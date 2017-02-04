15 Quotes That Will Change The Way You Look At Love
LET TOURSELF BE SILENTLY DRAWN BY THE STRANGE PULL OF WHAT YOU REALLY LOVE. IT WILL NOT LEAD YOU ASTRAY
YOU HAVE WITHIN YOU MORE LOVE THAN YOU COULD EVER UNDERSTAND
RAISE YOUR WORDS. NOT VOICE . IT IS RAIN THAT GROWS FLOWERS, NOT THUNDER
ONLY FROM THE HEART CAN YOU TOUCH THE SKY
A THOUSAND HALF-LOVE MUST BE FORSAKEN TO TAKE ONE WHOLE HEART HOME
THE WOUND IS THE PLACE WHERE THE LIGHT ENTERS YOU
EITHER GIVE ME MORE WINE OR LEAVE ME ALONE
DON’T BE SARISFIEN WITH STORIES, HOW THINGS HAVE GONE WITH OTHWERS. UNFOLD YOUR OWN MYTH.
MAY THESE VOWS AND THIS MARRIAGE BE BLWSSED
DON’T WAIT ANY LONGER. DIVE IN THE OCEAN. LEAVE AND LET THE SEA BE YOU
LET THE BEAUTY OF WHAT YOU LOVE BE WHAT YOU DO
GOODBYES ARE ONLY THOSE WHO LOVE WITH EYES. BECAUSE FOR THOSE WHO LOVE WITH HEART AND SOUL THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS SEPRA...
A PEN WENT SCRIBBLING ALONG .WHEN IT TRIED TO WRITE LOVE, IT BROKE.
IT IS CERTAIN THAT AN ATOM OF GOODNESS ON THE PATH OF FAITH IS NEVER LOST
LOVE IS THE BRIDGE BETWEEN YOU AND EVERYTHING
×