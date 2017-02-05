ResearchProposal

Prevention of beta cell transplant rejection through manipulation of CD4+ T-Cells Syreen Goulmamine Department of Biology ...
Project Summary Type 1 diabetes is characterized as an autoimmune disease, where the beta-cells that produce insulin are d...
Beta-cells also release a hormone called C-peptide. C-peptide is a 31-amino acid polypeptide that binds the A-chain and B-...
Objectives The goal of this study is to inhibit islet cell rejection in the type 1 diabetic disease model. The first objec...
randomly selected to have the graft introduced with the rD-mPGPtide peptide, while the other ten will have no introduction...
Expected Results Based on previous studies, beta cells are expected to avoid rejection, function correctly and produce ins...
With regard to immunofluorescence, expected outcome would be to see the labeled ICA and insulin antibodies show up and be ...
References Coulombe, M., Yang, H., Wolf, L. A., and Gill, R. G.1999. Tolerance to antigen-presenting cell- depleted islet ...
Xhu, F.F., Zhang, P.B., Zhang, D.H., Sui, X., Yin, M., Xiang, T.T., Shi, Y., Ding, M.X., Deng, H. 2011. Generation of panc...
  1. 1. Prevention of beta cell transplant rejection through manipulation of CD4+ T-Cells Syreen Goulmamine Department of Biology Randolph-Macon College Ashland, VA
  2. 2. Project Summary Type 1 diabetes is characterized as an autoimmune disease, where the beta-cells that produce insulin are destroyed. In recent years, transplantation of islet grafts has become more popular. One flaw, however, is the ease of the grafts being rejected because of autoimmune t- cells. Two t-cells in particular, CD4+ and CD8+, have been linked to rejection when presented together. In this study, we hope to show that by inhibiting the co-receptor interaction, we might be able to keep islet grafts from being rejected. In order to do this, we will introduce the rD- mPGPtide peptide, which is known for inhibiting co-receptor interaction. Our objectives will be to make sure of the following: the beta cell masses are viable, they present beta-cell qualities and that they produce insulin. We will test this by using molecular MRI, immunofluorescence, and the C-peptide test, respectively. Project Description Rational and Significance Diabetes has increasingly become one of the leading disease in the international community. In the United States alone, there are about 37.2 million cases. 5% of these cases are considered type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is a chronic illness characterized as an autoimmune disease, caused by the destruction of beta cells(β-cells) in the pancreas. β-cells are responsible for producing insulin, which reduces the concentration of glucose in the blood and keeps blood glucose levels at a normal range: 70-100 mg/dL. Without these cells, glucose cannot be broken down in the body. This creates increased glucose levels which can cause diabetic ketoacidosis(DKA), a severe symptom created when the body lacks insulin. Type 1 diabetes has also been associated with a significant deficit in β-cell mass (∼99% in type 1 diabetes) (Meier et. al. 2009.)
  3. 3. Beta-cells also release a hormone called C-peptide. C-peptide is a 31-amino acid polypeptide that binds the A-chain and B-chain to produce insulin, and then breaks off after the formation has occurred. Because the beta-cells produce this particular hormone, this can be used to measure beta-cell mass viability, particularly with regard to insulin secretion. A normal C- peptide result is 0.5 to 2.0 nanogram per milliliter (ng/mL). Low-levels of C-peptide indicate lack of viability of beta-cell masses and a diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. (Jones et. al. 2013) Currently, there is no cure for type 1 diabetes. Researchers have made some progress in understanding the disease mechanisms and how to potentially correct it. Pancreas transplants have been done in the past, but because of their ease of acquiring complications and rejection, it is only reserved for patients that experience severe diabetic complications. The benefits of exploring the inhibition of rejection for transplants would include a better quality of life for diabetics and their loved ones. Also, by better understanding the rejection process, there is the possibility to create drugs/vaccines to prevent type 1 diabetes from ever occurring. Recently, there has been some headway with regard to islet cell grafts through means of transplantation. The islets of Langerhans (also known as islet cells) are clusters of cells spread throughout the pancreas. Islet cells contain several types of cells, including β-cells. One problem that these treatments encounter, however, is rejection by the immune system. Despite the threat of rejection, there has increasingly been more work regarding islet cells since rejection is consolidated to only a portion of the organ rather than the whole pancreas (Meier et. al. 2009). Two co-stimulatory molecules that play a part with regard to rejection and/or lack thereof are CD4+ and CD8+ T-cells. When CD4+ and CD8+ work in conjugation after a transplant, acute rejection is triggered in donor-type grafts. Graft specific, CD8+ T-cells in particular have been noted to accumulate when stimulated at a high frequency, resulting in multi-cytokine producing effector cells and a contributor in graft rejection. (Ford et. al. 2009) However, CD4+ T cells may facilitate graft acceptance rather than destruction when activated under appropriate conditions (Coulombe et. al. 1999). CD4+ T-cells have the ability to select from different differentiation fates after activation. This feature decides which other immune cell types to interact with as well as how they will interact, thus determining later effector functions. (Walker and von Herrath 2016). Hypothesis One immune cell types interactions that we would like to control is the CD4+ and CD8+ t-cell interaction. If rD-mPGPtide is introduced to CD4+ and CD8+, it will inhibit co-receptor interaction. Because of the adverse interactions regarding these co-receptors and graft rejection, inhibiting this relationship would thus alter donor reactivity and allow the islet allographs to avoid rejection in NOD mice after transplantation.
