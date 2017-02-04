13 Easy Ways to Lose Water Weight (Fast and Safely)
13 easy ways to lose water weight

  1. 1. 13 Easy Ways to Lose Water Weight (Fast and Safely)
  2. 2. Regular exercise can help you maintain a natural balance of body fluids and sweat out excess stored water.
  3. 3. A good night’s sleep may help your body manage its fluid and sodium balance and lead to reduced water weight in the long-term.
  4. 4. Stress increases cortisol and antidiuretic hormone, which directly affect your body’s water balance.
  5. 5. Electrolytes control water balance and cell hydration. Electrolyte supplements can be beneficial if you drink a lot of water, exercise a lot, live in a hot climate or do not eat salty foods.
  6. 6. Salt or sodium plays a key role in fluid balance. Try to avoid extreme changes, such as excessive salt intake or the elimination of salt.
  7. 7. Magnesium intake should be optimized, as it plays a key role in hydration levels and body water content.
  8. 8. Dandelion is a popular herb often used by bodybuilders and athletes who need to lose water weight.
  9. 9. Dehydration or over-hydration can lead to water retention. Make sure to drink balanced amounts of water each day.
  10. 10. Certain foods and herbs can act as diuretics and reduce water retention. Combine them with easily digestible foods that don’t cause bloating or intolerances.
  11. 11. A low-carb diet can cause a rapid decrease in water weight because of reduced glycogen stores and lower insulin levels.
  12. 12. Moderate amounts of caffeine from coffee, tea or caffeine supplements may help you drop excess water.
  13. 13. Check your diet for excessive processed foods, salt, caffeine and alcohol consumption.
  14. 14. When looking into diuretic medication or pills, consult with a medical practitioner and take prescribed drugs under supervision.

×