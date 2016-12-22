BluSpecs 2017

Thriving in a digital economy
Remaining Relevant In 1968 the average life-span of a company was 61 years. Today it is 18. This trend is evidence of many...
3 Digital Engagement Innovation Workshops Technology Ecosystems
4 Digital Engagement Traditional industries are being disrupted by the advent of all things digital. But data-rich organis...
5 Innovation Workshops Sometimes you just need to explore new approaches with your team. Whether its taking a fresh look a...
6 Technology Ecosystems When a new technological paradigm like IoT or Blockchain comes along, you can find yourself unsure...
7 Our Team The best thing about us is our ecosystem. We have a highly skilled and experienced core team and a lean operati...
Why us? 1. You have domain expertise: we complement this with our cross-domain experience and access to digital technologi...
Contact Us — letsinnovate@bluspecs.com @bluspecsinnova www.bluspecs.com
  1. 1. Thriving in a digital economy
  2. 2. Remaining Relevant In 1968 the average life-span of a company was 61 years. Today it is 18. This trend is evidence of many things, including the pervasiveness of digital capabilities and other technologies that make it easier for newcomers to disrupt incumbents. But above all, it is evidence of how hard it is to remain relevant to your customers. So how can you anticipate the next disruption to your industry? The answer is you can’t. But we can help you to be better prepared for it. We provide you with market-driven insights and access to technology ecosystems to help you, not just survive, but thrive.
  3. 3. 3 Digital Engagement Innovation Workshops Technology Ecosystems
  4. 4. 4 Digital Engagement Traditional industries are being disrupted by the advent of all things digital. But data-rich organisations are also facing the challenges. Only 1% of data captured is relevant; data can also be of bad quality or incomplete and lead to bad business decisions. We help our clients find new ways to bridge the cyber-physical and strip away the peripheral. The ultimate aim is to make the customer experience as frictionless as possible and increase customer-lifetime-value. We can help you: • Understand the value of legacy and unstructured data • Explore predictive analytics • Explore hyper-personalisation possibilities by harnessing data • Understand your customer journey through physical and digital channels and benchmark your customers’ experience against your competitors • Use data to find new ways to serve your customers and create revenue
  5. 5. 5 Innovation Workshops Sometimes you just need to explore new approaches with your team. Whether its taking a fresh look at a recurring problem or looking for blue sky opportunities, we can help you facilitate your innovation workshops. One-day workshops are set around client-set themes. We use techniques that stimulate creativity, ensure active and diverse participation and apply principles of design thinking. Our two-day workshops are more data-centred. We help you look at what your customers’ goals are and how and why they choose solutions to help them achieve them, your own boundaries and constraints before moving to ideation and helping you design market- relevant innovations. With our workshops clients can: • Stimulate new thinking • Involve teams in future-proofing • Refresh team focus and productivity • Explore ways to differentiate yourself from your competitors
  6. 6. 6 Technology Ecosystems When a new technological paradigm like IoT or Blockchain comes along, you can find yourself unsure about what it can mean for your organisation. We can help you define use-cases, develop Proof–of-Concepts and build bespoke technology ecosystems that can lead to new business opportunities. We have a carefully curated global network of startups, domain experts and other corporates that we bring to the table to make sure that you: • Find out who are the key players and how you can best interact with them • Establish yourself as a leader within the ecosystem • Develop use cases • Explore new technologies before committing to huge CAPEX • Assess whether a given opportunity is a technology play or a business play • Garner broader support within your own organisation
  7. 7. 7 Our Team The best thing about us is our ecosystem. We have a highly skilled and experienced core team and a lean operating model which means that we are able to form assignment-specific teams that deliver the results you expect. We complement these with our global network of startups and experts. This means that we can deliver full stack whenever you need us to. Count on us to help you thrive in the Digital Economy.
  8. 8. Why us? 1. You have domain expertise: we complement this with our cross-domain experience and access to digital technologies 2. Your system, procedures and culture are reliable and repeatable and make you the best at what you are doing today: we can help you make sure that they don’t become a barrier to innovation 3. You don’t know what you don’t know: we can help you avoid making decisions on the basis on incomplete data 4. Every organisation has cognitive bias: we can help counteract this with our outside perspective 5. We can work with you to help you perform better
  9. 9. Contact Us — letsinnovate@bluspecs.com @bluspecsinnova www.bluspecs.com

