Литературно музыкальная гостиная. Школа №70 г.о. Самара

Посвящается Роберту Рождественскому — поэту, публицисту, переводчику. Его творчество всегда актуально и современно. На сти...
«Родился я в селе Косиха Дождливым летом На Алтае. А за селом синело поле и пахло ливнем переспелым...»
О тех, кто уже не придет никогда, помните!
«Пламя войны навсегда осталось в наших глазах. наших стихах. Даже – в самых новых, самых сегодняшних» «ОГРОМНОЕ НЕБО»
Да здравствует, любовь! Которой все дано: И муки, и горенье! Которая давно Перешагнула время… « ВСЁ НАЧИНАЕТСЯ С ЛЮБВИ…»
«ЭХО ЛЮБВИ» И даже в краю наползающей тьмы, за гранью смертельного круга, я знаю, с тобой не расстанемся мы. Мы - память, ...
« Я В ГЛАЗАХ ТВОИХ УТОНУ…» Я в глазах твоих утону, можно? Ведь в глазах твоих утонуть - счастье. Подойду и скажу: "Здравст...
Позвони мне, позвони. Позвони мне, ради бога! Через время протяни голос тихий и глубокий . . .
« Настоящая песня не может и не хочет жить отдельно от людей, отдельно от народа» Р. И. Рождественский •«Баллада о красках...
Человеку надо мало: чтоб искал и находил. Чтоб имелись для начала Друг - один и враг - один... Человеку надо мало: чтоб тр...
Можно жить без песен, жить от дома вдали, Жить без сна, шагать в степи без огня. Но нельзя дышать без этой вечной земли, Р...
