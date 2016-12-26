Exposé droit international privé

Exposé sous le thème : Le Contentieux lié aux Conflits de Juridictions Université Mohammed Premier Faculté des Sciences Ju...
Dans l’histoire de la finalité du droit international privé, il n’y a qu’« une seule conception authentique dont le droit ...
1 Introduction Longtemps reléguée au rang de « parent pauvre » du droit international privé, considérée comme secondaire p...
2 Dés lors qu’un rapport de droit présente un ou plusieurs éléments d’extranéité et qu’il est donc rattaché à plusieurs sy...
3 aussi elles déterminent la compétence ou l’incompétence de juridictions marocaines. Alors qu’elle est la relation entre ...
4 Même si la question de la détermination de la juridiction compétente relève de la partie du DIP intitulée « conflit de j...
5 Chapitre premier. La juridiction étatique Dans ce chapitre nous allons essayer de voir d’une part, la compétence des jur...
6 § 1. La relation entre la compétence juridique et la compétence juridictionnelle internationale Quand l'action est inten...
7 B. La compétence juridictionnelle et son impact sur la compétence juridique La détermination du tribunal compétent joue ...
8  Soit que le juge marocain applique d’office la loi marocaine puisque la loi anglaise le lui renvoie ;  Ou si les règl...
9 autorités judiciaires étrangères, par le biais des commissions rogatoires conformément à l’article 714 qui dispose que :...
10 Section II. La compétence internationale des juridictions françaises Dans un premier temps, nous allons traiter la ques...
11 litige, et plus généralement une bonne administration de la justice. Avec une telle conception, il importe peu que les ...
12 § 2. Les règles de droit commun A. Les règles ordinaires de la compétence internationale Le principe est l’extension en...
13 La réponse est négative pour un double raison : c’est une clause importante en DIP car quand on choisit sa juridiction,...
14 français une compétence internationale qu’ils ne devraient normalement pas avoir. Deux exemples : Tout d’abord l’exempl...
15 L’article 15 vise l’hypothèse du Français défendeur : Exemple : le Français auteur d’un accident de la circulation rout...
16 Chapitre II. La juridiction arbitrale L’arbitrage est un mode de règlement des litiges consistant à recourir à une ou p...
17 Section I. L’arbitrage international L’arbitrage est un mode à la fois contractuel et juridictionnel de règlement des d...
18 Or, il y a deux conceptions possibles de l’extranéité d’un arbitrage : a) une conception juridique : L’arbitrage devien...
19 Malgré le vide juridique antérieur à la promulgation de la loi n°08-05 susvisée, la jurisprudence de la Cour suprême ét...
20 De même, la nouvelle loi a prévu que la sentence arbitrale internationale peut être rendue au Maroc ou à l’étranger et ...
21 1) litige opposant une entreprise Britannique à une entreprise marocaine Une entreprise marocaine spécialisée dans le c...
22 La partie marocaine a maintenu les moyens sur lesquels elle a construit sa défense pendant la procédure d’arbitrage et ...
23 La sentence rendue à Genève a donné raison à la demanderesse et a condamné la société Ynna Asment à payer solidairement...
24 questions que peut soulever la convention d’arbitrage ; ensuite, l’instance arbitrale qui va de la saisine des arbitres...
25 Confronté à une problématique d’efficacité de la convention d’arbitrage, à utiliser une règle matérielle adaptée au dro...
26 Généralement la question d’interprétation de la convention d’arbitrage afin d’identifier les parties engagées s’est pos...
27 Deux points méritent d’être soulignés eu égard à l’intervention du juge au sujet de la compétence-compétence. D’abord, ...
28 Le juge d’appui n’est pas systématiquement un juge étatique, les traités internationaux se réfèrent au juge internation...
29 Si la sentence est rendue en étranger, on est en présence de l’exequatur au sens du droit international privé, c'est-à-...
30 Conclusion En matière de compétence, en effet, bien que les règles de compétence judiciaire internationale d’un État ne...
31 « juridictionnalisation » accrue de l’arbitrage, c'est-à-dire par l’attribution à l’arbitre de pouvoirs juridictionnels...
32 Bibliographie Ouvrage  Laurence USUNIER, La régulation de la compétence juridictionnelle en droit international privé,...
33  http://www.legavox.fr/blog/issa-said/reconnaissance-execution- sentences-arbitrales-vues-7553.htm#.V09x-DXhB1s
34 Table des matières Introduction...........................................................................................
