reglas ortogonales. La mayor parte de esta explanada, cuidadosamente nivelada y rodeada de terraplenes sobre los que se alzan plataformas y pirámides, está hecha, por tanto, de terrazas cuyos materiales han sido acarreados por el hombre. Hasta 30 m de alto y sobre una superficie de 3,5 hectáreas, los mayas acumularon cerca de un millón de metros cúbicos de materiales destinados a construir la famosa plaza jalonada por una docena de estelas. Las estructuras piramidales más altas están a unos 38 m sobre el nivel del río.

    • Presentación sde herramientas (1)

    1. 1. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor LOS MAYAS CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO INTEGRANTES: Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nathaly Loor Medranda
    2. 2. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor capítulo 1 Historia de la cultura Maya 2
    3. 3. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor La sociedad de la cultura maya presenta rasgos peculiares que la hacen diferente de las otras sociedades mesoamericanas. Estos elementos distintivos son: el empleo de una escritura jeroglífica[i] compuesta por más de 700 signos; el uso de la bóveda falsa en arquitectura; el desarrollo de una escultura monumental de carácter religioso que asocia la estela y el altar; y, un sistema para medir el tiempo que parte de una fecha concreta. El sistema organizado de escritura más antiguo del mundo, y era utilizada principalmente para inscripciones oficiales en las paredes de templos y tumbas. 3
    4. 4. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Periodos de la cultura 4 Periodos Formativo En la etapa formativa, pequeñas comunidades procedentes del altiplano guatemalteco se asentaron en el Petén. Clasico El Clásico Tardío (600-900 d. C.), caracterizado por una explosión cultural impulsada por los gobernantes de las grandes ciudades-estado del período Posclasico Primer La primera gira alrededor de Chichén Itzá, un antiguo asentamiento clásico que fue ocupado hacia el año 987 de nuestra Era por los Itzá Segundo La segunda fase se inició cuando la dinastía cocom de Mayapán, ayudada por mercenarios procedentes del México Central, derrotó a los Itzá al comenzar el siglo XIII Ultimo La caída de Mayapán inició un periodo de conflictos civiles y guerras que enfrentó a una veintena de pequeñas ciudades- estado.
    5. 5. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Organización social de los mayas 5 Gobernante Maya ( Halach- Uinic) Sacerdotes y Gerreros Mayas Artesanos y Campesinos Esclavos Mayas
    6. 6. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Religión La divinidad más popular era Chaac, el dios de las lluvias, del viento, del rayo, el trueno, y el relámpago; Chaac era representado con una gran máscara de la que sobresalía una gran nariz en forma de gancho, una lengua colgante y unos colmillos de reptil. Chaac contaba con la ayuda de cuatro Chaques, uno por cada punto cardinal, y cuatro Iques, que eran vientos que barría el polvo de los caminos para anunciar la llegada de la lluvia. El dios de los bosques, de los campos y el maíz era Yum Kax; a este dios se le representaba como un hombre con cabeza de mazorca. 6
    7. 7. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor La divinidad del comercio, los mercaderes y los viajeros era la vieja, negra y desdentada diosa Ex Chuah, a la que se le atribuía la fortuna en el cultivo del cacao, ya que esta fruta era utilizada como dinero entre los mayas. Los dioses negativos estaban encabezados por Ah Puch, el dios de la muerte. Este dios era representado como un cadáver humano en descomposición. Ix Tab era la diosa de los suicidas y su imagen mostraba a una mujer que colgaba del cielo. La última divinidad que se incorporó al panteón maya fue Kukulcán, el cual provenía de la tradición tolteca y era considerado el dios del viento y del planeta Venus. 7 Ex Chuah Ah Puch
    8. 8. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Ciencias y artes  Aritmética y matemática Utilizar las matemáticas para conseguir una visión en tres dimensiones de todas las cosas, es una creación Maya. El sistema que utilizaban los mayas era vigesimal, lo que quiere decir que se organiza en unidades de 20 elementos. El sistema numérico se formaba a partir de 3 símbolos. El cero se representaba por medio de una concha, un punto tenía valor 1 y una raya tenía valor 5. 8
    9. 9. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor  Calendario Gracias al perfeccionamiento de un sistema calendárico exacto, tanto en la medición del ciclo solar como del lunar, los mayas alcanzaron lo que se puede considerar el mayor grado de desarrollo astronómico y científico de toda la América precolombina.  EL CALENDARIO DE 260 DÍAS – TZOLKIN  EL CALENDARIO DE 365 DÍAS – HAAB  EL CICLO DE 18,980 DÍAS - LA RUEDA CALENDÁRICA 9
    10. 10. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor  Escritura El sistema de escritura Maya, se realiza a través de logogramas y glifos silábicos, muy similar al tipo de escritura oriental. Se estampaba en estelas y códices creados con cortezas de árboles encaladas. Existían una serie de símbolos individuales, llamados glifos, estos podrían representar un morfema o toda una sílaba. Los Mayas agrupaban la escritura en bloques de columnas, los glifos se organizaban de arriba hacia abajo y desde la derecha hacia la izquierda, cada bloque corresponde a un verbo. 10
    11. 11. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor capítulo 2 Las artes Mayas 11
    12. 12. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Las artes mayas Esculturas Los mayas fueron notables escultores. Con materiales como la piedra y el estuco, este arte tomó tres formas: la primera, los trabajos de relieve, bajorrelieve, e incluso tridimensionales, que formaron parte de la ornamentación arquitectónica. Un ejemplo son los mascarones de muchos de los edificios mayas. 12
