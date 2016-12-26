Vikas_Bansal_CV

Objective : To become a Successful professional in the field of Information Technology and to work in Competitive and Inno...
Personal Particulars  Name: Vikas Bansal  Father's Name : Mr. Vijay Kumar Bansal  Date of Birth: Oct 02, 1986  Sex : M...
  1. 1. Objective : To become a Successful professional in the field of Information Technology and to work in Competitive and Innovative world so that I can utilize my extensive skills in programming that will impact company’s growth and enrich my professional skills as well. Professional Experience : Total Experience : 8.3 Years Organization Designation Duration Sapient Consulting Ltd. Senior Associate Technology L2 Mar-2014 – Present HCL Tech Ltd. Senior Specialist Jul-2013 – Mar-2014 Infosys Limited. Technology Analyst Sep-2008 – Jul-2013 Key Responsibilities:  Over 8.3 years of experience in designing and delivering Microsoft .NET and Microsoft Business Intelligence projects and proven track record in successful end-to-end implementations including scoping, estimation, solution blueprint, planning, design, development, testing, data migration, and deployment.  Proficient in OOD, SOA, .NET, Web Development, Web Services and Database, Datawarehouse Architecture.  Provide hands-on leadership and direction for a development team working on multiple enterprise level architecture projects.  Expert in Project Modeling (Prototpe, IA, PS, High Level Design, Low Level Design, DB Design, UTP’s) proving end to end flow and interacting with Client for various requirements related discussions. Technical Skills :  Languages Known :Microsoft .Net(C#, VB.Net), Angular JS, MSBI, MDX Query, MVC 4.0, Web-API, WCF, SOA, LINQ, Microsoft SQL, SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, ADO.Net, Silverlight, Reporting Services, HTML, Java Script, CSS.  Database : Microsoft SQL Server 2012, Microsoft SQL Server 2008.  Tools Used :Microsoft Visual Studio 2013, Microsoft Visual Studio 2010, Microsoft SQL Server Data Tools 2012. Project Details : 1. BCG Roadmapping:-  Description: BCG Roadmapping is an application used to provide interface to the BCG users to monitor the status of various tasks or activities running Page 1 of 5 Vikas Bansal Address:- #869, First Floor, Contact No :- +91-96500-41470 Sector-40, Near Huda Market E-mail:- Vikas86Bansal@gmail.com Gurgaon(Haryana)-122001 Linked-In URL :- https://in.linkedin.com/in/vikas10bansal
  2. 2. with in their organization for different clients and take appropriate measures according to the overall progress of the tasks to achieve the desired business functionality.  Organization : Sapient Consulting Ltd.  Client : Boston Consultancy Group  Duration : May-2014 – Till Now  Role : Senior Developer and Track Lead  Technologies and Database Used : Microsoft C# (Visual Studio 2013, Framework 4.0), SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, MSBI, Web-API, MVC4.0, Angular JS, Java Script, JQuery, MDX Query, SQL Server 2012, SQL Server Data Tools.  Responsibilties:  Worked on Designing proto-types, initial POC’s after gathering requirements from end-users to get initial sign-off on UI Part.  Worked across the whole SDLC including Requirement analysis, High Level design, Low Level design, Impact Analysis, Use Cases and Non- Functional Requirment documents.  Involved in development of Service based MVC type application using Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 IDE using C# Framework 4.0, Web-API, MVC4.0, Java Script, JQuery, MDX Query, SQL Server 2012, MSBI, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, SSDT.  Monitored a team of 7 people for the requirements clarification to design, development and testing process.  Collaberated between development and testing team to get the desired business functionality for each screen. 2. Infy CRM:-  Description: Infy CRM application is used by Sales Management Team to add new clients into the organization, maintain their contacts, list of activities and opportunities with clients to enhance their business with Infosys.  Organization : Infosys Ltd.  Client : Infosys Sales Management Team  Duration : Nov-2012 – June-2013  Role : Senior Developer  Technologies and Database Used : Microsoft C# (Visual Studio 2012, Framework 4.0), MVC 4.0, Web-API, Java Script, SQL Server 2008, Microsoft Sql Server 2008, MSBI, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS.  Responsibilties:  Worked on Designing proto-types, initial POC’s after gathering requirements from end-users to get initial sign-off on UI Part.  Worked across the whole SDLC including Requirement analysis, High Level design, Low Level design, Impact Analysis, Use Cases and Non- Functional Requirment documents.  Involved in development of Service based Web application using Microsoft Visual Studio 2012 IDE using C# Framework 4.0, MVC 4.0, Web-API, Java Script and Microsoft Sql Server 2008, MSBI, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS. 3. Inpipe Plus:-  Description: Inpipe displays business revenues from various IBU’s of infosys and Master Customers. The System is designed to show business projections sliced in various formats for selected period.  Organization : Infosys Ltd.  Client : Infosys Corp Heads.  Duration : Oct-2011 To Oct-2012  Role : Senior Developer Page 2 of 5
