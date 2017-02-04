15 Easy Ways to Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
Exercise increases insulin sensitivity and helps your muscles pick up sugars from the blood. This can lead to reduced bloo...
Carbs are broken down into glucose, which raises blood sugar levels. Reducing carbohydrate intake can help with blood suga...
Eating plenty of fiber can help with blood sugar control, and soluble dietary fiber is the most effective.
Staying hydrated can reduce blood sugar levels and help prevent diabetes. Water is best.
The more control you have over your serving sizes the better control you will have over your blood sugar levels.
It’s important to choose foods with a low glycemic index and watch your overall carb intake.
Controlling stress levels through exercise or relaxation methods such as yoga will help you control blood sugars.
Checking your sugars and maintaining a log every day will help you adjust foods and medications to decrease your sugar lev...
Good sleep helps maintain blood sugar control and promote a healthy weight. Poor sleep can disrupt important metabolic hor...
Eating foods rich in chromium and magnesium on a regular basis can help prevent deficiencies and reduce blood sugar proble...
Adding apple cider vinegar to your diet can help your body in many ways, including reducing blood sugar levels.
Cinnamon has been shown to reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
Berberine works well for lowering blood sugar levels and can help manage diabetes. However, it may have some digestive sid...
Consider giving fenugreek seeds a try. They are easy to add to your diet and can help regulate blood glucose levels.
Keeping a healthy weight and waistline will help you maintain normal blood sugar levels and decrease your risk of developi...
That being said, if you are diabetic or have problems with blood sugar control, then you should start doing something abou...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

15 easy ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally

9 views

Published on

15 easy ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

15 easy ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally

  1. 1. 15 Easy Ways to Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
  2. 2. Exercise increases insulin sensitivity and helps your muscles pick up sugars from the blood. This can lead to reduced blood sugar levels.
  3. 3. Carbs are broken down into glucose, which raises blood sugar levels. Reducing carbohydrate intake can help with blood sugar control.
  4. 4. Eating plenty of fiber can help with blood sugar control, and soluble dietary fiber is the most effective.
  5. 5. Staying hydrated can reduce blood sugar levels and help prevent diabetes. Water is best.
  6. 6. The more control you have over your serving sizes the better control you will have over your blood sugar levels.
  7. 7. It’s important to choose foods with a low glycemic index and watch your overall carb intake.
  8. 8. Controlling stress levels through exercise or relaxation methods such as yoga will help you control blood sugars.
  9. 9. Checking your sugars and maintaining a log every day will help you adjust foods and medications to decrease your sugar levels.
  10. 10. Good sleep helps maintain blood sugar control and promote a healthy weight. Poor sleep can disrupt important metabolic hormones.
  11. 11. Eating foods rich in chromium and magnesium on a regular basis can help prevent deficiencies and reduce blood sugar problems.
  12. 12. Adding apple cider vinegar to your diet can help your body in many ways, including reducing blood sugar levels.
  13. 13. Cinnamon has been shown to reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
  14. 14. Berberine works well for lowering blood sugar levels and can help manage diabetes. However, it may have some digestive side effects.
  15. 15. Consider giving fenugreek seeds a try. They are easy to add to your diet and can help regulate blood glucose levels.
  16. 16. Keeping a healthy weight and waistline will help you maintain normal blood sugar levels and decrease your risk of developing diabetes.
  17. 17. That being said, if you are diabetic or have problems with blood sugar control, then you should start doing something about it as soon as possible.

×