New Resume

Sonia Vidal, CSW Experience Henry Wine Group, East Bay — Corporate Sales Representative February 2013 - PRESENT Started Me...
Managed top volume territory, developed sales presentations and new product placement. Youngs Market Company, San Fernando...
EDUCATION Ashford University, San Diego, CA — B.S. International Business October 2016 - Current Graduation in 2017. Focus...
  Sonia Vidal, CSW Experience Henry Wine Group, East Bay — Corporate Sales Representative February 2013 - PRESENT Started Mentorship training program, create records for account base, attending professional workshops and delivering sales presentations. Titan Wine & Spirits, Woodland Hills — Speciality Market Division January 2011- June 2012 5614 Owens Dr #302 Pleasanton, CA 94588 805-598-9266 soniajeanettev@gmail.com SKILLS Conﬂict Resolution. ​ Business Law. ​ Recruiting and development AWARDS Outstanding Team Performance Award- June Outstanding Team Performance Award- August Community Emergency Response Training Languages Strong Spanish speaker
  Managed top volume territory, developed sales presentations and new product placement. Youngs Market Company, San Fernando Valley — District Trainer April 2004 - October 2008 Prepared new hires to work in ﬁeld by developing individual coaching plan, trained new sales representative for two weeks through coaching, development and planning. Wilsons Leather, Santa Maria, CA- General Manager October 2002- January 1, 2004 Onboarding of all associates including management, training sessions for comprehension of employee handbook, carrying out of disciplinary action up to and including separation process. Ensured all California state Employment laws were being observed for breaks to overtime pay.
  EDUCATION Ashford University, San Diego, CA — B.S. International Business October 2016 - Current Graduation in 2017. Focus on Business law and compliance. Allan Hancock College, Santa Maria, CA — A.S. Wine Marketing January 2001 - June 2003 Focused on Marketing with emphasis on Human Resource Development.

