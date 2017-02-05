Gardroid_pp

Itai Ofir ○ Vega Sood ○ Ranil Ganlath ○ Sang Jun Lee ○ Yuhan Ren ○ Brian Ratledge Team Leader: Itai Ofir Co-Leader: Ranil ...
Add Ons Weatherproofing Mounted Solar Panels Voice Commands and Audio Feedback (Give hexapod a voice) Soil Moisture Sensor...
Updated Block Diagram Leg Servos Leg Servos Leg Servos Servo PCB Servo PCB Servo PCB Servo PCB Servo PCB Servo PCB Leg Ser...
Progress so far Whole team has received training/gotten clearance for using the 3D Printers in the ESSC in Bainer We print...
  1. 1. Itai Ofir ○ Vega Sood ○ Ranil Ganlath ○ Sang Jun Lee ○ Yuhan Ren ○ Brian Ratledge Team Leader: Itai Ofir Co-Leader: Ranil Ganlath
  2. 2. Add Ons Weatherproofing Mounted Solar Panels Voice Commands and Audio Feedback (Give hexapod a voice) Soil Moisture Sensor Image Tracking with added Camera
  3. 3. Updated Block Diagram Leg Servos Leg Servos Leg Servos Servo PCB Servo PCB Servo PCB Servo PCB Servo PCB Servo PCB Leg Servos Leg Servos Leg Servos LiPo Battery Power Distribution Board TI MSP430 TI MSP430 TI MSP430 Linear Servo Seed Deposition Valve Bluetooth Module Ps3 Controller For Minimal Implementation Power Signal Bluetooth
  4. 4. Progress so far Whole team has received training/gotten clearance for using the 3D Printers in the ESSC in Bainer We printed out and assembled a leg and wrote an Arduino script to sweep the servos with potentiometers to demo working mechanics and leg motion.