  3. 3.  Technologies and Database Used : Microsoft VB.Net (Visual Studio 2010, Framework 3.5), ASP.Net, WCF, Charting Controls, Java Script, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, Sql Server 2008.  Responsibilties:  Worked on Designing proto-type after gathering requirements from end-users to get initial sign-off on UI Part.  Worked across the whole SDLC including Requirement analysis, High Level design, Low Level design, Impact Analysis, Use Cases and Non- Functional Requirment documents.  Involved in development of Web application using Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 IDE using VB.Net Framework 3.5, ASP.Net, WCF, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS, Charting Controls, Java Script and Microsoft Sql Server 2008.  Performed Source code review, Unit-testing, Integration Testing and System-Testing for the whole application.  Played the role of CC for this application, effectively managed all release activities for this application. 4. CIMBATAL:-  Description: Application used to Calculate commission payouts for Sales Managers for the Accounts added to Target Account Lists.  Organization : Infosys Ltd.  Client : Infosys Sales Managers.  Duration : Oct-2010 To Sep-2011  Role : Senior Developer  Technologies and Database Used : Microsoft VB.Net (Visual Studio 2008, Framework 3.5), ASP.Net, Linq, Java Script, Microsoft Silverlight 3.0, Sql Server 2008.  Responsibilties:  Worked on Designing proto-type after gathering requirements from end-users to get initial sign-off on UI Part.  Worked across the whole SDLC including Requirement analysis, High Level design, Low Level design, Impact Analysis, Use Cases and Non- Functional Requirment documents.  Involved in development of Web application using Microsoft Visual Studio 2008 IDE using VB.Net Framework 3.5, ASP.Net, Linq, Java Script, Microsoft Silverlight 3.0 and Microsoft Sql Server 2008.  Performed Source code review, Unit-testing, Integration Testing and System-Testing for the whole application.  Played the role of CC for this application, effectively managed all release activities for this application. 5. SPRINT:-  Description: Application used for monitoring project status based on a set of identified parameters.  Organization : Infosys Ltd.  Client : Infosys SQA’s.  Duration : Apr-2009 To Sep-2010  Role : Developer  Technologies and Database Used : Microsoft C# (Visual Studio 2008, Framework 2.0), ASP.Net, Java Script, Sql Server 2005.  Responsibilties:  Worked across the SDLC including High Level design, Low Level design, Impact Analysis documents.  Involved in development of Web application using Microsoft Visual Studio 2008 IDE using C# Framework 2.0, ASP.Net, Java Script and Microsoft Sql Server 2005. Page 3 of 5
  4. 4.  Performed Unit-testing, Integration Testing and System-Testing for the whole application.  Handled continued user requests related to application after application had been deployed to production. Certification Details : • Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist: SQL server 2008 Database Development, Windows Forms Application Development certified by Microsoft, Microsoft Certified Web Application Development Framework 4.0. • PR Dot Net 101 and PR Dot Net201 Certified in INFOSYS under Technical domain. • Cleared IQ foundation certification in INFOSYS under Process domain. Software Exposure • Operating System- Windows 98/ Windows XP. • Languages Known- Microsoft .Net(C#, VB.Net), Angular JS, MSBI, MDX Query, MVC 4.0, Web-API, WCF, LINQ, Microsoft SQL, SSAS, SSIS, SSRS, ADO.Net, Silverlight, Reporting Services, HTML, Java Script, CSS. • DataBase Known- SQL Server2005, 2008, 2012. • Web Technology- Html, JQuey, Javascript, Angular JS. Academic Record Course University/Institution Year Marks/ Percentage B.Tech G.N.D.U, Amritsar 2008 76.3% SSC P.S.E.B, Mohali 2004 86% HSC P.S.E.B, Mohali 2002 86% Extral Curricular Activities • Won Pat on the back award thrice from my Client in BCG project in sapient consulting limited. • Won Spot Award for my excellent contributions towards Inpie Application project in Infosys Technologies. • Won FUN@IS Competition at IBU level in Infosys Chandigarh DC as a Team in Sep- 2010. • Won ISPL-2010 cricket series at Infosys-Chandigarh DC as a Team. • Won cultural Competitions at R&R-2009 (Rewards & Recognition) Event in Infosys, Mysore at DC level. • Was Selected By I2IT, Pune for a 4 Day Workshop on VLSI at I2IT, Pune in March 2007. • Organized Tech-Fest OREGON-2007 in Our College in September, 2007. • Was a Member of Placement Committee and coordinated companies during Placements Times in our college. • Was actively involved in Cultural Activities in School and Won many of them. Interests • Programming. • Reading Books. • Playing & Watching Cricket. • Movies & Music. Page 4 of 5
  5. 5. Personal Particulars  Name: Vikas Bansal  Father’s Name : Mr. Vijay Kumar Bansal  Date of Birth: Oct 02, 1986  Sex : Male  Martial Status : Single  Language Known: English, Hindi  Nationality : Indian Declaration I here by declare that the informations furnished above are true to best of my knowledge. Place : Gurgaon Date :26-Dec-2016 ________________________________ Vikas Bansal Page 5 of 5
