13 Home Remedies to Relieve Constipation Naturally
Dehydration can make you constipated, so make sure to drink enough water. Sparkling water may be even more effective.
Try eating more fiber. You can also supplement your diet with a soluble non-fermentable fiber such as psyllium
Exercise may reduce the symptoms of constipation in some people, although the evidence is mixed.
Coffee can help relieve constipation by stimulating the muscles in the gut. It may also contain small amounts of soluble f...
The herbal laxative Senna is a common remedy for constipation that is available over-the-counter. It can stimulate the ner...
Probiotics may help treat chronic constipation. You can try eating probiotic foods or taking a supplement. Supplements sho...
Try speaking with your doctor or pharmacist about an effective laxative. There are many types of laxatives that can work.
If you have IBS, following a low-FODMAP diet may help your constipation. However, that alone may not be sufficient to prov...
Glucomannan may effectively treat constipation in some people. You can get it by supplementing with glucomannan or eating ...
Foods that contain prebiotic fibers can improve your digestive health and the balance of friendly bacteria in your gut. Th...
Taking a magnesium citrate supplement can help against constipation. It is available over-the-counter.
Prunes contain the sugar alcohol sorbitol, which has a laxative effect. Prunes can be a very effective remedy for constipa...
Being intolerant to dairy or lactose may cause constipation in some people. If you suspect dairy is a problem, try removin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

13 home remedies to relieve constipation naturally

22 views

Published on

13 home remedies to relieve constipation naturally

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

13 home remedies to relieve constipation naturally

  1. 1. 13 Home Remedies to Relieve Constipation Naturally
  2. 2. Dehydration can make you constipated, so make sure to drink enough water. Sparkling water may be even more effective.
  3. 3. Try eating more fiber. You can also supplement your diet with a soluble non-fermentable fiber such as psyllium
  4. 4. Exercise may reduce the symptoms of constipation in some people, although the evidence is mixed.
  5. 5. Coffee can help relieve constipation by stimulating the muscles in the gut. It may also contain small amounts of soluble fiber.
  6. 6. The herbal laxative Senna is a common remedy for constipation that is available over-the-counter. It can stimulate the nerves in your gut to speed up bowel movements.
  7. 7. Probiotics may help treat chronic constipation. You can try eating probiotic foods or taking a supplement. Supplements should be taken daily for at least 4 weeks to see if they work.
  8. 8. Try speaking with your doctor or pharmacist about an effective laxative. There are many types of laxatives that can work.
  9. 9. If you have IBS, following a low-FODMAP diet may help your constipation. However, that alone may not be sufficient to provide relief.
  10. 10. Glucomannan may effectively treat constipation in some people. You can get it by supplementing with glucomannan or eating shirataki noodles.
  11. 11. Foods that contain prebiotic fibers can improve your digestive health and the balance of friendly bacteria in your gut. This can often help relieve constipation.
  12. 12. Taking a magnesium citrate supplement can help against constipation. It is available over-the-counter.
  13. 13. Prunes contain the sugar alcohol sorbitol, which has a laxative effect. Prunes can be a very effective remedy for constipation.
  14. 14. Being intolerant to dairy or lactose may cause constipation in some people. If you suspect dairy is a problem, try removing it for a short period of time to see if that makes a difference.

×