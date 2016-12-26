CV_Shekhar Jha

Shekhar Jha Date of Birth # 29th October, 1979 Marital Status # Married Budhanilkantha -10, Shyama Satya Niwas Block No. J...
  1. 1. Shekhar Jha Date of Birth # 29th October, 1979 Marital Status # Married Budhanilkantha -10, Shyama Satya Niwas Block No. J-21-21, In Front of Golfu Binayak Mandir, Golfutar, Kathmandu, Nepal Cell No. # 9860636439, 9801200504, 01-4370467(Res.) Nationality # Nepali License # Four Wheeler & Two Wheeler Email # shekhar002@gmail.com; jhashekhar55@yahoo.com Objectives: To be associated with a reputed organization that gives me a chance to display my capabilities and skills. Also, allows me to grow as a person I am, and achieving long term satisfaction with a job while giving result to organization plan and objectives. Education: Degree Institute Division Year Specialization Executive Masters in Business Administration Purbanchal University: Himalayan WhiteHouse Int'l College, New Baneshwor, Kathmandu 1st 2006 Investment I. Assets and Security Management Investment II. Management of Portfolio and Derivates Bachelor's Degree in Commerce Tribhuvan University: Shanker Dev Campus, Putalisadak, Kathmandu. Pass 2002 Finance Proficiency Certificate Level (10 +2) H.S.E.B. Board: National Institute of Science and Technology, Faculty of Management, Lainchour, Kathmandu 2nd 1999 School Leaving Certificate SLC Board: Bhanu Bhakta Memorial Secondary Boarding School, Panipokhari, Kathmandu. Pass 1997 Experience: Balajee Trading, Indrachowk, Kathmandu, Nepal HOD – Accounts & Purchase Department, 14th March, 2016 to till dated. • I have been given responsibility to handle the Accounting work with Purchase transaction on day to day basis. • Identify the right suppliers & follow up through placing purchase order. • I have been responsible for Letter of Credit / TT related works, Material Requisition, Inspection Report, Inventory Control, Purchase Planning and Commercial Correspondence. • I have also given responsibility to undertake a leadership role in Inventory Management related problems & Overall procurement and logistic activities. • To check the Debit / Credit Balances of the related Vendors and Customers & follow-up on monthly basis. • Maintaining Vat Register & submission on periodic basic through E-Vat. Varun Beverages (Nepal) Pvt. Ltd., Old Sinamangal, Pepsicola, Kathmandu, Nepal Asst. Manager – Procurement & Logistics, 24th January, 2011 to 10th March, 2016. • Calculate the tentative requirements of Raw Materials / Packaging Materials / Spares Parts, assessing the purchase plan, identify the right suppliers & follow up through placing purchase order / opening the LC / TT till the material is delivered at the production units. • To co-operate and co-ordinate with all the respective Manager of Department, Deputy Manager of Division, and Asst. Manager of Branch to make available of all the necessary materials in time. • Execute the production planning & assessed material requirement planning (MRP) based on sales planning and finished goods stock. • I have also given responsibility to undertake a leadership role in Inventory Management related problems & Overall procurement and logistic activities. • To check the Debit Balances of the related Vendors & follow-up on monthly basis. Gorkha Lahari Pvt. Ltd., HID, Hetauda, Makawanpur, Nepal Manager – Purchase & Procurement, 19th September, 2007 to 17th January 2011. • To set the monthly requirement of all the Raw Materials / Packaging Materials / Spares Parts for the Industry.
  2. 2. • To follow up the material through placing purchase order from respective suppliers. • Helped to establish an efficient system for quality control, quality check of incoming materials, in-process quality control and quality assurance of the final products. • Perform strategic planning and apply logistic fundamentals for the delivery of FG from factory to the stockiest. • Maintaining Vat Register & submission on periodic basic through E-Vat. • I was also given responsibility to make the costing sheet of FG. Godawari Marble Industries Pvt. Ltd., Godawari, Lalitpur, Nepal Store Officer, Accountant, Purchase Officer, 13th Feburary, 2000 to 30th June, 2007. • I was responsible for Letter of Credit related works, Material Requisition, Inspection Report, Inventory Control, Purchase Planning and Commercial Correspondence. • To set the monthly requirement of Raw Materials / Packaging Materials / Spares Parts for the Industry. • Cost analysis and Preparation of Weekly, Monthly and Yearly Consumption report are also in the area of my work. • To maintain (in-coming and out-going) records of inventories and supplies to computer. • To undertake a leadership role in Inventory Management related problems. • To co-operate and co-ordinate with all the respective Manager of Department, Deputy Manager of Division, and Asst. Manager of Branch to make available all the necessary materials in time. • To co-ordinate with the management to supervise and evaluate the supporting Staffs. • I have also given responsibility to handle the Accounting work as on need by the company in the absence of the Senior Accountant. • Core member for the management committee for giving suggestions for the planning and improvement of the factory to the top management & Reporting to GM/CEO Achievements: • Achieved the best coordination between the top management and managers, and managers with workers by using personnel skills and techniques. • Played major role as Management Representative in achieving of ISO14001 for the organization in Godawari Marble Industries Pvt. Ltd. • Being responsible for quantitative and cost efficient items. • Reduced over stockage of items and consumed branded products only. • Become an example, ONE MAN ONE MISSION TO ACHIEVE ORGANIZATIONAL GOAL, under team management. • Assigned to establish Purchase Department with centralized Procurement Process which starts with issuing PO. • Helped to reduce Cost of Production and over stockage of materials by comparing rates with different suppliers as per the requirement of items. • Helped in Planning Process and Financial resource utilization under team Sprit by arranging meeting with Finance Director and other concerned authorities on every months. • Developed Buyer and Seller relationship by negotiation and bargaining work on regular basis which enhance harmony & smoothness between two. • Right person at Right time for Right Job with proper documentation, i.e availability of documents related to Procurement Process as on need of the organization. Training & Seminar: • 15 days General Banking Course organized by Kathmandu Frontier Associates Pvt. Ltd. (KFA) held at Kathmandu, on March 22nd – April 7th , 2007. • “Pilot” programme on Development and Implementation of Environmental Management System conducted by ESPS/HMG DANIDA. • Lead Auditors Training of EMS conducted by ESPS/LRQA, India. • “Pilot” programme on Development and Implementation of Environmental Quality Management System conducted by ESPS/HMG DANIDA. • Internal Auditors Training of EQMS conducted by ABS Quality Evaluation. Computer Skills: I. Computer Operations (MS-DOS, Windows and Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Fact Pro, Swastik Gold, Finpro, Tally.ERP 9, SAP etc.) II. E-mail and Internet. III. Fax and other office accessories. References: 1. Mr. Sudhir Dhungel (HR Manager) Varun Beverages (Nepal) Pvt. Ltd. P.O. Box: 2968, Old Sinamangal-35, Koteshwor, Kathmandu, Nepal. Tel. No. 977-1-4990584, 4990066, 9801142510 2. Mr. Binod Thapa (System Manager) Gorkha Lahari Pvt. Ltd. HID, Hetauda, Makawanpur, Nepal. Tel. No. 520742, 525914, 980290311 3. Mr. Ramashish Mandal (General Manager)
  3. 3. Godawari Marble Industries Pvt. Ltd. Godawari, Lalitpur, Kathmandu Tel. No. 01-4108034, 9851037969

