  1. 1. SARTHAK KOCHAR (HACCP Certified chef ) Address: Hilton , Ras al Khaimah Mobile Phone +971566383477 E-mail: kochar.sarthak@gmail.com SPORT,ACTIVITIES,INTERESTS LANGUAGES fluent well Fair Public speaking Travelling, Love knowing People, Listening to music. First language English Hindi PROFESSIONAL STRENGTHS AND SPECIAL SKILLS  Excellent operational skills  Strong leadership traits with a good organization ability  High analytical ability  Ease of adaptability according to new and multi-facetedenvironments  Intensive Customer relations and strong personalization abilities PERSONAL DETAILS Title Mr. Given Name Sarthak Family Name Kochar Date of Birth 1st Jan 1991 Nationality Indian Marital Status Single Permanent Address C-7 /167 Sector-7 , Rohini Mobile: +971566383477 / +91 9711014989 City Delhi E-mail Country India E-mail kochar.sarthak@gmail.com Key Skills Time Management , Multi Tasking , Creativity , Culinary Expertise, Recipe writing Computer skills, Team Player , Teaching abilities , Ability to work under pressure From India City New Delhi Preferred position Jr / assistant sous chef EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND & QUALIFICATIONS  Pursuing Masters in tourism ( 2nd Year ) from IGNOU , New Delhi  B.Sc. in Hotel and Hospitality Administration, Institute of Hotel Management, Guwahati, India.(2008-2011)  Completed Senior Secondary Examination from Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj New Delhi, India (2008)  Completed Higher Secondary Examination from Ryan International School, Rohini , New Delhi, India (2006)
  2. 2. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE From November 2015 Establishmen t Hilton Al Hamra , Ras al Khaimah To Present City Ras al Khaimah Position Chef de partie Country United Arab Emirates Property Description  A Five star Resort Situated in Ras Al khaimah , UAE  luxurious Hilton Al Hamra Golf & Beach Resort boasts spacious accommodations and fabulous business and leisure amenities, including a world-class, 18-hole golf course, a private beach and a Conference Center. Responsibilities & Duties  To assist the Head Chef to check the completeness of all suppliers’ deliveries and the Correctness of their Invoices &to maintain Payroll of kitchen staff, trainings and HACCP records.  To supervise Breakfast and update menu time to time. To improve the quality of Breakfast by training chefs and providing selection of cuisine.  To meet with guests and take feedback regarding their Breakfast experience with Hilton al hamra breakfast.  To check the cold section ( salads , selection of meat , canapés) of lunch and dinner Is presented as per standards.  To set out, maintain and monitor high standards of cooking and presentation  To be aware of current food trends with regard to presentation and style and help with new menu ideas and menu design  To ensure all dishes are correctly portioned when come to passé or pick up counter.  To maintain Payroll of kitchen staff , trainings and HACCP records.  To ensure that all completed jobs are fully checked off before it leaves the unit.  To work closely with Head Chef and other chefs at each event to ensure that the function runs smoothly To Take care of VIPS, Sheikhs Coffee break, Banquet events.  To order Dry store items for all kitchens as per consumption and maintain Par Stock.  To Supervise Garde Manger and coordinate with Demi chefs for smooth running of Kitchen.  To work with head chefs to prepare Vip Amenities for Top most VIPS (sheikhs , CEO).  To minimize wastage and control cost as per budget.  To introduce new dishes or items in buffet.  Working with the Head Chef and the kitchen team to maintain high standards in the Quality of food both as to its preparation and its presentation.  To assist the Head Chef, to check the completeness of all food and kitchen equipment sent to each function
  3. 3. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE From March 2015 Establishme nt Le Meridien, Newdelhi To September 2015 City New Delhi Position Chef de partie Country India Property Description  A 5 Star palace property of 358 rooms with 5 F&B outlets All day dinning, Speciality Chinese restaurant, Pastry Shop, Nero Bar, Indian Contemporary Restaurant. Responsibilities & Duties  Checking up of the working and placement of the equipment’s as per the layout Crafted initially.  Working with Sous chef and helping in preparing Menus for banquet operations.  To ensure that all dishes prepared as per correct recipe & correct quantity.  To ensure that all dishes reach hot plate or passé correctly garnished and portioned.  Preparing Sauces, soups, dishes for the buffet of the coffee shop & responsible for misc en place for the next day preparation.  Preparing snacks for the VIP lounge everyday for 30 to 100 pax .  Creating new dishes / trials for new menus on weekly basis.  Filling up the record books of kitchen on daily basis  Responsible for preparation of soups for banquet Preparation on rotational basis.  Responsible for ordering the stores keeping in mind the food cost and the daily requirements.  To oversee a section of the kitchen.  Presently working with Club Lounge Kitchen working with 4 chefs under my supervision.  Take care of Breakfast in club lounge, live egg Station.  Duties associated with this role including directing chefs in their section in preparing, cooking, and presenting culinary dishes; enforcing strict health and hygiene standards in the kitchen; and troubleshooting any problems that may rise.  Creating and introducing new dishes for buffet.  Training of Commis Chefs on section, delegation of tasks to Commis and Demi Chefs  Responsible for the day to day running of any given section.  The cleanliness, stock control, organization and standards of the section  To maintain and work carefully with any personal or hotel equipment and minimise breakages  To maintain good time keeping, reporting for duty clean, tidy and in correct uniform  To attend daily departmental meetings and training as required.  To accurately and calmly give instructions to junior staff during service and assist if necessary in the completion of the instructions  Any other reasonable duties as requested by the Sous Chef/Head Chef.  Changes in menu when required and proper training given to junior staff for new menus and trails to maintain consistency and quality of the food.
