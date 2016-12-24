UTSAV SARKAR Email : utsav.wrk@gmail.com Mobile:+91-9004028508 Senior Consultant in Risk Regulatory Objective : Seeking a ...
 Analyze Bank’s Exposure at Default , Capital charge for Counterparty Risk Losses calculation and Implementing the logic ...
 Sourcing required Data into Staging Area used by OFSAA Calculation engine.  Understanding Cashflow data requirements,Re...
 In-Depth understanding of Data flow right from ETL loading, StagingTransformation , Business validations.  Loading Mont...
Utsav Sarkar Senior_Consultant

Published on

Utsav Sarkar Senior_Consultant

  1. 1. UTSAV SARKAR Email : utsav.wrk@gmail.com Mobile:+91-9004028508 Senior Consultant in Risk Regulatory Objective : Seeking a challenging role in Risk and Regulatory domain AREAS OF EXPOSURE/EXPERTISE Domain : Risk Management, Regulatory Reporting Module: Operation Risk ,Credit Risk, Liquidity Risk, Cashflows Economic Capital Modeling (OREC), Local Regulatory Reporting HKMA & MAS Product: OFSAA 8.0X , FRS RegPro , SAP HANA Expertise: Solution Configuration , GAP Analysis Technical: PL-SQL , Complex SQL queries, C++, XML Scripting: Unix Reporting : Tableau, OBIEE Accolades: Oracle Certified Expert KPMG 'Rising Star Award 2016' for my contribution KPMG 'Best Team Award 2016' for successful implementation in Jakarta. ORGANISATION DETAILS Since April 2015 till date KPMG Advisory India, Mumbai. Current Role: Senior Consultant Key Projects Handled Title : OFSAA 8.0X Risk Implementation Client : State Bank of India Duration : November 2015 to till date Team size : 12 Purpose: We are currently working on Implementation of latest version of OFSAA 8.0X on various modules of Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk management, Credit Risk. Client wants to have single application for all risk solution and better monitoring methodologies. We are responsible to study, analyze the existing Risk framework. We are also automating various manual reconciliation process. Key Projects Handled Title : OFSAA 6.0X Risk Implementation Onsite Client : BanK Mandiri,Jakarta Duration : April 2015 to Nov 2015 Team size :10 Purpose: An Onsite project of OFSAA implementation in one of renowned public entity Bank Mandiri(Indonesia) We are the part of Risk consulting team helping our client to implement and configure OFSAA 6.0X for Operation Risk and Credit Risk. For Operation risk it covers entire OR Risk-framework, Incident, RCSA, Obligation, Regulation Policies, Key Indicators and OR Economical capital modeling For Credit Risk it includes end-end configuration of Basel III solution like modification of Product ,Asset class mapping, Designing Data flow form different sources, creating new Basel regulatory rules and task to accomplish the client requirement. Credit Risk Implementation Responsibility :Technical Senior Consultant  Interacting with Stake holder, understanding the CR new requirements  Preparing Technical specification detail documents.  Prepare detailed plan for implementation of CR latest Standardized approach solution .  Familiar to CRM techniques like Collaterization, Netting, Haircuts etc.  Analyze RWA, CAR output values and resolve the data variances.  Basic Understanding of Market Instruments like Bonds, Swaps, CDS, Guarantee etc.
