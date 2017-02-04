15 Proven Tips to Sleep Better at Night
Increase Bright Light Exposure During The Day
Reduce Blue Light Exposure in the Evening
Don’t Consume Caffeine Late in the Day
Reduce Irregular or Long Daytime Naps
Try to Sleep and Wake at Consistent Times
Take a Melatonin Supplement
Consider These Other Supplements
Don’t Drink Alcohol
Optimize Your Bedroom Environment
Set Your Bedroom Temperature
Don’t Eat Late in the Evening
Relax and Clear Your Mind in the Evening
Take a Relaxing Bath or Shower
Get a Comfortable Bed, Mattress and Pillow
Exercise Regularly, But Not Before Bed
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

15 proven tips to sleep better at night

9 views

Published on

15 proven tips to sleep better at night

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

15 proven tips to sleep better at night

  1. 1. 15 Proven Tips to Sleep Better at Night
  2. 2. Increase Bright Light Exposure During The Day
  3. 3. Reduce Blue Light Exposure in the Evening
  4. 4. Don’t Consume Caffeine Late in the Day
  5. 5. Reduce Irregular or Long Daytime Naps
  6. 6. Try to Sleep and Wake at Consistent Times
  7. 7. Take a Melatonin Supplement
  8. 8. Consider These Other Supplements
  9. 9. Don’t Drink Alcohol
  10. 10. Optimize Your Bedroom Environment
  11. 11. Set Your Bedroom Temperature
  12. 12. Don’t Eat Late in the Evening
  13. 13. Relax and Clear Your Mind in the Evening
  14. 14. Take a Relaxing Bath or Shower
  15. 15. Get a Comfortable Bed, Mattress and Pillow
  16. 16. Exercise Regularly, But Not Before Bed

×