  4. 4. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE From July 2013 Establishme nt Le Meridien, Newdelhi To March 2015 City New Delhi Position Demi Chef de partie Country India Property Description  A 5 Star palace property of 358 rooms with 5 F&B outlets All day dinning , Speciality Chinese restaurant , Pastry Shop , Nero Bar , Indian Contemporary Restaurant. Responsibilities & Duties  Review the daily production sheets with the Chef De Partie & Sous Chef.  Prepares and when required delegates the production of the necessary food items in accordance with standards in a timely and efficient fashion to ensure that there is no interruption to guest service  Actively participates in training of culinary skills to junior staff and apprentices  Keeps overproduction and food waste to a minimum, ensures proper rotation, labeling, and storing of food in order to reduce food cost expense  Operate all kitchen equipment and conduct themselves with safety in mind at all times  Ensures that all food products are handled, stored, prepared and served safely in accordance with hotel and government Food Safety guidelines  Report any and all deficiencies in kitchen equipment functionality and quality of food products to chef de partie/ Sous chef in a timely fashion  Prepares lists of food products required for station for Sous Chef order and approval  Compliance with all safety regulations of assigned tasks, and ensure a clean and safe working environment with active participation in the hotel health and safety program  Adhere to all environmental policies and programs as required  Other reasonable duties as assigned PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE From June 2012 Establishme nt Le Meridien , New delhi To July 2013 City Delhi Position Chef Trainee Country India Website www.lemeridien-newdelhi.com Responsibilities & Duties  Assisted Chef in setting up of all Food Production facilities.  Assisted Chef in taking the hand over of kitchens.  Worked in Garde manger, Continental Bulk Kitchen, Coffee shop.  Weekly training class for Grooming, leadership, HACCP, Wine Tasting , Newspaper session , Interaction with HOD’s of department.  Final Evaluation with Presentations and food trails. Scored highest Marks in Presentation in 2012-13 batch.  Checking up of the working and placement of the equipments as per the layout Crafted initially.  Assisting Chef De Partie / Sous chefs in Preparing Menus, recipes for the banquet function.  Helped chef in Standardising the recipes for the menu
  5. 5. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE From June , 2011 Establishmen t Le Meridien , Delhi To July , 2012 City New Delhi Position Kitchen trainee Country India Website www.lemeridien-newdelhi.com Responsibilities & Duties  Worked as a Meridien Operation kitchen Trainee in all the kitchens for 2 months each and ancillary department for a month.  Underwent the Training module which includes grooming, communication, body language, guest relations, customer focus etc.  Worked in all the kitchens in the hotel.  Was a Part of 11 Chefs Team to Prepare BAIGAN KA BHARTHA -2011 and created a world record by preparing 365 kg baigan ka bhartha with support of Green Peace Organization.  Got Appreciation from Executive chef for organising International Chef Awards 2011.  Assisted our Executive chef in compiling his book –Soups  Worked in a kitchen team for Airtel Delhi Half Marathon to serve the celebrities &V.I.P  Assisted Chef Davinder Kumar V.P (f&b production) in his office for recipes , Menu formation , special Menus , Menus of restaurant.  Working with cleanliness & following HACCP Standards PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE From November 2009 Establishmen t Le Meridien , Delhi To April 2010 City New Delhi Position Trainee Country India Website www.lemeridien-newdelhi.com INDUSTRY TRAINING EXPERIENCE Hotel Chain /Unit: CJ International Hotel Ltd / Le Meridien , New Delhi Duration : 20 weeks  Worked in all 4 major departments.  Food & Beverage Production  Food & Beverage Service  House Keeping & Facilities  Front Office  Sales & Marketing

