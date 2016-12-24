Siddharth CV - Dec 2016(1)

Siddharth Shukla B.E. with 3 Years Experience in Web Application Development Website – siddharth.codeace.xyz Contact – 801...
  1. 1. Siddharth Shukla B.E. with 3 Years Experience in Web Application Development Website – siddharth.codeace.xyz Contact – 8010820509 Email – siddharthshukla089@gmail.com Skype – siddharth13121992 Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/siddharth-shukla-32873659 OBJECTIVE To work in an organization with challenging environment demanding all my skills and efforts to explore myself for continuous learning and technical advancement along with the growth of the organization. PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY 3 Years Experience in Web Application Development. Currently working as Senior Software Developer with CodeAce Technologies Pvt Ltd. Good Experience in Back-End Development using PHP, MYSQL. Good Experience in PHP Framework - CodeIgniter Experience in Front-End Development using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap. WORK EXPERIENCE CodeAce Technologies Pvt Ltd - (May 2015 – till date)  Designation – Senior Software Engineer  Experience – 1 Year 8 Months BitSprint Technologies Pvt Ltd - (July 2013 – April 2015)  Designation – Software Developer  Experience – 1 Year 10 Months TECHNICAL SKILLS Languages – PHP, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, C, Java Frameworks – CodeIgniter, BootStrap Web Technologies – Jquery, Ajax Editors – Notepad++, Sublime Text, Bracket Databases – MySQL, SQlite Softwares – Adobe Photoshop OS | VCS | Hosting – Windows 7,8, Linux | GIT | AWS PROJECTS 1) Social networking website (http://instaclasses.com)  Description – InstaClasses - Online social networking service where teacher, student, parent can communicate with each other and teacher give assignment, attendance, question paper, event create.  Tools, Language & Database – PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JQuery, bootstrap  Responsibilities – Develop all the modules in PHP using MySQL database.
  2. 2. 2) Online Taxi Provider (http://fleetmarket.us)  Description – FleetMarket where driver can book taxi in rent fleetmarket based on us .  Tools, Language & Database – CodeIgniter, PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, JavaScript,Jquery  Responsibilities – Develop all the modules in CodeIgniter with PHP using MySQL database. 3) Solar Bazar (http://solarbazaar.com/)  Description – The portal is a multi-vendor E-Commerce Portal for Solar Energy related equipments, hardware, etc. The portal has all standard e-commerce features.  Tools, Language & Database – Laravel, PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JQuery  Responsibilities – Develop some back-end modules of the portal. 4) Medical Portal (www.thanksdoctor.com)  Description – Medical portal for listing of doctors, hospitals, chemists, pathology. The portal allows registration, profile management of the above. Patients can interact with other four modules. Features of the portal are login, listing, appointment booking, online medicine orders, email integration, galleries, google map integration, patient history.  Tools, Language & Database – Bootstrap, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, PHP, SQL, MySQL, JQuery  Responsibilities – Design the clients’ needs, modular division, coding, and integration of the final project. 5) Online Books E-Commerce Portal (www.bookpalaceonline.com)  Description – Standard E-Commerce portal for all kind of books with features - login, product, customer, cart, checkout, coupon, payment gateway, email integration.  Tools, Language & Database – OpenCart, HTML, CSS, JS, PHP, SQL, MySQL  Responsibilities – Incorporate Clients Requirements into E-Commerce platform. Develop and integrate the modules of e-commerce feature required. Modify coding, install and modify extensions. Final integration. 6) Online Vehicle Booking Portal (www.maharaajatravels.in)  Description – Online Portal for Vehicle Booking. The project includes all booking features like selection of vehicles, login, checkout, payment gateway, email and sms integration. It also includes static display pages and custom booking forms.  Tools, Languages & Database – WordPress, WooCommerce, HTML, CSS, JS, PHP, SQL, MySQL  Responsibilities – Incorporate Clients requirements into web portal. Develop and integrate the project. 7) Online Footwear E-Commerce Portal (www.pailagu.com)  Description – This project is completely E-Commerce portal for footwear. The project features all standard e- commerce modules – login, product, customer, cart, checkout, coupon, payment gateway, email integration.  Tools, Language & Database –HTML, CSS, JS, PHP, SQL, MySQL  Responsibilities - Incorporate Clients Requirements into E-Commerce platform. Develop and integrate the modules of e-commerce feature required. Final integration and handling of the project. 8) WordPress Web Development Projects  AdconDesign - Architecture Firm Website (www.adcondesign.com)  Hire4Wheels – Transport Portal (www.hire4wheels.com)  9se6 – IT Job Consultancy (www.9se6.com)  Tapas Wealth Life – Financial Website (www.tapaswealthlife.com) PRESENTATIONS / SEMINARS / WORKSHOPS 1) Presented 2 Days Workshop on Android App Development at Techkriti - IIT Kanpur - 3-4 March 2016. 2) Presented 1 Day Workshop on Android App Development at IEC, Greater Noida – 31st Jan 2016. 3) Presented 2 Days Workshop on Web Development at NIT Bhopal – 17-18 October 2015.
  3. 3. ACADEMICS Examination Board/University Institute Marks/CGPA Year B.E. in IT RGPV, BHOPAL RKDF College Of Engineering Bhopal(M.P.) 69% 2013 12th M.P. BOARD Saurabh Higher Secondary School 62% 2009 10th M.P. BOARD Excellence Higher Secondary School 61% 2007 ACADEMIC PROJECTS 1) Major Project – Online shopping Cart - PHP 2) Minor Project – Faculty Feedback System - Java TRAINING / INTERNSHIP  Major Training from Vedisoft Software and Education Services on Advanced Java. – April 2013.  Minor Training from Vedisoft Software and Education Services on Core Java. – April 2012. PERSONAL DETAILS  Date of Birth – 13 Dec 1992  Marital Status – Single  Fathers’ Name – Rajendra Prasad Shukla  Temporary Address – Noida  Hobbies – Playing Cricket, Listening Song. I hereby declare that the information given above is true to the best of my knowledge and belief. Sidhharth Shukla

