I N T E N D E D TOP FIT
TOP FIT Tight Form Fitting Relaxed Loose Oversized I N T E N D E D
S m a l l e r t h a n t h e w e a r e r . TIGHT
FORM FITTING A p p r o x i m a t e l y t h e s a m e a s t h e w e a r e r .
RELAXED S l i g h t l y l a r g e r t h a n t h e w e a r e r .
LOOSE M u c h l a r g e r t h a n t h e w e a r e r .
OVERSIZED T h e t o p o f t h e g a r m e n t i s m e a n t t o b e v e r y l a r g e i n c o m p a r i s o n t o t h e b ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Intended Top Fit.

57 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
57
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Intended Top Fit.

  1. 1. I N T E N D E D TOP FIT
  2. 2. TOP FIT Tight Form Fitting Relaxed Loose Oversized I N T E N D E D
  3. 3. S m a l l e r t h a n t h e w e a r e r . TIGHT
  4. 4. FORM FITTING A p p r o x i m a t e l y t h e s a m e a s t h e w e a r e r .
  5. 5. RELAXED S l i g h t l y l a r g e r t h a n t h e w e a r e r .
  6. 6. LOOSE M u c h l a r g e r t h a n t h e w e a r e r .
  7. 7. OVERSIZED T h e t o p o f t h e g a r m e n t i s m e a n t t o b e v e r y l a r g e i n c o m p a r i s o n t o t h e b o d y .

×