Sara Alsakran CV

  1. 1. Page 1 of 4 Sara Abdullah Al-Sakran Mobile: +966-553080823 E-mail: Alsakran.sara@gmail.com  OBJECTIVE: I have always been interested about everything relating to people. Therefore, I have studied Human resource Management, i like stimulating environments where I can apply & enhance my knowledge and skills to serve everyone to the best of my efforts, I have high goals in my life and I am highly motivated, quick learner and very hard working person. I believe in proving my best in whatever responsibility assigned to me. I also believe that HR is not only a supporting department; it is the heart of any organization that help in achieving the goals of the organization.  EXPERIENCE: SALIC, Saudi Agricultural & livestock Investment 1-Janury-2014- (Present) HR Senior Analyst - Training and Development - SDP project Manager 1- design SALIC HR strategy, policy and procedure 2- Conducts training needs analysis to understand the need for different behavioral and technical training requirements and accordingly develop list of trainings for each employee and each department. 3- Manage the KPI setting for employees in coordination with the departments heads. 4- Manages employees’ appraisal from start to end. 5- Responsible for designing and reviewing the new job description and job evaluation. 6- Review and recommend any changes on the organization structure on frequent basis based on the business requirement. I also provide recommendations and apply any changes or ideas on pay scale after doing the evaluation and benchmarking. 7- Designs and develops employees’ career path and talent management. 8- Headhunting - identifying and approaching suitable candidates. 9- Use SALIC Databases to match the right person to the department vacancy. 10- Receiving and reviewing applications, managing interviews and tests and creating a shortlist of candidates. SALIC Development Program (Project manager): 2014 (to) Present: Designed and managed the SDP (fresh graduates program) setting the modules and academic content, , employee selection, weekly reporting
  2. 2. Page 2 of 4 King Faisal specialist Hospital & Research Center (09-Sep-2013) to (1-Janyry-2014) (Compensation analyst) 1- Labor costs, salary analysis and benefits structures. 2- Benchmarking with other originations use metrics and models to understand current salary trends and predict future trends 3- Evaluate and review Job Descriptions and Staff Performance. 4- Provide Data and assistant to management staff for decision-making. 5- Job observation and job analysis. 6- Conduct and participate in salary surveys. 7- prepare and reviewing job descriptions 8- Recommend in changing in policies or practices in salary administration job descriptions, assign the proper grade level for all jobs. 9- Participated in KFSH Talented leaders program. King Faisal specialist Hospital & Research Center (23-Feb-2013) TO (09-Sep-2013) (Assistant HR Analyst) Perform a variety of skills to human resource management staff and program, including technical support function to the HRM departments (job evaluation and compensation, talent management, performance& reward , policy & planning, and organization development. Riyadh Bank (August /2006– Aug/2007) Customer service (Call center) 1- Responsible for Credits Cards, accounts, providing English and Arabic services 2- working with customers 3- answering inquiries 4- resolving problems 5- fulfilling requests 6- Maintains call center database by entering information,
  3. 3. Page 3 of 4 Kingdom Hospital (March/2005 – July /2005) Administration - Inpatient admission representative, 1- enter all the paper work and all applications and forms in the system 2- contact the insurance companies for medical patient covers, 3-  EDUCATION: (2012) MBA- Master Degree in the International Business Management Middlesex University London, UK (October 2011 to May 2012) Statistics for Managers International Business Management International Human Resource Management Cross Culture Marketing (May 2012 to November 2012) Dissertation of 25,000 words about (How culture affects Saudi women career path in privet organizations) (2011) Bachelor Degree in Human Resource Management Middlesex University London, UK 1st year: Modules: understanding People in Organization, The Business Environment, Personal Effectiveness and The Functions of Business. 2nd year: Modules: HRM in a Global Context, Human Resources Management in Practice, Professional Effectiveness and Entrepreneurship and Small Businesses. 3rd year: Modules: Managing Individual and Organizational Change, Leadership and Management, Contemporary Issues in HRM, facilitating and creativity.
  4. 4. Page 4 of 4  Courses & other Certifications:  (March -31-2013) - (April-4-2013) Meric- Compensation and benefits Professional  (Mar/2013)Who Cares Workshop attendance certificate  Volunteer work;  (January /2006) to (March /2006) Dawn Syndrome Charitable Association. English teacher Assistant ( Dsca)  (2009) to (2011) Student representative Middlesex University  SKILLS: Leadership skills Organization & Development Skills Evaluation Communication skills Consulting skills Self discipline Trustworthy Negotiation skills Focused and willing to learn Problem analysis and problem solving Adaptability and ability to work under pressure Ability to work successfully as a member of a team or alone IT skills - Microsoft Office  LANGUAGES: Arabic (native), Fluent English  Reference : Available upon request

