Double Clamped and Cantilever Beam Theoretical Solution and Numerical Solution by Finite Element Method

Double Clamped and Cantilever Beam Theoretical Solution and Numerical Solution by Finite Element Method

  1. 1. Double Clamped and Cantilever Beam Theoretical Solution and Numerical Solution by Finite Element Method Anastasios S. Lazaridis M. Eng. in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science tasoslazaridis13@gmail.com Abstract—This paper presents a static analysis of a beam made of Aluminum. Two cases are studied, the Double Clamped Beam and the Cantilever Beam problem. The displacement of the beam under a load is calculated theoretically using Calculus of Variations and numerically using Finite Element Method (FEM). Numerical results are obtained by ANSYS and SOLIDWORKS software. All results are compared and relative differences are calculated. Keywords—static analysis; calculus of variations; FEM; ANSYS Workbench; beam displacement; SolidWorks; I. THEORETICAL PROBLEM AND SULUTION A. Definition of the Problem Suppose a beam of length l having uniform cross section under a load. Let  3 : 0,y l   , describe the shape of the axis of the beam and  3 : 0,l   be the load per unit length on the beam. Assuming small deflections, the potential energy from elastic forces [2] is the functional  3 : 0,eV l   2 2 2 0 0 2 2 l l e EI d y EI V dx y dx dx    (1) where E is the modulus of elasticity and I is the moment of inertia, both are constants. The potential energy from gravitational forces [2] is the functional  3 : 0,gV l   0 l gV ydx  (2) The total potential energy is the functional  3 : 0,V l     2 0 , , 2 l EI V V x y y y y dx          (3) The shape of the beam is such that V is minimum. The Lagrangian function  3 0,f l is   2 , , 2 EI f x y y y y   (4) must satisfy the Euler-Lagrange equation [1]. The Euler- Lagrange Equation for a functional involving second-order derivatives is written 2 2 0 d f d f f dx y dx y y           (5) along with the condition 3 0 0 , x l x f d f f y dx y y                         (6) The above equation spawns the four boundary conditions 0 0 x f y     (7) 0 x l f y     (8) 0 0 x d f f dx y y            (9) 0 x l d f f dx y y            (10) This produces the differential equation      (4) , 0, x y x x l EI    (11) The general solution of the differential equation (11) is the function      3 2 + + , 0,y x h x Ax Bx Cx D x l    (12) where , , ,A B C D are constants and  h x is a partial solution of the differential equation (11), where    (4) = x h x EI  (13) B. Definition of the load In this paper constant load case is studied    , 0,x P x l     (14) So the total impressed force on the beam is   0 l F x dx Pl  (15)
  2. 2. C. Moment of Inertia The moment of inertia of an area with respect to an axis is the sum of the products obtained by multiplying each element of the area dA by the square of its distance from the axis [3]. For a section in the yx plane, the moment of inertia, about y and x axis respectively, is defined to be the double integral 2 y A I x dxdy  (16) 2 x A I y dxdy  (17) In the case of rectangular area centered at the origin of yx plane (Fig. 1), A is the region , , 2 2 2 2 a a b b A                . So yI and xI are calculated 3 2 12 y A a b I x dxdy  (18) 3 2 12 x A ab I y dxdy  (19) Fig. 1. Rectangular area centered at the origin of yx plane. II. BEAM CAD MODEL The CAD model of the beam is shown in Fig. 2. The material of the beam is Aluminum Alloy AA380.0-F die. The dimensions of the beam are shown in figure and the material properties are shown in Table I. Fig. 2. The CAD model of the beam made of Aluminum and the dimensions of the beam. TABLE I. MATERIAL PROPERTIES OF THE ALUMINUM BEAM Material Properties Property Value Unit Elastic Modulus 71000 N/mm2 Poisson’s Ratio 0.33 N/A Shear Modulus 26500 N/mm2 Mass Density 2760 kg/m3 Tensile Strength 317 N/mm2 Yield Strength 159 N/mm2 Thermal Conductivity 109 W/(m·K) Specific Heat 963 J/(kg·K) III. DOUBLE CLAMPED BEAM A. Theoretical Solution Suppose that the beam is clamped at each end (Fig. 3). The beam is “fixed in the wall” at each end so that at 0x  and x l we have respectively    0 0 0y y  and     0y l y l  . Fig. 3. The beam is clamped at each end. Here, there are four imposed boundary conditions. All the allowable variations in this problem require that    0 0 0   and     0l l   so that no natural boundary conditions (6) arise. So the problem is subscribed by the set of equations below             (4) , 0, 0 0 0 0 Pl y x x l EI y y y l y l                    (20) The general solution of the system of equations (20) is the polynomial function     2 4 3 2 + + , 0, 24 12 24 P Pl Pl y x x x x x l EI EI EI   (21) The values of Table II are used to plot the polynomial (21), which describes the displacement of a double clamped beam. TABLE II. NUMERICAL VALUES OF THE VARIABLES Variable Values Variable Symbol Value Unit Elastic Modulus E 71000 N/mm2 Area Moment of Inertia I 6666.67 mm4 Length of Beam L 500 mm Load per unit Length P 10 N/mm x y 0x  x l  p x P x y a b
