Sujitha.A Resume

  1. 1. CURRICULAM VITAE A.SUJITHA Email : sujitha.vst@gmail.com Mobile: +91 8977069850 Career Objective: To be a member of Professional environment where I can use my technical skills and both inherent and acquired for the continuous growth of the organization and in turn bring about coordinative success. Education:  BTECH in Information Technology from Narayana Engineering College, Gudur (JNTUA, Anantapur) with 74% in 2010  Board of Intermediate education from Narayana Junior College, Nellore with 86.20% in 2006  Secondary School Certificate from Holy Family High School, Bitragunta with 83.50% in 2004 Technical skills: Programming Languages : Core Java, JDBC, Servlets, JSP, HTML, XML, CSS Databases : Oracle 11g Soft Skills:  Good knowledge in matters relating information technology.  Believe in team work, total commitment and continuous improvement. Academic Activities:
  2. 2. Presented a seminar on “A REVIEW OF WIRELESS NETWORKS FOR MEDICAL APPLICATIONS” in Narayana Engineering College. Certification:  I have completed IBM DB2 Certification and secured 70% of marks Academic Projects: MINI PROJECT: Project Name : SECURE SOCKET LAYER PROTOCOL SIMULATION Role : Analysis and Design Team Size : 4 PROJECT DESCRIPTION: This project is used to provide secure data transfer between client and server systems. For this purpose we use a protocol “SECURE SOCKET LAYER PROTOCOL” which provides privacy and reliable data transfer. MAIN PROJECT: Project Name : LOCATION BASED SPATIAL QUERY PROCESSING IN WIRELESS BROADCAST ENVIRONMENT Role : Analysis and Design PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Location-based spatial queries (LBSQ s) refer to spatial queries whose answers rely on the location of the inquirer. Efficient processing of LBSQs is of critical importance with the ever-increasing deployment and use of mobile technologies
  3. 3. Personnel Details: NAME : SUJITHA.A FATHER’S NAME : SRINIVASA RAO.A LANGUAGES KNOWN : English and Telugu GENDER : Female Declaration: I here by declare that all the above given information are true to the best of my knowledge and belief Place: Hyderabad Date: (A.SUJITHA)

