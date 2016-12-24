New year 2016

Otro Año pasado, borrado por la tormenta que llamamos tiempo. Deja sus obras marcadas en el devenir de la Humanidad...
Yo dejo atrás el pasado y sigo en mi camino... Hacia un nuevo amanecer, nuevos tiempos, nuevos paisajes que me esperan en ...
Más allá del océano de mis límitaciones, vislumbro en el horizonte mundos desconocidos para descubrir.
Y aunque no tenga dudas al respecto, conozco mis limitaciones y sé de mi pequeñez dentro de un contexto mucho más amplio q...
No tengo miedo de los obstáculos que me esperan...
Y si, a pesar de todo, alguna vez cayera, aprenderé a disfrutarlo también...
Y que mis errores que cometo, sirvan de advertencia para aquellos que me siguen.
Descubro que el mundo tiene muchas caras... Y que no estoy solo...
Descubro que lo que me separa del otro, soy yo mismo. ...Y también lo que me une a él...
Pero, aunque no esté solo en el mundo... Mi carga es mi carga...
La carga de mis ilusiones...
...y de mis desilusiones...
La carga de mis desesperanzas...
... y la de mis fracasos...
Sin embargo, nunca pierdo la esperanza... Ni mi optimismo...
Porque descubrí que el mundo es solo un escenario... Somos los actores y la audiencia al mismo tiempo.
Y entre las escenas descubro la alegría de vivir mi vida sin roles...
Encuentro tiempo para detenerme, para tomar distancia y para reflexionar...
Descubro al individuo entre la masa.
Discierno entre Santos Falsos y Verdaderos...
Acepto y comprendo ...
Descubro la fuerza de mi creatividad...
Y pruebo cosas nuevas...
Descubro al alma detrás de su apariencia...
Mi Camino es el camino del buscador de la Harmonía y de la Unión. Muchos ya lo recorrieron...
...y dejaron sus huellas para siempre...
Gracias a todos que dejaron sus huellas, aquellos que me están acompañando en éste Viaje y a los otros que estarán a mi la...
