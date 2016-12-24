Santimamiñekokobazuloa,Kortezubi EuskalTrenbideenMuseoa,Azpeitia Ekainberri,Zestoa PlaiaundiParkeEkologikoa,Hondarribia It...
Deskribapena Zaldibianbadirahainbatproduktuautoktonoberezi,bainaezdazaldibiatikharatagooiartzu- niksumatzen.Zerdelaeta?Hor...
Zaldibiko interpretazio zentroa
Zaldibiko interpretazio zentroa
Zaldibiko interpretazio zentroa
Zaldibiko interpretazio zentroa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Zaldibiko interpretazio zentroa

40 views

Published on

Zaldibiko interpretazio zentroa

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Zaldibiko interpretazio zentroa

  1. 1. Santimamiñekokobazuloa,Kortezubi EuskalTrenbideenMuseoa,Azpeitia Ekainberri,Zestoa PlaiaundiParkeEkologikoa,Hondarribia Iturraranbaserriareninterpretaziozentroa,Aia D’elikatuzelikagaietagastronomiazentroa,Ordizia
  2. 2. Deskribapena Zaldibianbadirahainbatproduktuautoktonoberezi,bainaezdazaldibiatikharatagooiartzu- niksumatzen.Zerdelaeta?Horregatik,gukZaldibiakomondeju,sagardoetagaztakberpizte- koasmoz,interpretaziozentrobatproposatudugu. Bertan,produktuhauenprodukzioprozesuarenpausoenberrijakitekoaukeraizangodugu,bai etaberaienhistoriareninguruan.Azkenean,erostekoposibilitateaereegongoda. EraikinaZaldibian hain nabarmenaetagarrantzitsuaden naturgunebatean kokatuko da. Hutsikdagoenbaserribatenzaharberritzearekinbateraeremuaribizitzaemangodiogu.

×