    13. 13. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor ESCULTURAS MAYAS Águila: animal sagrado. En muchas ocasiones se le ve con un corazón en su garra como alusión a un sacrificio humano. Chaac: (dios de la lluvia), representado normalmente por una larga trompa, ojos, orejas con sus aretes y una boca abierta con dientes afilados. Falos (penes): representan un culto a la fertilidad. Se encuentran sobre todo en Uxmal. La posición que tienen hace pensar que el semen entra a la tierra y la fertiliza. ukulkán: (su culto acepta varios atributos). Es representado como una serpiente de cascabel con plumas. 13Águila Chaac Falos Ukulkán
    14. 14. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Joyeria Maya Las primeras Joyas aparecen hace 75000 años en África. Estas representan la cultura de quienes la elaboran. Los Mayas creían que todo estaba conectado, que las acciones de un individuo afectan a la comunidad. Para ellos el recurso más importante era la naturaleza.Para muchas culturas los metales preciosos son los más utilizados y a preciado pero para los Mayas lo era el Jade. 14
    15. 15. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor El Jade en los mayas El jade se utilizó en los mayas para elaborar las más bellas obras de arte. El Jade se también utilizaba en ofrendas funerarias, rituales y como en joyas. Cabe señalar que se utilizaba para fabricar esferas que se montaban en pendientes y cadenas complejas para orejeras, brazaletes cintas para las piernas y tobilleras, cinturones, pectorales y adornos para ropa y tocados. 15
    16. 16. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor imágenes de los mayas hechas en jade En la cultura Maya, el jade significaba vida, fertilidad, y poder. Lo utilizaban para diversas funciones sociales: en funerales, como joyas, en rituales socio-religiosos, y en la elaboración de utensilios para la vida cotidiana. 16
    17. 17. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor capítulo 3 Arquitectura Maya 17
    18. 18. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor ARQUITECTURA MAYA 18
    19. 19. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor En las ciudades mayas vivían cómodamente los gobernadores y la clase dominante que cumplía funciones administrativas, religiosas y militares. Los campesinos vivían en las periferias de las ciudades agrupados en pequeños grupos. Esta ciudad fue el centro de las ceremonias religiosas de los mayas. Se rindió culto a la serpiente emplumada, Kukulcán, llamado también Quetzalcoatl. En esta ciudad, se llevaban a cabo ofrendas a los dioses de la fertilidad, la lluvia, entre otros. Las ofrendas podrían ser de objetos de oro, prisioneros de guerra, vírgenes, animales, etc. CIUDAD DE CHICHEN ITZA 19
    20. 20. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor CENTROS RELIGIOSOS Existe un estrecho vínculo entre la arquitectura y la religión, gracias a un sistema semiológico que traduce una rigurosa representación del universo y de la «mecánica» celeste. En todo el país maya deben relacionarse las construcciones religiosas con el mundo divino en el que cree este pueblo, cuya realidad los arquitectos se esfuerzan por expresar simbólicamente en sus creaciones. 20
    21. 21. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor PIRÁMIDES FUNCIÓN DE LAS PIRÁMIDES Las pirámides mayas responden a distintas exigencias. La diferencia principal entre una pirámide maya y una egipcia está en que la primera, igual que el zigurat babilónico, tiene como función principal soportar un templo, lo que no ocurría con las construcciones faraónicas. El edificio maya es ante todo un monumental zócalo sobre el cual se alza el sanctasanctórum, el lugar del culto consagrado a las divinidades. 21
    22. 22. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor MONUMENTOS En los siglos VII y VIII la ciudad de Tikal tuvo una civilización fastuosa, como lo demuestran los descubrimientos hechos en la tumba del señor Ah-Cacao, descubierta en 1962 bajo el templo I, llamado Pirámide del Gran Jaguar, esta tumba, que se remonta aproximadamente al 734 de nuestra era, fecha en la que su hijo le sucede en el trono de Tikal, contenía ricos obsequios de jade y conchas, así como cerámicas y huesos grabados con la efigie de los dioses, realizada con extraordinaria delicadeza, uno de los más importantes era el: 22
    23. 23. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor COPÁN Está entre las ciudades clásicas más originales, dista tan sólo 50 Km. de Quirigua y forma parte del territorio de la actual Honduras. Domina una región de colinas bañadas por un afluente del Motagua, el río Copán. Por lo demás, este río, durante las violentas crecidas, ha erosionado la acrópolis a la que rodea por el lado este. Asimismo, ha dejado al descubierto —en una especie de corte estratigráfico— la estructura del terreno. Así, se puede observar que las construcciones ceremoniales de Copán están levantadas en gran parte sobre una gran terraza artificial. 23
    24. 24. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Análisis de las encuestas. 24
    25. 25. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nathaly Loor Medranda 25
    26. 26. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nathaly Loor Medranda 26
    27. 27. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nathaly Loor Medranda 27
    28. 28. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nathaly Loor Medranda 28 QUE PIEDRAS PRECIOSAS CONSIDERABAN SAGRADAS13.3 oro plata plata oxidiana esmeralda rubi QUE REPRESENTABAN LOS TEMPLOS Un lugar de descanso de sus jefes Un lugar sagrado donde habitan losDioses Un lugar donde habitaban Hogar de los nobles y sacerdotes
    29. 29. LOS MAYAS - CONSTRUCCIONES DE LOS TEMPLOS Y SU SIGNIFICADO Alvarado, Ponce, Loor Xavier Ponce,Josselyn Alvarado, Emely Nathaly Loor Medranda 29

    ×