WhoIsVishalShah

Who is Vishal Shah
Today's Agenda Awards & Recognitions Available Project Samples Professional References Who is Vishal Shah ? Sample Project Experiences Resume
PMI Certified Data Warehouse / BI / Salesforce Associate Manager with 7+ years of global experience providing value added ...
“Vishal’s efforts to help drive to resolve a critical issue helped re-establish client confidence. The client attended a c...
Tim Pelikan – Sr. Principal Clarity Solution Group / Accenture (314)680-8700 pelitim@mailbox.com Former Sr. Manager @ Acce...
Amongst variety of initiatives lead and worked on during my last 7 years of professional services experience, upon request...
Project Background: The firm had multiple source systems, each responsible for unique and overlapping purposes focused aro...
Project Background: Accenture was to build Salesforce / Veeva based application to manage information about client’s KOLs ...
Project Background: Client was implementing third party life insurance management / POS solution from which data needed to...
Appendix
Accenture One of the largest global Pharmaceuticals, NYC (Data Integration Manager) Medium sized Utility company, Portland...