  3. 3. 0 100 200 300 400 500 -3.5 -3 -2.5 -2 -1.5 -1 -0.5 0 x - axis [mm] y-axis-Displacement[mm] D ouble Clamped Beam - D isplacement Fig. 4. The displacement of the double clamped Aluminum beam. B. FEM Solution ANSYS and SOLIDWORKS software is used to make the simulations and calculate the solution of the FEM. The same CAD model is used for both simulations and the same mesh too (Standard Mesh with Global Size: 1.5mm and Tolerance: 0.075mm). 1) ANSYS Solution ANSYS solution is shown below in Fig.5. ANSYS Structural Toolbox was used to simulate the model. Fig. 5. The displacement of the double clamped Aluminum beam using ANSYS. 2) SOLIDWORKS Solution SOLIDWORKS solution is shown below in Fig.6. SOLIDWORKS Static Simulation Toolbox was used for the simulation. Fig. 6. The displacement of the double clamped Aluminum beam using SolidWorks. IV. CANTILEVER BEAM A. Theoretical Solution Suppose that the beam is clamped at 0x  (Fig. 7). The boundary conditions    0 0 0y y  are imposed. No boundary conditions are imposed at the other end of the beam and consequently, the natural boundary conditions (8) and (10) must be satisfied. The assumption here is made that the unclamped endpoint of the beam still lies on the line x l (small deflections). Fig. 7. Cantilever beam. Equation (8) yields the relation  0 0 x l f EI y l y         (22) Equation (10) gives the condition  0 0 x l d f f EI y l dx y y                (23) In this case the problem is described by the set of equations             (4) , 0, 0 0 0 0 Pl y x x l EI y y y l y l                     (24) The general solution of the system of equations (24) is the polynomial function     2 4 3 2 + , 0, 24 6 4 P Pl Pl y x x x x x l EI EI EI    (25) The values of Table II are used to plot the polynomial (25), which describes the displacement of a cantilever beam. x l0x  y  p x P x
  4. 4. 0 100 200 300 400 500 -180 -160 -140 -120 -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 x - axis [mm] y-axis-Displacement[mm] Cant ilever Beam - D isplacement Fig. 8. The displacement of the cantilever Aluminum beam. B. FEM Solution ANSYS and SOLIDWORKS software is used to make the simulations and calculate the solution of the FEM. The same CAD model is used for both simulations and the same mesh too (Standard Mesh with Global Size: 1.5mm and Tolerance: 0.075mm). 1) ANSYS Solution ANSYS solution is shown below in Fig.5. ANSYS Structural Toolbox was used to simulate the model. Fig. 9. The displacement of the cantilever Aluminum beam using ANSYS. 2) SOLIDWORKS Solution SOLIDWORKS solution is shown below in Fig.6. SOLIDWORKS Static Simulation Toolbox was used for the simulation. Fig. 10. The displacement of the cantilever Aluminum beam using SolidWorks. V. RESULTS A. Double Clamped Beam TABLE III. DOUBLE CLAMPED BEAM – DISPLACEMENT Displacement of Double Clamped Beam [mm] Theoretical ANSYS SolidWorks 3.438 3.489 3.489 TABLE IV. DOUBLE CLAMPED BEAM – RELATIVE PERCENT DIFFERENCES Relative Percent Differences ANSYS Theoretical SolidWorks 0% 1.462% ANSYS - 1.462% B. Cantilever Beam TABLE V. CANTILEVER BEAM - DISPLACEMENT Displacement of Cantilever Beam [mm] Theoretical ANSYS SolidWorks 165.05281 164.88011 157.86049 TABLE VI. CANTILEVER BEAM – RELATIVE PERCENT DIFFERENCES Relative Percent Differences ANSYS Theoretical SolidWorks 4.257% 4.357% ANSYS - 0.104% REFERENCES [1] I. M. Gelfand and S.V. Fomin, “The Canonical Form of the Euler equation and related topics,” in Calculus of Variations, (Translated and Edited by Richard A. Silverman), New Jersey: Prentc Hall, 1963. [2] Bruce van Brant, “Problems with Variable Endpoints,” in The Calculus of Variations, New York: Springer-Verlag, 2004, pp. 140-145. [3] Walter D. Pilkey, “Geometric Properties of Plane Areas,” in Formulas for Stress, Strain and Structural Matrices, 2nd ed., Ney Jersey:John Wiley & Sons, 2005, pp. 19-21.