  2. 2.  Analyze Bank’s Exposure at Default , Capital charge for Counterparty Risk Losses calculation and Implementing the logic in system.  Understand Bank’s Collateral ,Gurantee type and Eligibilty condition as per Banks requirement.  Writing Complex transformation sql query for Type III rules  Understanding Bank’s current Products, Master data classification Product mapping ,Collateral type,  Customer Type using Type II Classification rules  Analyzing Asset class reclassification and Risk weight assignment  Understanding Bank’s Rating logic and refresh Rating related data  Analyzing the Data flow ,staging and loading of Non-Securitized, Securitized data  Preparing ETL specification and Data Transformation,T2T logic for Staging Area.  Creating Unified Metadata management by creating new Data set Hierarchy, Mapper, Business Processor as per the requirement.  Configuring Product rules Type I , Type II ,Type III into the system, new Batches and task.  Resolving and guiding team on design related challenges and debugging the issues.  Preparing Deployment, Migration Plan to move the changes from Dev,Uat to Production.  Designing and managing Unified metadata management by creating Dataset,Hierarchy,Business Processors,Rules as per requirement. Operational Risk Implementation Responsibility :Technical Senior Consultant  As a Solution Expert I design the Technical Specification document to cover all technical changes  required to implemented as required.  Hands on experience on Form-Manager, a solution from Oracle to customize the product to add new field, modify the backend logic, modify the view based access for different role in the system.  Maintaining OR related Dimension data like for Business Line,Location,Event,Risk Categories etc..  As per Client requirement ,Designing ETL Specification document as we are automating various reporting sources to OFSOR solution which includes Source- Bank Format to OFSOR solution logical mapping .  Designed the new complex Assessment & Consolidation logic for Risk,Control based on VaR,Impact Range,Frequency. Calculating thereby Residue risk,Inherent risk,Heath Index for client.  Designed entire new set of placeholders to capture existing list of Incident Loss being reported like NME,Loss Events,ATM Compensation, Boundary events ,IPC,System downtime,FMR1& FMR 4 related events.  Preparing a holistic Solution approach for Key Indicator monitoring for the Bank as with automatic collection.  Edit Workflow as per client requirement using Workflow Manager for Incident, RCSA, Key Indicator modules  Data points, mapping cleansing the data to map to corresponding formulas. Generating Bank wide,Unit level RAG level aggregated reports.  Design Bulk Upload template for Historical Data ,Loss data like FMR 1 fraud events,Write Offs,Income leakage, Key Indicator records maintained by ORMD.  Maintenance of Admin feature like Financial Impact details, Thresholds, Access rights.  User Role Mapping based on their Location and Business Line hierarchy.  OFSAA 8.0 X platform Unified metadata management by creating Dataset,Hierarchy,Business Processors,Rules.  Strong Understanding & Proficient in T2T transformation, Data transformation using PLSQL code.  Configure SMTP server for auto generated mails from product to required recipients.  Hands on Experience on Forms based XML, edit/modify the forms to customize the Product.  Integrating OFSAA solution to OBIEE application for reporting Dashboards.User can access available and new reports from sources.  Preparing Deployment, Migration Plan to move the changes from Dev,Uat to Production. Liquidity Risk Management & Cashflows Responsibility :Technical Senior Consultant  Understanding the LRM, Reporting framework from Risk Management departments.  Arrange a regular meeting with RMD to understand the current reporting, monitoring process for modules l  Conducting Client walkthrough sessions to give an Idea and available functionalities with the product along with our customization plans  Analyzing Data Gaps between available sources and Data required by OFSAA Calculation engine.  Understand the enhanced features made available in latest OFSAA solution  Preparing the updated Technical Data specifications requirements.  Configuring the Solution preferences to download Cashflow Process.  Understanding of existing Cashflow process ,Aggregation methologies currently used .
  3. 3.  Sourcing required Data into Staging Area used by OFSAA Calculation engine.  Understanding Cashflow data requirements,Re-pricing logic and formula calculation in required formats.  Defining Behavioral Patterns, Prepayment, RePricing and Rate Forecast methods in application.  Generating detailed Cashflow output for audit and consolidation purposes.  Customize Computation & Reporting Time bucket as required by Bank .  Configuring existing Business Assumption and Standard Counterbalancing strategies followed by Bank.  Creating Hierarchies, Processes in Unified metadata management  Maintenance of User-Role Access mapping.  Modifying existing Approval workflow mechanism for Business assumptions .  Designing and managing Unified metadata management by creating Dataset,Hierarchy,Business Processors,Rules as per requirement.  Creating new Run, Batches through Run maintenance ,Data maintenance, configure Setup master table  Analyze Liquidity Ratios, Liquidity Coverage Ratio, NSFR ,Intraday ratio. Investigate the underlying data for any discrepancies.  Unit testing of Output OBIEE reports for Data quality. Statistical Modeling Responsibility :Technical Senior Consultant  Understanding, Analyzing the current Bank’s AMA Models of Operational risk.  Identify the Product GAP and identify methodologies to Implement existing Model in EC Model.  Preparing the Data points and Dataset required for Modelling.  Using EC Model to select Simulation methodology like ‘Monte Carlo’, Distribution like Normal,Poison,Binomial ,Best Point estimation, GOF Test using K-S etc.  Using various regression methodologies like Linear, Logistic regression to understand co relations.  Debugging the issue in case is failed due to incorrect methodology/ in sufficient selection.  Designing Raw data transformation as per Modelling need using PLSQL and Batches in OFSAA.  Understanding of Base SaS , In built SaS Analytical methods used for modelling. PROC functionalities to generate Report  SaS methodology to read numerous Data formats, creating Dataset formatting tabular reports for analysis.  Knowledge of writing SAS/MACRO, procedures ,SAS/ODS for customized report , writing queries with SAS/SQL and advance analytic procedure using SAS/STAT, SAS/GRAPH Since June’2013 to April 2015 JP Morgan Mumbai. Role: Application Developer Key Projects Handled Title : APAC Regulatory Reporting Client : JPMC Legal Controllers Duration : June 2013 to April 2015 Team size :10 Purpose : Our project used to handle the Local Regulatory Reporting for HKMA and MAS jurisdiction. We use FRS RegPro product by WKFS to generate the Quarterly, Monthly reports.We support and resolve Functional and technical queries of our llegal controllers.Handle the change request and apply the param upgrade based on the release of new circulars. Local Regulatory Reporting Responsibility:Techno–Functional  Interact with Controllers based out of Singapore and Hongkong.  Scoping and drafting Business Requirements including the change requests.  Converting the high level functional requirements.  Preparing Techincal Design document for change request  Working in SDLC flow to deliver requirements.  Work closely with Legal controller to resolve Functional & Technical queries  We worked on regulatory reports MAS (639,610,1003) HKMA forms  Analyse and upgrade the FRS RegPro product to roll out latest report for regulatory compliance.  Functional regression testing of regulatory report and deliver the changes.  Designing Consolidation of product data based on PLSQL code.  Writing complex SQL to support the requirement of controllers.
