приемы управления потоками покупателей Филиппова

Подготовила Филиппова Ульяна
Универмаг  Парфюмерия  Посуда из стекла и фарфора  Товары для детей  Одежда мужская  Товары для спорта и туризма  Ба...
 Традиционный метод (продажа через прилавок) - осуществляется непосредственно продавцом, который обеспечивает покупателю ...
 При входе в секцию размещаются готовые комплекты или наборы товаров, используя принцип перекрестного маркетинга.
 На входе в некоторые отделы выложены новинки изделий.
 Между стеллажами имеются широкие проходы. Чтобы разделить один поток на два, используются островное оборудование.
 В слабых зонах размещеют дополнительные кассовые узлы, выкладку акционных товаров.
 Все отделы располагаются вдоль холла, следуя друг за другом, что является удобством для покупателя.
Published in: Business
