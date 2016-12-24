高専・大学での過ごし方(高専カンファ茨香祭)

高専・大学での 過ごし方 2016.10.12 Sat. @KOSEN-conf-Shikosai さつま / 斉藤 翔汰 / @daytb_twy 横浜国立大学 理工学部 数物・電子情報系学科 情報工学EP 4年
2 自己紹介 • 斉藤 翔汰(さいとう しょうた) / さつま • 茨城高専 電子情報工学科 卒 • 横浜国立大学 数物・電子情報系学科 情報工学EP 4年
3 生きがい http://www.lxixsxa.com/ より
4 生きがい www.lovelive-anime.jp/uranohoshi/ より
5 宗教
6 研究や興味 • 研究テーマ • Deep Learning • Information Geometric Optimization • 教員免許持ち(になる予定) • 中学・高校の数学 • 高校の情報 • 興味 • Human-Compu...
7 主題
8 主題 • もうちょっとだけ詳しく
9 高専と大学の違い • 実践的・創造的技術者を養成することが目的 • 深く専門の学芸を教授し、職業に必要な能力 を育成 高等専門学校 • 学部等の専攻について専門の学芸を教授 • 幅広く深い教養と総合的な判断力を培い、 豊かな人間性を育成 大学
10 高専と大学の違い ※主観 • 5年間の閉鎖的環境 • ただ平均的にぶっ飛んだ人が多い(気がする) 高等専門学校 • 非常に人が多い • ピンからキリまで 大学
11 高専と大学の違い ※主観 編入生 大学生 人数 質
12 進路 • 本科卒業者全体の4割が進学 • 専攻科 : 大学 = 4 : 6 • 専攻科修了生の4割が大学院へ 高等専門学校 • 学部卒業者全体の7割が大学院へ • 私立の理工系だと3割 国公立大学（理工系学部）
13 進路に対する意識 斉藤の主観(大学生) • 学部の段階で就職を意識している人は 多くない • 結構スルッと大学院に行く人が多い • 2つのパターンが存在 • ゴールの設定が「就職」に定めている人 が多い ※主観
14 進路に対する意識 斉藤の主観(編入生) ※主観 • 編入生は研究（興味）が先に来てる • 「就職」そのものがゴールなら本科卒業時にした ほうが楽 • 同期に社会人 • 大学でしか得られないモノを求めている 将来に対する価値観が少し異なる ...
15 私の話 • 編入生のケースの一例 • 結構ひねくれた考え方
16 私の話 「変」でありたい • 付加価値の追求 • 「輝きたい」 • 産まれた意味の探索 • 思いついたことを実行(実装) • 様々な人を巻き込む • ”巻き込む”けど”巻き込まれない”
17 私の話 死に様から考える • 死ぬとき後悔なく死ねるのか？ • 「死ぬ前にやりたいnのこと」が現在進行 • 結婚できるといいよね（） • 熱しやすく冷めやすい性格 • 試さないと気が済まない • とりあえず飛び込んでみる • 引き際を見極...
18 変であろうとする とは • 興味に正直に従う • あえて周りを見ない • 見るのも大事 • 他人と比較は大事だけど，こじらせる恐れも • 困難を嫌わない • 伴う困難も愛せることに飛び込んでいく • ダイスキだったらダイジョウブ！
19 変であろうとする とは • 自分を認めてあげる • できない自分，悔しい自分，嬉しい自分 調子に乗っている自分を認めてあげる • どうありたい？どう生きたい？ • 辛くとも考え続ける • 方向転換？そのまま直進？ • 考えた結果，「周りに...
20 最後に • 「あなた」は「あなた」 • 「僕」は「僕」 • 自分なりの道の作り方を考えるべき • アンテナは常に高く • 思考は止めない • 道を決めるのは，結局自分 • 他人と無理に比べようとしない • エコに生きるのだって立派な選択 ...
