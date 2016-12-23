STEPHANIE L. SUMERANO Block 33 Lot 3 Regency Plain subdivision Iponan, Cagayan de Oro City 09000 Philippines +639178946925...
 Follow up, monitor and find ways to solve accountability shortages of all resigned employees and unsettled sick accounts...
Education: Graduated Bachelor of Science in Business Management School of Business Management Xavier University – Ateneo d...
SUMERANO.STEPHANIE.RESUME
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SUMERANO.STEPHANIE.RESUME

58 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
58
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

SUMERANO.STEPHANIE.RESUME

  1. 1. STEPHANIE L. SUMERANO Block 33 Lot 3 Regency Plain subdivision Iponan, Cagayan de Oro City 09000 Philippines +639178946925 +639754926291 legostephanie@gmail.com sweet_steph252003@yahoo.com Profile: Sincere and hardworking team player. Find ways to make things better. Objective: To be able to share my knowledge, skills, and values to the company. At the same time to enhance my learning and be part of the company’s continues success. Full Name: Stephanie Lego Sumerano Birth Place: Poblacion Kalilangan Bukidnon Birth Date: September 17, 1984 Age: 32 years old Sex: Female Marital Status: Married Religion: Baptist Employment: Accounting Supervisor Golden Century Marketing July 3, 2012 to November 30, 2016  Supervise each accounting staff to properly execute their individual task and facilitate concern.  Conduct twice a month department meeting to all accounting staff under Multi line, Suysing and Meadjhonson.  Conduct monthly audit to all petty cash custodian.  Check, review and download emailed reports of all accounting staff across all accounting department (Multi product line, Suysing, Meadjhonson and Butuan branch)  Email weekly report to management and sales regarding consolidated weekly outstanding accounts receivables, productive calls and collection achievement.  Plan monthly van audit schedule and weekly audit schedule of field auditor.  Discuss with field auditor regarding account confirmation result, analyze, validate and make final accountability report of salesman and submit to management.  Final audit result by reviewing and analyzing van salesman weekly accountability report versus actual stocks, accounts receivable invoices, postdated check, returned checks and remittance.  Submit incident report to HR department on salesman shortages and accounting staff failure to perform job.  Plan and suggest to management proposal that could help improve company stability, financial liquidity & proper accounting control  Train possible candidate for accounting staff and salesman on how to make weekly accountability report and give exam.
  2. 2.  Follow up, monitor and find ways to solve accountability shortages of all resigned employees and unsettled sick accounts. Accounting Staff Golden Century Marketing January 5, 2009 to July 2, 2012  Handle, monitor and check van salesman weekly sales and accountability report.  Train van salesman applicant on how to make report and exam.  Plan van salesman weekly inventory/audit schedule.  Submit monthly report to management with regards to returned check  Update weekly all van salesman individual accountability.  Post at peach tree accounting system incoming returned checks.  Controls and monitor office supplies.  Do Clerical task.  Answer phone calls.  Trouble shoot office computer whenever not working well. Accounting Staff Templar Manpower and General Services Corporation (Agency) Assigned at: Golden Century Marketing September 2006 – December 2008  Physical count of stocks during inventory/audit of schedule van salesman.  Encode result of total stocks inventory, re-check, and let salesman confirmed.  Attach supporting documents to van salesman weekly report.  Monitor weekly van salesman matured and Postdated checks based on their weekly remittance.  Monitor past due and post van salesman accounts receivable at account envelope ledger and reflect payment Warehouse Checker / Office Staff Templar Manpower and General Services Corporation (Agency) Assigned at Golden Century Marketing November 2005 – September 2006  Receive and check incoming stocks from supplier deliveries.  Check and load outgoing stocks at delivery vans.  Reconcile with stock clerk for actual stocks received versus delivery document from M.I.S department  Do clerical task and assist accountant at office. Feasibility Study: Produce and Sell: Nafsika Bags (Ladies Bags) Return on investment: 6.1% November 2003 to February 2005
  3. 3. Education: Graduated Bachelor of Science in Business Management School of Business Management Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan Corrales Avenue, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, Philippines June 2001 to May 21, 2005 Graduated High School Pilgrim Christian College Tiano-Akut Sts., Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, Philippines June 1997 to March 2001 Graduated Elementary Corrales Elementary School Corrales Extension, Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental, Philippines June 1993 to March 1997 Awards: Best in Micro Enterprise Little Theater, Xavier University Corrales Avenue, Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines March 18, 2005 Skills:  Interpersonal  Application on Microsoft Office ( Word, Power point, Excel)  Basic Accounting and Management  Driving -4 Wheels, with license. Reference:  Ma. Theresa M. Sedon Manager Templar Manpower and General Services Corp. 09176318951  Gerardo Salvan Jr. Minister / Pastor Iponan Fundamental Baptist Mission 09277999535  Flordeliza R. Punzalan Manager Inter Thrust Resources Corp. 09177053149

×