  4. 4. Objectives The goal of this study is to inhibit islet cell rejection in the type 1 diabetic disease model. The first objective would be to make sure that the beta-cell masses are viable. In order to view this, we will be conducting molecular MRI on the cells. To be able to view them, we will be to label islet transplants with anti-IC2 monoclonal antibody (since it has shown binding qualities to solely insulin-producing beta-cells). Kargar and Ktorza’s 2008 paper mentions that although there might be an anatomical presence of beta cells, that does not directly correlate to beta cell function. In turn, this issue is addressed by our second objective. The second objective is to make sure the cells are expressing beta-cell characteristics. To do this, we will be using immunofluorescence by placing markers, such as anti-insulin receptor (phospho Y1361) antibody(ab60946) and islet-cell antibodies (ICA) on the cells. The third objective is to make sure that the cells are producing insulin. In order to test this, we will be conducting a C-peptide test. This test will help show whether the beta-cells are functioning correctly as well as give us a quantifiable measure of insulin secretion. Methods Pre-transplantation Islet cells will be isolated from twenty, 4 week old, healthy C75/BL/6 mice pancreases by collagenase digestion and Ficoll purification. Controls will be transplanted with islet cells without introducing CD4+ and CD8+ t-cells to rD-mPGPtide peptide, whereas experimental bodies will have CD4+ and CD8+ t-cells exposed to the rD-mPGPtide peptide. All cells will be labeled with anti-insulin (phospho Y1361) receptor antibody (ab60946); and islet cell antibodies (ICA) to determine results of immunofluorescence. All Cells will be labeled with anti-IC2 monoclonal antibodies in order to view imagining with molecular MRI. This antibody binds solely to beta cell surface, making imaging for beta-cell masses much more cohesive (Saudek et. al. 2008). Diabetes Induction In order to complete this study, an animal model will be used. NOD mice will be used to create disease model since they are an appropriate model for testing transplantation therapies where the end point is lowering of blood glucose Also, because NOD mice and humans share structural similarities regarding MHC II immune cell surface proteins, this may offer viable comparisons about resistance and susceptibility to the disease in both models. Thus, NOD mice provide an alternative model for testing therapies in which the autoimmune response is being targeted, such as this experiment (King 2013). To create the disease model, twenty, 4-week old NOD mice will be chemically induced by means of one, high dose (225 mg) injection of streptozotocin (STZ) (Deeds et. al. 2011, Hayashi et al. 2006). Diabetes is usually induced around 5–7 days prior to the start of the experiment to ensure stable hyperglycemia (King 2013). Transplantation Islets will be hand-picked for transplantation and coalesced within a clot of recipient blood (between 6-10 µL) and grafted under the left kidney of the mice. Ten NOD mice will be
  5. 5. randomly selected to have the graft introduced with the rD-mPGPtide peptide, while the other ten will have no introduction to their islet grafts. Post-Transplantation After transplantation of islet cells, glucose levels will be monitored (mg/dL). Initially, Dimethylbiguanide (Metformin) will be given to increase insulin sensitivity and dosages will be decreased gradually. Because it measures insulin sensitivity and is ineffective in the absence of insulin, this will also help to see if rejection is taking place (Moser et. al. 2012). Initial Metformin dosage will be 0.1% w/w and decrease by 0.005% each day(Martin-Montalvo. et. al. 2014). Other studies have also shown that it is important to aid the insulin synthesis pathway after transplantation of islet cells (Zhu et. al. 2011). After 20-days, last dosage of Metformin will be administered to both control and experimental body. 3-days will be given to assess homeostasis regarding blood glucose levels in both transplanted groups. Data Analysis After 23rd day mark of experiment, blood samples will be obtained from both controls and experimental bodies. Blood glucose levels will be taken for two weeks, one fasting and 3 non- fasting spaced 6 hours apart per day. This will replicate a normal blood sugar testing model to assure that beta-cells are creating the right concentration in the blood. Averages as well as standard deviations will be taken. T-test will be conducted. P-values under 0.05 will be accepted. C-peptide test will also be conducted through Meso Scale Discovery-Mouse/Rat C-peptide kit, and results will be compared to standard, known C-peptide values in mice outlined by kit. immunofluorescence will be done. Antibodies for insulin and islet cell mass will be looked at under microscope using Abcam- Immunocytochemistry and immunofluorescence protocol. Cellular MRI imagining will be conducted, by means of non-invasive protocol.
