1 FINANCIAL PROPOSAL VIETNAM NATIONAL MODEL UNITED NATIONS
2 TABLE OF CONTENTS Greetings from the Secretary-General.....................................................................
3 GREETINGS FROM THE SECRETARY-GENERAL Dear Sir/Madam, On behalf of Vietnam National Model United Nations Organising Team,...
4 OVERVIEW General Introduction What is Model United Nations (MUN)? Model United Nations is a simulation of real meetings ...
5 AIM & MISSION VNMUN’s biggest strength is its diversity. Our Student Officers and Organising Team members are from India...
6 CONFERENCE PLAN Friday (5/8) – First day 7:00 – 8:00 Admin and Chair training (finalizing how many topics will be debate...
7 Saturday (6/8) – Second day 7:30 – 8:00 Delegates arrive at the NCC 8:00 – 11:30 Fourth session - Lobbying and merging r...
8 PR PLAN Online General information: Nearly 5000 likes on Facebook after nearly one year of operation. Approximately 3000...
9 Offline General information: Organising Team members and Student Officers are students who study abroad in different cou...
10 BUDGET ESTIMATION VENUE Category Quantity Cost Unit Total Note Grand Ballroom 2 15,000,000 12 hours 30,000,000 used for...
11 SPONSORSHIP Subjects Businesses and organisations with foreign investment. Press agencies, domestic and foreign. Non-pr...
12 SPONSOR’S RIGHTS Media rights Rights of appearing in public: Sponsor will be mentioned and will receive a thank you fro...
13 TABLE SUMMARY OF SPONSOR’S RIGHTS Sponsor’s benefits Platinum Gold Silver Copper Supporter Introduced as sponsors in VN...
