  1. 1. ltems parameter ltems parameter 3.Large effective testing area 4.No needle marks 5.High precision and high speed 6.Large plate test 7.Capacitance method test 8.PCB, FPC testing 9.The CCD alignment 10.UCAM software data processing Specification (High speed flying probe tester) 1.The overall frame structure 2.Double guide rail Characteristic Specification ltems parameter W12(High speed flying probe tester) Characteristic 1.The overall frame structure 2.Double guide rail 3.Screw drive 4.Large effective testing area 5.No needle marks 6.High precision and high speed 7.Large plate test 8.Capacitance method test 9.PCB, FPC testing 10.The CCD alignment 11.UCAM software data processing ltems parameter operation system Windows xp Engineer Software UCAM Max.Test Size 620*510mm CCD Cameras 1Front 1Rear Min.Test Size no limit Test Voltage 20V-500V Max.Thickness 6mm Test Current 1mA-200mA Min.Thickness 0.1mm Continuity Test 2ohm-10kohm Resolution x/y 5um Isolation Test 5Mohm-500Mohm Min.Pad Size 0.05mm(2mil) Hiram Testing Scope 0.1pF-10mF Min.pad pitch 0.05mm(2mil) Air supply demand Barometer 3Par test speed 2500-4500/min Environment 18℃- 32℃ Number of Test Probes 2Front 2Rear Electrical Power 220V Probe Tip Force 5-30MILS(optional)Weight 800KG Data format MNF1 AND MNF2 Physical Dimensions 1800*760*1800mm Products Description
  2. 2. 1.High speed(1000-1200pcs/h) 2.Save workers 3.Automatic baiting 4.The overall frame structure Automatic Bare Board Tester Characteristic Probe Tip Force Data format operation system Max.Test Size Min.Thickness Resolution x/y 5um Min.Pad Size Min.pad pitch test speed Number of Test Probes Windows xp 620*510mm no limit 6mm 0.1mm UCAM 1Front 1Rear 20V-500V 1mA-200mA 2ohm-10kohm Air supply demand Barometer 3Par Engineer Software CCD Cameras Test Voltage Test Current Continuity Test Isolation Test Hiram Testing Scope Printer/Monitor 0.1mm(4mil) 0.1mm(4mil) 1500-3000/min 2Front 2Rear 5-30MILS(optional) MNF1 AND MNF2 Min.Test Size Max.Thickness Environment Electrical Power 1800*760*1780mm 5Mohm-500Mohm 0.1pF-10mF POSS8 18℃- 32℃ 220V 600KGWeight Physical Dimensions V8X(High speed flying probe tester) Characteristic 1.The overall frame structure 2.Double guide rail 10.UCAM software data processing Specification ltems parameter ltems parameter 3.Large effective testing area 4.No needle marks 5.High precision and high speed 6.Large plate test 7.Capacitance method test 8.PCB, FPC testing 9.The CCD alignment CCD Cameras 1Front 1Rear Min.Test Size no limit Test Voltage 20V-500V Max.Thickness 6mm Test Current 1mA-200mA 18℃- 32℃ Number of Test Probes 2Front 2Rear Electrical Power 220V Continuity Test 2ohm-10kohm Resolution x/y 5um Isolation Test 5Mohm-500Mohm Min.Pad Size 0.1mm(4mil) Hiram Testing Scope 0.1pF-10mF 1500-3000/min Environment operation system Windows xp 1680*760*1780mm Air supply demand UCAM Max.Test Size 450*550mm Min.Thickness 0.1mm Min.pad pitch 0.1mm(4mil) Probe Tip Force 5-30MILS(optional)Weight 600KG Barometer 3Par Engineer Software Data format MNF1 AND MNF2 Physical Dimensions Printer/Monitor POSS8 test speed
  3. 3. Physical Dimensions Power supply Air supply demand Jig Specification 50%-60%(non-freezing) AC220v±10% 6-8kgF/c㎡ compatible with other format Test Points Test size Test speed Insulation test impedance Continuity Test Carbon resistance test Insulation test voltage Environment Humidity Specification 5.Double guide rail6.Secondary feed parameter DOS 2048-10240point 300*400mm 3000-8000 Point/sec 1MΩ -50MΩ (100MΩ Optional) 10Ω -100Ω 200Ω -15KΩ ±10% Dedicated Bare Board Tester(Suspension) Specification Characteristic 1.Extensible 2.Suitable for large size of PCB 3.Effective test area can be extended 4.Jig is compatible with other format 5.the cost is low operation system ltems operation system Test Points Test size Test speed Insulation test impedance Continuity Test Carbon resistance test Insulation test voltage 20v-300v 22℃- 32℃ 50%-60%(non-freezing) AC220v±10% 6-8kgF/c㎡ compatible with other format 3300*1800*1100mmPhysical Dimensions ltems parameter Environment Humidity Power supply Air supply demand Jig Specification DOS 2048-10240point 380mm*620mm 3000-8000 Point/sec 1MΩ -50MΩ (100MΩ Optional) 10Ω -100Ω 200Ω -15KΩ ±10% 20v-300v 22℃- 32℃ 1500*1000*1800mm
  4. 4. Power supply AC220v±10% Air supply demand 6-8kgF/c㎡ Jig Specification compatible with other format Physical Dimensions 1500*1000*1800mm Continuity Test 10Ω -100Ω Carbon resistance test 200Ω -15KΩ ±10% Insulation test voltage 20v-300v Environment 22℃- 32℃ Humidity 50%-60%(non-freezing) Dedicated Bare Board Tester (Guide Pillar) Characteristic 1.Extensible 2.Suitable for large size of PCB 3.Effective test area can be extended 4.Jig is compatible with other format 5.the cost is low 1.5m Dedicated Bare Board tester Characteristic 1.Big cylinder 2.No security risks 3.6 guide pillar 4.No false number 5.Specially designed for LED extended 6.Large presses, nip Closer 7.Test size:1500*500mm Carbon resistance test test voltage Structure Test speed Specification ltems Test Points Isolation Resistance Open resistance Specification ltems parameter operation system DOS Test Points 2048-10240point Test size 380mm*620mm Test speed 3000-8000 Point/sec Insulation test impedance 1MΩ -50MΩ (100MΩ Optional) parameter 2048-10240point HV300A:4-column HV300A,HV300C,HV300D:6-column 4096-6144 Point/sec 1MΩ -100Ω ±10% 10Ω -100Ω ±10% (1000Ω optional) 200Ω -15KΩ ±10% 50V-300V
  5. 5. Test Current Power supply SV300CD Physical Dimensions 6-8 PsiAir supply demand Air Consumption Humidity Environment 30L/min 50%-70%(non-freezing) 22℃- 25℃ Windows Operating System Test Speed > 6000pts/Sec LCR Optional 20mA(Max) HV300A:1.2×0.5m HV300B:1.5×0.5m AC220v±10%

