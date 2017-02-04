‘MUSAWA’ means Equality in Arabic. The reason why we are calling this movement “Musawa” is because our fundamental right, ...
Overthrow trump

  1. 1. ‘MUSAWA’ means Equality in Arabic. The reason why we are calling this movement “Musawa” is because our fundamental right, that is,’Equality’ is being taken away from us and we can’t let this happen.
  2. 2. Objective • Our main objective is to stop the aristocracies of Donald Trump. ‘The land of opportunities’ is in grave danger and the only way which seems ideal to us is the ‘Impeachment of the President’. • We strongly believe in the fundamentals of Democracy that is why we’re completely eliminating the idea of a Military coup. • For the greater good of humanity, we’re going to adopt illegal ways to overthrow the President.
  3. 3. Sources of Funds • As this is an Undercover operation, it has to be done in a secretive manner. • Many influential and reach people oppose Donald Trump’s ideologies and policies, so instead of going to the public for funds, we’re going to target billionaires for huge amounts of money for this cause. We are going to target Hedge Fund Managers like George Soros and Seth Clarman, Mexican Corporates, Influential people who share the same ideologies like Meg Whitman and organisations like ‘Anonymous’. We are going to approach some top leaders of the Democrats as well.
  4. 4. Members • There are going to be 2 types of members • First ones, who are going to collect evidences against people and dig the skeletons in people’s closets. These will be low key people as we can’t afford to lose our cover. • Second are the ones who are going to talk to Senators, House representatives, Politicians, corporate officials etc. These will be influential people with power who are going to turn the people under their area of influence to our side.
  5. 5. Means of Communication • We will have mainly 2 means of communication. • Using ‘Deep Web’ we’re going to communicate as the location cannot be tracked and it’s the most secure way of communicating. Government and Intelligence agencies cannot track the location of the messages. Terrorist Organisations use this mode of communication and as our work is secretive we will also opt for this method. • We’re going to adopt the traditional approach of courier by hand ]in some cases. Bin Laden used to use this mode of communication.
  6. 6. Impeachment • A simple majority of the U.S. House of Representatives (at least 218 votes) is required to impeach a U.S. President, followed by a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate (at least 67 votes). • Both houses would have to vote on the move, with the US Constitution requiring a simple majority in the House to impeach a President for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanours”. • Both houses would have to vote on the move, with the US Constitution requiring a simple majority in the House to impeach a President for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanours”.
  7. 7. Composition Total Seats- 100 Political Groups- Majority(52) Republican Minority(48) Democratic 2/3 votes= 67 votes Total seats- 435 Political Groups- Majority(240) Republican Minority(193) Democratic Vacant(2) 2/3 votes= 290 votes
  8. 8. Methodology and Logistics • As we believe in Democracy, we are going with the process of Impeachment. The Republicans hold the majority in both the Senate and The House of Representatives. We need 2/3rd majority in both so Assuming that atleast 80% of the Democrats will support us, the only problem lies with the Republicans. We need to influence 29 Republicans in the Senate and around 136 Republicans in the House of Representatives.
  9. 9. • We are going to identify those who are under our area of influence can be exploited. We are going to adopt illegal methods like blackmail, bribing to convert them to our side. We will plant evidences and will leave threaten them to come to our side. We will leave them with no option, either they can take our side or feel our wrath. • Convincing part will be done by influential members and digging the dirt will be done by our low key members and the members of ‘Anonymous’
  10. 10. Meeting Places • Meetings are going to take place in fully secured areas and the venue and time would be notified to the person half an hour before the meeting within the vicinity. • Surveillance would be kept on them so that they don’t compromise our security.
  11. 11. ‫شكرا‬