  4. 4.  In-Depth understanding of Data flow right from ETL loading, StagingTransformation , Business validations.  Loading Monthly and Quarterly data and resolving any issues during the process.  Data sourcing experience by analyzing feed data changes from Fixed income, Loan, FXO etc.. with end -end solution from ETL loading ,Staging to Consolidation area.  Hands on PLSQL development Procedure, Package,T riggers, Views, Links & Complex sql queries. Since Mar’2010 to June 2013 TCS Mumbai. Role: System Engineer Title: Adobe Retail and PEG Client: Adobe Duration: March 2010 To June 2013 Team size: 8 Purpose: Adobe Retail was unique Retail project where in we used to manage the reporting Dashboard and retail in real time across geographies. Our project used niche SAP technology like SAP BW to load data transformation and SAP Hana Database for all In Memory computing and Tableau for Dashboard reporting. Enterprise Risk Portal was Internal developed product which used to track the Enterprise risk across geography, operating unit and across clients. This portal was main repository central for all on going delivery based project, RAG health of operating unit, metric dashboard for auditing purpose. A Dashboard for easy view of RAG health ,high open risk across client, easy view of open audit issues.A Process improvement module which tracks all the Six-sigma project initiated across the organization and their estimated savings Responsibilities: Team Member  Interact with Client to understand the requirement, new change request consult on issues.  Responsible for Technical analysis, implement the logic in store procedures.  Process Client's data related request.  Using SAP Hana query language to analyze the Cube,Dimensions, In line Views.  Analyze the data quality, apply data fixes in SAP Hana.  Creating/Modifying Stored Procedures ,Inline Functions, creating Cubes, Dimensions in SAP Hana  Monitor the data load and report in case in failures, analyze the failure correct the issues.  Collaborate with QA team, participate in functional testing of product and report issues in JIRA.  Creating, monitoring reports in Tableau Dashboard.  Interacting with our auditor to understand their requirement and consult them to resolve issues.  Worked extensively in developing the logic for RAG criterior based Reporting.  Development of RAG Dashboard view across operating unit, clients.  Managing Customer based survey, analysis and metric uploads based on surveys.  Designing Data ETL loading system for our application using PLSQL programming.  Creating views, database objects, worked on performance tuning of application.  Hands on experience in wrting complex sql queries for user requirements.  Worked on Process improvement module with Six-Sigma users to understand their requirement and was a part of development team which designes a complete holistic design to help the organization to track the saving due to DMAIC and DMAVD projects.  Consulting our Six-Sigma holders in their issues and implementing their request. CERTIFICATION & APPRECIATIONS  I have been accolade with KPMG 'Rising Star Award 2016' for my contribution  Been awarded with KPMG ' Best Team Award 2016' for successful implementation in Jakarta.  Oracle Certified SQL Expert (OCE IZO-047) - Oracle 11g  Oracle Certified Database Administrator 1 (OCA IZO-152) - Oracle 11g SCHOLASTICS 2009 B.TECH from BIET 8.5 YGPA 2005 CBSE XII DAV Ranchi 78 %. 2003 CBSE X DAB Hazaribagh 86%. PERSONAL VITAE Date of Birth: 31July 1987 Current Address: Marol, Andheri(E),Mumbai. Declaration I hereby declare that the information furnished here are true to the best of my knowledge and belief Utsav Sarkar