  6. 6. Expected Results Based on previous studies, beta cells are expected to avoid rejection, function correctly and produce insulin. Molecular MRI Umeå Centre for Molecular Medicine, Umeå University, Umeå, Sweden The cellular MRI would give a way to see that beta-cell masses are in fact there. This would be tested at the 34th day mark to ensure that if any graft-rejection were to occur, it has occurred at this point. It is expected that control mice will begin to undergo rejection and develop complexes, thus a mass might be detected. Further testing through immunofluorescence and c-peptide will confirm tests to assure viability of beta cells. It is expected that peptide- introduced mice will take over a great area and show up in imaging after being labeled pre- transplantation. Immunofluorescence (Immunology ICA antibodies- EUROIMMUN)
  7. 7. With regard to immunofluorescence, expected outcome would be to see the labeled ICA and insulin antibodies show up and be highlighted This will be tested 30 days after. This would indicate that the beta-cell properties are present in grafts. It is expected that control mice will begin to undergo rejection and develop complexes, thus the markers will not pick up ICA or insulin antibodies. C-peptide According to the MSD Mouse/Rat C-peptide kit, normal c-peptide levels in mice are between 284-391 pg/mL. Because this test can distinguish differences between insulin secreted by beta cells and additional insulin created by other means, this will allow us to monitor beta cell viability and insulin production over time. In turn, this will allow us to track whether cells are being rejected (Jones et. al. 2013).
  8. 8. References Coulombe, M., Yang, H., Wolf, L. A., and Gill, R. G.1999. Tolerance to antigen-presenting cell- depleted islet allografts is CD4 T cell dependent. The Journal of Immunology 162: 2503- 2510. Deeds, M.C., Anderson, J.M., Armstrong, A.S., Gastineau, D.A., Hiddinga, H.J., Jahangir, A., Eberhardt, N.L., and Kudva, Y.C. 2011. Single dose streptozotocin induced diabetes: considerations for study design in islet transplantation models. Laboratory Animals 45: 131-140. Ford, M. L., Kirk, A. D., and Larsen, C. P. 2010. Donor-reactive T cell stimulation history and precursor frequency: barriers to tolerance induction. Transplantation 87: S69-S74. Foster, P. J., Dunn, E. A., Karl, K. E., Snir, J. A., Nycz, C.M., Harvey, A. J., and Pettis, R. J. 2008. Cellular magnetic resonance imaging: in vivo imaging of melanoma cells in lymph nodes of mice. Neoplasia 10: 207-216. Jones, A.G., and Hattersley, A.T. 2013. The clinical utility of C-peptide measurement in the care of patients with diabetes. Diabetic Medicine 30: 803-817. King, A. J. 2012. Use of animal models in diabetes research. British Journal of Pharmacology 166: 877-894. Martin-Montalvo, A., Mercken, E.M., Mitchell, S. J., Palacios, H.H., Mote, P.L., Scheibye- Knudsen, M., Gomes, A.P., Ward, T. M., Minor, R.K., Blouin, M. J., Schwab, M., Pollak, M., Zhang, Y., Yu, Y., Becker, K. G., Bohr, V. A., Ingram, D. K., Sinclair, D.A., Wolf, N.S., Spindler, S. R., Bernier, M., and Cabo, R. 2013. Metformin improves healthspan and lifespan in mice. Nature Communications 4: 2192 Meier, J. J., Menge, B. A., Breur, T.G.K., Muller, C. A., Tannapfel, A., Uhl, W., Schmidt, W., and Schrader, H. 2009. Functional assessment of pancreatic β-cell area in humans. Diabetes 58: 1595-1603. Moser, E. G., Morris, A. A., and Garg, S. K. Emerging diabetes therapies and technologies. 2012. Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice 97: 16-26. Rao, V. 2002. Inhibitors of CD4/ CD8 Co-receptor interaction. An Introduction to Immunology 1: 390. Saudek, F., Brogren, C., and Manohar, S. 2008. Imagine the beta-cell mass: why and how. Diabetic Studies 5: 6-12. Walker, L. S., von Herrath M. 2016. CD4 T cell differentiation in type 1 diabetes. Clinical Exponential Immunology 183: 16-29
  9. 9. Xhu, F.F., Zhang, P.B., Zhang, D.H., Sui, X., Yin, M., Xiang, T.T., Shi, Y., Ding, M.X., Deng, H. 2011. Generation of pancreatic insulin-producing cells from rhesus monkey induced pluripotent stem cells. Diabetologia 54: 5325-5336.

×