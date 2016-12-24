Sathish H Y Mobile No: +91 9741539354 Email: sathishhys@gmail.com Experience Summary • Skill include fundamentals of CFD, ...
sathish_6_years_experience_in_CFD

  1. 1. Sathish H Y Mobile No: +91 9741539354 Email: sathishhys@gmail.com Experience Summary • Skill include fundamentals of CFD, importing CAD model assemblies, organizing various parts with appropriate naming style, geometry cleanup using CAE tools ( ANSA ) , Connecting the meshed components to form sub-assemblies, generating surface mesh by varying the size and creating prism layers for heat exchangers, mesh refinement as per customer defined standard. • Skills include for CFD model building, converting any CAD data to .IGES format, translation of IGES data to CAE environment (ANSA), generating FE mesh as per client guidelines, ensuring quality parameters based on analysis intent, T-Grid check for Subassemblies, Full vehicle Integration by merging all subassemblies, Wind tunnel creation as per dimensions provided by the customer, T- Grid check for full vehicle. • Carried out FE-modeling on Automotive CFD components for Engine assembly, CRFM Assembly, HVAC systems & Exhaust System, which includes Engine Head and Cover, Connecting rods, Engine Block, Starters, Engine turbo, Fuel tank, Surge tanks, manifolds, CAC plumbing, etc for both Aerodynamic and Thermal Applications. • Interact with designers and technical services personnel to obtain required inputs for CFD simulation. Responsible for providing complete CFD solution for thermal comfort R&D projects for North America Region. Predict CFD results and provide effective design solutions to optimize product functionality, reliability and stability. Education: • MTech in Thermal Power Engineering : BTLIT Bangalore, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) with 71.87% • B E in Mechanical Engineering: University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bangalore University with 72.70%. • 2nd PUC (PCMB): Sir Siddaganga PU College for Boys, Tumkur with 78.67%. • SSLC: Vishwabharathi High School, Kadur with 75.36%. Skill sets: CAE Package : ANSA, T-grid, Radtherm, UH3D ,Basic knowledge of Fluent, Star CCM+ Job Factions : FE modeling Using ANSA and CFD analysis by using Radtherm and UH3D.
  2. 2. Current Employment: • Associated with Geometric Ltd Chennai, as Senior Analysis Engineer since Feb 2015 to till date. • Onsite Deputation at Ford Technical Service India (FTSI) Chennai. Previous Employment: • Associated with EASi Technologies Bangalore, Onsite Deputation at General Motors Technical Centre India (GMTCI) Creation of FE model for vehicle parts for CFD since Dec 2010 to Feb 2015 using ANSA. Achievement: • Received KUDOS award from GEOMETRIC for quality deliverables. • Received Ford Functional Excellence Award from FORD for the successful delivery for Different program for FNA Region on August 2016. • Received Appreciation and Ford recognition award from the Ford FNA Supervisor, for fixing the FNA model build issues. • Visited Ford North America Region to understand the guidelines and process side expectation by the customer. • Got GEM award from EASI for delivering the project to client on time. • Got Go Getter award to team from EASI for delivering the quality project to client on time. Significant Projects Project Title: Heat protection analysis for various underhood components. Description: Project involves checking the delivered ANSA model and doing the necessary corrections to proceed for the required Analysis, Applying Boundary conditions and materials assignment in Radtherm software for various underhood parts. Boundary conditions set up in UH3D software. Running the model in HPC. Tracking the runs in HPC, Reporting the results to customer and providing suggestions on material and design changes.
  3. 3. Tools Used: ANSA, Radtherm and UH3D. Project Title: Underhood Thermal Analysis for various components of a vehicle. Description: Project involves leading a group of engineers to deliver the Underhood thermal analysis. Planning and tracking of projects. Checking the delivered ANSA model, doing the necessary corrections to proceed for the Thermal Analysis. Applying Boundary conditions. Running the model in HPC and tracking the same. Reporting the results to customer with proper suggestions on design and material changes. Tools Used: ANSA, Radtherm and UH3D. Project Title: Correlation study to compare the Thermal Analysis results with Test data. Description: Project involves collecting the test data from VDMS tool, Applying Boundary conditions for Steady and Transient cases in Radtherm. Running the model in HPC and tracking the same. Comparing the Steady and Transient case results with the test data. Presenting the compared report to customer with proper suggestions. Tools Used: ANSA, Radtherm and UH3D. Project Title: Modelling of various under hood components for Heat protection analysis. Description: Project involves modeling of the collected data such as body system, brakes, engine systems, exhaust, driveline, air induction systems, steering, fuel systems, electric distribution system and mountings. Tools Used: Teamcenter, Ansa, T-Grid. Project Title: Development of Full vehicle Thermal model for CFD for fluent. Description: Model the parts separately using ansa for the required quality. Assemble all the parts and clear the penetrations Create tetra in T-grid and correct the quality of the surface models. Tool Used: UG, ANSA, T-Grid. Project Title: Meshing of automobile components for heat protection analysis in Radtherm & UH3D.
  4. 4. Description: Modeling the collected data such as body system, brakes, engine systems, exhaust, driveline, air induction systems, steering, fuel systems, electric distribution system, mounting using ANSA for Radtherm analysis. Tool Used: Teamcenter, ANSA Project Title: Meshing of Automobile components for Aerodynamics Description: Project involves meshing of all the parts of the car Upper body, underbody, exhaust assembly, suspension assembly, fuel system, driveline, Engine and transmission, cooling module, frame and mounting, with very detail capturing of its feature and making the passenger compartment into a single closed volume. Tool used: ANSA, T-Grid Project Title: Development of Climate control model for various CFD simulation Description: Model the parts separately using ansa for the required quality. Assemble all the parts and clear the penetrations Create volume mesh in T-grid. Different models are prepared for pressure drop and cabin air flow analysis. Tool Used: ANSA, T-Grid Personal Details: Father’s Name : Yogeesh H C Date of Birth : 29-03-1989. Material status : Single. Nationality : INDIAN Languages known : English, Kannada. (Read, Write, Speak) Passport No : K7137778 Visa : B1/B2(USA) I hereby declare that the above-furnished information is true to the best of my knowledge. Place: Date: Sathish H Y

