CV_LAZARIDIS_2017

Αναζηάζιος Λαζαρίδης Καξδία, Θεζζαινλίθε, Διιάδα +306944858754 | tasoslazaridis13@gmail.com ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΤ΢Η & ΚΑΣΑΡΣΙ΢Η Πολσηετ...
ΕΙΔΙΚΕ΢ ΓΝΩ΢ΕΙ΢ Γνώζειρ ζε Η/Τ  SOLIDWORKS  MICROSOFT VISIO  ANSYS Workbench  ARDUINO  ANSYS Maxwell  GEOGEBRA  MAT...
ΕΡΓΑ΢ΣΗΡΙΟ ΗΛΕΚΣΟΜΑΓΝΗΣΙΚΩΝ ΠΕΔΙΩΝ ΔΠΘ Ννέκβξηνο 2014 Θεωπηηική Ανάλςζη Τπολογιζμοί και Μεηπήζειρ Μαγνηηικού Πεδίος Πηνίων...
  1. 1. Αναζηάζιος Λαζαρίδης Καξδία, Θεζζαινλίθε, Διιάδα +306944858754 | tasoslazaridis13@gmail.com ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΤ΢Η & ΚΑΣΑΡΣΙ΢Η Πολσηετνική ΢τολή ΔΠΘ Ξάλζε Ηλεκηπολόγορ Μησανικόρ & Μησανικόρ Τπολογιζηών 2012 - ζήκεξα Τνκέαο Δλεξγεηαθώλ Σπζηεκάηωλ (7.9/10) Γηπιωκαηηθή Δξγαζία: Αλάιπζε Λεηηνπξγίαο θαη Σρεδίαζε Σύγρξνλνπ Κηλεηήξα Μόληκωλ Μαγλεηώλ γηα Δθαξκνγέο Ηιεθηξηθήο Πξόνζεο Πινίνπ 10 Γενικό Λύκειο Μίκρας Θεζζαινλίθε Απολςηήπιο Γενικού Λςκείος 2009 - 2012 ΕΠΑΓΓΕΛΜΑΣΙΚΗ ΕΜΠΕΙΡΙΑ COCREATION SPACE LTD Λνλδίλν, Ηλωκέλν Βαζίιεην Μησανικόρ CAD Ννέκβξηνο 2016 – Ιαλνπάξηνο 2017  Έξεπλα & Αλάπηπμε Πξνηόληωλ κε ρξήζε ηεο Τερλνινγίαο ηεο Τξηδηάζηαηεο Δθηύπωζεο ELPEDISON ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ ΑΕ Θεζζαινλίθε Ηλεκηπολόγορ Μησανικόρ – Ππακηική Άζκηζη Ινύιηνο – Αύγνπζηνο 2016  Τνκέαο Λεηηνπξγίαο & Σπληήξεζεο Μνλάδαο Ηιεθηξνπαξαγωγήο Σπλδπαζκέλνπ Κύθινπ 400ΜW ΕΡΓΑ΢ΣΗΡΙΟ ΗΛΕΚΣΡΟΜΑΓΝΗΣΙΚΩΝ ΠΕΔΙΩΝ ΔΠΘ Ξάλζε Τπεύθςνορ Οπγάνωζηρ & ΢ςνηονιζμού Ιαλνπάξηνο – Ινύιηνο 2015  Υπεύζπλνο Οξγαλωζεο θαη Σπληνληζκνύ Σπγγξαθήο Παλεπηζηεκηαθνύ Σπγγξάκαηνο Φπζηθήο ΕΠΙΜΟΡΦΩΣΙΚΑ ΢ΕΜΙΝΑΡΙΑ SOLIDWORKS Essentials Ιωάλληλα ALFASOLID 2016  Σπκκεηνρή ζηελ εθπαίδεπζε SOLIDWORKS Essentials 2016 ηεο εηαηξίαο ALFASOLID
  2. 2. ΕΙΔΙΚΕ΢ ΓΝΩ΢ΕΙ΢ Γνώζειρ ζε Η/Τ  SOLIDWORKS  MICROSOFT VISIO  ANSYS Workbench  ARDUINO  ANSYS Maxwell  GEOGEBRA  MATLAB  WOLFRAM MATHEMATICA ΑΣΟΜΙΚΕ΢ ΔΕΞΙΟΣΗΣΕ΢ Πηςσία  CSWA – Certified SOLIDWORKS Associate – Dassault Systemes  Certificate of Participation in IEEEXtreme Programming Competition 8.0 – IEEE  Certificate of Attendance of IEEE Region 8 Student & Young Professional Congress Krakow 2014 – IEEE Πηςσία Ξένων Γλωζζών  Certificate of Competency in English University of Michigan  City & Guilds Level 1 Certificate in ESOL International (Spoken) (Communicator B2)  Zertifikat Deutsch – Goethe Zertifikat B1 Οπγανωηικέρ Δεξιόηηηερ  Αληηπξόεδξνο ηνπ IEEE Student Branch of Thrace γηα ην Αθαδεκαϊθό έηνο 2014 – 2015 ΔΗΜΟ΢ΙΕΤ΢Η ΢ΦΗΜΜΤ 9 Φαληά, Κξήηε 90 ΢ςνέδπιο Φοιηηηών ΗΜΜΤ 20-24 Απξηιίνπ 2016 Αλαζηάζηνο Λαδαξίδεο, Αλζή-Ηξώ Χαξξά, Γεκήηξηνο Σηξαβνπιέιιεο, Αλέζηεο Τνπαιίδεο, Μαξία Φαξαιακπίδνπ, “Αςηόμαηη Ρομποηική Πλαηθόπμα Bartender” PROJECTS COCREATION SPACE LTD Γεθέκβξηνο 2016 3D Printed Ashtray Connected to Cigarette Packet ELPEDISON ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΑΚΗ ΑΕ Αύγνπζηνο 2016 Σπιδιάζηαηη Αναπαπάζηαηη Μονάδαρ Ηλεκηποπαπαγωγήρ 400MW ΕΡΓΑ΢ΣΗΡΙΟ ΗΛΕΚΣΡΙΚΩΝ ΜΗΥΑΝΩΝ ΔΠΘ Ινύληνο 2016 Καηαζκεεςή ΢ςζηήμαηορ Δοκιμήρ ΢ςγσπονηρ Γεννήηπιαρ Αξονικήρ Ροήρ ΕΡΓΑ΢ΣΗΡΙΟ ΕΙΔΙΚΗ΢ ΜΗΥΑΝΟΛΟΓΙΑ΢ ΔΠΘ Γεθέκβξηνο 2015 Αςηόμαηη Ρομποηική Πλαηθόπμα Bartender
  3. 3. ΕΡΓΑ΢ΣΗΡΙΟ ΗΛΕΚΣΟΜΑΓΝΗΣΙΚΩΝ ΠΕΔΙΩΝ ΔΠΘ Ννέκβξηνο 2014 Θεωπηηική Ανάλςζη Τπολογιζμοί και Μεηπήζειρ Μαγνηηικού Πεδίος Πηνίων Helmholtz ηπιών Αξόνων ΕΠΙ΢ΣΗΜΟΝΙΚΑ ΕΝΔΙΑΦΕΡΟΝΣΑ  Σπζηήκαηα CAD/CAE  Τερλνινγία Αηζζεηήξωλ  Τξηδηάζηαηε Δθηύπωζε  Ηιεθηξηθέο Μεραλέο  Μέζνδνο Πεπεξαζκέλωλ Σηνηρείωλ  Πξνζνκνηώζεηο Φπζηθήο

