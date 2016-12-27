Analyzing the Value of Items and Inheritance during the Colonial America United States History to 1877 (AMH2010 – 008) Ece...
S e l i n a y S a h i n | 2 Analyzing the Value of Items and Inheritance during the Colonial America The value of goods an...
S e l i n a y S a h i n | 3 12s 00p (26 pounds 12 shillings) in 1678, in other words, 4829.24 current dollars.5 Bed sheets...
S e l i n a y S a h i n | 4 important for colonial Americans. Furthermore, I postulate that they were indicators of having...
S e l i n a y S a h i n | 5 parents provide home first for their sons rather than daughters. As a result, I conclude that ...
S e l i n a y S a h i n | 6 Bibliography An Inventory of the Contents of the Governor's Palace Taken After the Death of Lo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

value of items in colonial America

88 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
88
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

value of items in colonial America

  1. 1. Analyzing the Value of Items and Inheritance during the Colonial America United States History to 1877 (AMH2010 – 008) Ecem Selinay Sahin Word count: 1035
  2. 2. S e l i n a y S a h i n | 2 Analyzing the Value of Items and Inheritance during the Colonial America The value of goods and the division of items between people are significant in order to understand colonial America. Firstly, I will analyze the prices of goods and thus figuring out who the poor was and who the rich was during this period. Because there are many differences between colonial America and today in terms of the value of items, examining inventories can be useful to compare the colonial period with today. Considering that their currency was different, I will use currency conversion to understand the current value of items such as clothes, bed sheets and dishes.1 Another way to understand the value of items is tobacco because it was once as a currency for trade.2 It also indicates that tobacco had great importance in exchange.3 Hence, I will figure out what the luxury was and what the necessity was during the colonial period in America. Secondly, I will examine the differences between sons and daughters in inheritance by looking wills and probates. Therefore, I will be able to evaluate the power or powerlessness of female in that time based on business, money and inheritance. People living in colonies were not self-sufficient and they were dependent on markets. They had to trade with Europe. For instance, “the Inventory of Thomas Pryor” indicates that clothes are extremely expensive during this period.4 I assert that people did not have so many clothes seeing that they could not afford them. That’s why clothes can be deemed as luxury in colonial America. Similarly, in the “Inventory of Noah Newman”, wearing apparel requires 26l 1 Historical Currency Conversions. Accessed September 24, 2016. http://www.futureboy.us 2 Inventory of the estate of John Waroe. Northumberland County Order Book, 1650-1652, p. 16. 3 William Harris's estate, 1679. Henrico County Deed Book, 1677-1692, page 107. 4 Inventory of Thomas Pryor. "The Mayflower Descendant", Vol. III, No. 2, April 1901, page 77.
  3. 3. S e l i n a y S a h i n | 3 12s 00p (26 pounds 12 shillings) in 1678, in other words, 4829.24 current dollars.5 Bed sheets and pillows also were costly. When I examine the prices of bedclothes, I consider that bed sheets are very significant and valuable in that time. For instance, they had to pay 11l 15s 00p (11 pounds 15 shillings) in order to buy 12 pair of sheets and one suite. It means 2123.21 current dollars.6 The prices of goods were incredibly high although raw materials such as cotton was produced in colonies. In my opinion, the “mercantilism policy” practiced by England is the main reason. Raw materials produced in colonies had to be sent first to England and they were sent back to colonies after turned to goods such as clothes, teapots, dishes etc. American colonist could not manufacture their own goods and were dependent on capitalist market system. Therefore, people in colonies had to pay higher prices. Triangular trade was the reason why the prices were so high. While it was so profitable for England, people in colonies suffered from high prices. I consider that there was a huge gap between the rich and the poor in colonial America. Many things such as clothes, dishes, teapots, table, and bedclothes are luxury rather than necessity inasmuch as most people could not purchase them. When I compare the “Inventory of the Personal Estate of His Excellency, Lord Botetourt”, Royal Governor of Virginia with the other inventories, I notice that he had everything that most people did not have. For instance, he had teapots, beer glasses, numerous chairs and different types of tables, mugs, silver dishes. Furthermore, he had many clothes.7 It indicates that he was rich considering that clothes were so expensive. Hence, I conclude that their daily life in terms of value of items was different than today. We do not give so much value to our clothes while clothes were extremely 5 "Inventory of Noah Newman". Plymouth Colony Will, Vol. III, part 2, F. 119-120 6 Historical Currency Conversions. Accessed September 24, 2016. http://www.futureboy.us 7 An Invenory of the Contents of the Governor's Palace Taken After the Death of Lord Botetourt". The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, 1981.
  4. 4. S e l i n a y S a h i n | 4 important for colonial Americans. Furthermore, I postulate that they were indicators of having money. Thus, I deduce that the value of goods was extremely costly for American people. Another subject that I examined is the difference between sons and daughters in inheritance. I state that fathers felt responsible for giving land to their sons. However, they generally did not provide land for their daughters considering that they could not conduct business according to English Common Rules practiced in American colonies. For example, Mr. Josiah Westcot gave Bibles, bread trays, chests, kettles or pans to his daughters. On the other hand, his sons received more valuable things such as cyder mill and press, cart and all other farming tackling or real estate.8 It is obvious that sons were superior to daughters in the sense of inheritance seeing that girls mostly took goods rather than lands. Thomas Harrison can be another example to examine the difference. He gave chairs, desks, kettles and dogs to his daughter while he gave lease of the plantation to his grandson.9 Regional differences and geography are important factors. For example, I lived in Turkey and I compare colonial America with Turkey. Generally speaking, parents’ duty is to provide a home first for their sons in Turkey and daughters have a relatively smaller portion of heritage. Consequently, I deduce that clothes, bed sheets, sea pots and dishes were extremely expensive. Therefore, merely a few people could afford them and thus they were deemed luxuries rather than necessity. It is different than today inasmuch as people have a lot of clothes and dishes. The value of items has changed dramatically. Furthermore, inheritance has also changed and the unequal distribution between sons and daughters is reduced. Nonetheless, many 8 Will and testament of Josiah Westcot. Deed Book of Providence County, Rhode Island 1778 9 Thomas Harrison, Will and Probate, 1720. Deed Books, 1718-1745. Prince George County, Virginia
  5. 5. S e l i n a y S a h i n | 5 parents provide home first for their sons rather than daughters. As a result, I conclude that primary documents such as wills, probates and inventories are very useful for me to understand the value of items and the difference in inheritance based on gender.
  6. 6. S e l i n a y S a h i n | 6 Bibliography An Inventory of the Contents of the Governor's Palace Taken After the Death of Lord Botetourt". The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, 1981. "Inventory of Noah Newman". Plymouth Colony Will, Vol. III, part 2, F. 119-120. Inventory of the estate of John Waroe. Northumberland County Order Book, 1650-1652, p. 16. Inventory of Thomas Pryor". The Mayflower Descendant", Vol. III, No. 2, April 1901, page 77. Thomas Harrison, Will and Probate, 1720. Deed Books, 1718-1745. Prince George County, Virginia. William Harris's estate, 1679. Henrico County Deed Book, 1677-1692, page 107. Will and testament of Josiah Westcot. Deed Book of Providence County, Rhode Island 1778.

×