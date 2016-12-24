Triangulacion de análisis

Políticas públicas y desarrollo humano Habilitación Diciembre de 2016
Stefany Alvarez Gomez cód. 1072655477 Grupo: 403029H_291 Tutor: Evangelina Pérez Corzo Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Di...
Título de la propuesta Construyendo Relaciones de Confianza, a partir de la Cohesión Grupal. 1) Las posibilidades de autog...
2) El lugar de la inclusión y exclusión social teniendo como antecedente el Conflicto armado. Centros de reinserción socia...
3) La promoción del desarrollo humano y las dimensiones participativas en los contextos comunitarios y el lugar de los psi...
Bibliografía Andrade, Salazar; (2014) Complejidad, conflicto armado y vulnerabilidad de niños y niñas desplazados en Colom...
×