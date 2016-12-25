Samuel Luis Lourenço Marques Data de Nascimento: 04/06/1978 Nacionalidade: Portuguesa Flat 12 Fletcher Court 1 Joslin Aven...
Experiência Profissional Barnet and Southgate College Desde Setembro de 2009 Facilities Manager Sou responsável pela gestã...
Barnet College Novembro de 2001 a Setembro de 2009 Security Supervisor Nesta posição eu auxiliava o Gestor de Segurança a ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curriculum Vitae (PT) PDF

29 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Curriculum Vitae (PT) PDF

  1. 1. Samuel Luis Lourenço Marques Data de Nascimento: 04/06/1978 Nacionalidade: Portuguesa Flat 12 Fletcher Court 1 Joslin Avenue London NW9 5HW England e-mail: Samuel.Marques@hotmail.co.uk telemóvel: 0044 7715 847 907 Perfil Pessoal Sou uma pessoa conscenciosa que trabalha arduamente e que presta atenção ao detalhe. Sou flexível, e aprendo rapidamente novas competências. Tenho muitas ideias e entusiasmo, e contribuo activamente para a melhoria do serviço prestado. Tenho a habilidade comprovada para trabalhar em equipa ou individualmente, e vários anos de experiência em Facilities Management. Frequentei recentemente o mestrado em MSc Facility and Environment Management na prestigiada University College London. Sou profissional e tenho a capacidade de trabalhar sob pressão. Proficiência • Experiente em informática: Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook; • Excelente atendimento ao cliente; • Gestão de equipas; • Fluente em Inglês e Português (nativo). Intermediário em Espanhol. Formação Académica University College London Setembro de 2011 a Junho de 2015 (frequentei, mas não completei) MSc Facility and Environment Management - Mestrado em Gestão de Instalações e Ambiente Middlesex University Setembro de 2004 a Junho de 2008 BA (Hons) International Tourism Management - Licenciatura em Gestão de Turismo Internacional Qualificações Turismo Airfares & Ticketing level 2, International Air Transport Association (IATA) - Tarifas aéreas e emissão de bilhetes nível 2; Galileo – Sistema de reservas; Customer Service level 3, National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) - equivalente ao Curso de Atendimento ao Cliente nível 4, conforme o Catálogo Nacional de Qualificações (CNQ); Informática European Computer Driving Licence; Microsoft Office Specialist; AutoCAD. Saúde e Segurança no Trabalho Chartered Institute of Environmental Health: - Principles of COSHH certificate - Certificado em Princípios de Controlo de Substâncias Perigosas para a Saúde; - Intermediate certificate in supervising Health & Safety - Certificado intermédio de Supervisor; - First Aid at Work - Primeiros Socorros.
  2. 2. Experiência Profissional Barnet and Southgate College Desde Setembro de 2009 Facilities Manager Sou responsável pela gestão das instalações e serviços, tais como: manutenção, segurança, limpeza, catering, jardinagem, e gestão de resíduos. Responsabilidades são a nível local, para assegurar um ambiente de aprendizagem e trabalho seguro, saudável e acolhedor para os alunos e professores. Para atingir esse objectivo eu: • planeio e produzo as escalas de serviço para as equipas de manutenção e segurança, de forma a assegurar o nível correto de cobertura, tendo em atenção eventos especiais ou excepcionais, ou períodos de redução de actividade; • promovo acções de formação de acordo com as avaliações feitas anualmente aos funcionários, assegurando desse modo a sua evolução profissional contínua; • produzo os registos de faltas dos funcionários e introduzo esta informação no respetivo programa dos Recursos Humanos; • Introduzo solicitações de suporte na Helpdesk e supervisiono esta funcionalidade ao distribuir as tarefas solicitadas por clientes, para além de decidir o nível correto de prioridade e recursos necessários; • supervisiono os engenheiros Mecânicos e Eléctricos presentes no local e asseguro que a manutenção preventiva planeada (PPM) é efectuada; • procuro orçamentos para obter o melhor serviço ao preço mais baixo de forma a reduzir custos; • crio requisições para converter em pedidos de compra; • faço a gestão de contrato dos serviços contratados, tendo em consideração o sistema de indicadores-chave (KPI) e o acordo de nível de serviço (SLA); • supervisiono o sistema de gestão técnica de imóveis (BMS), sistemas de controlo de acesso, Circuito-Fechado de Televisão (CCTV), sistemas de detecção e alarme de intrusos e incêndio, sistema de iluminação de emergência, extintores, elevadores e escadas rolantes para que todo este equipamento esteja operacional, seja testado e inspeccionado; • planeio e organizo a distribuição do correio interno, franqueamento e colecção do correio externo e as entregas entre as várias unidades, tal como a definição dos horários do transporte de estudantes entre duas das principais unidades; • emito cartões de identificação (programando os mesmos com o nível correto de acesso e segurança); • responsável pela produção e transferência de chaves, mantendo para esse efeito o devido registo; • faço a gestão da frota de veículos, assegurando a respetiva manutenção, limpeza, que têm seguro, revisão e são inspeccionados; • faço a gestão de projetos, tais como instalações de terminais de controlo de acesso (controladores e respetivos leitores de cartões de identificação); instalações de equipamento de câmeras de Circuito-Fechado de Televisão (CCTV); instalação de barreiras automáticas nos parques de estacionamento; reconfiguração do espaço físico incluíndo a compra e distribuição do respetivo mobiliário e outro equipamento para a mudança do uso do mesmo, consoante as necessidades operacionais; despejo e relocalização de edifícios; acompanhamento de obras; • dou a resposta inicial a queixas, acidentes e incidentes, estabelecendo o contacto, quando necessário, com os serviços de emergência relevantes e produzindo os respectivos relatórios; • faço parte da escala de Director de Serviço e treino novos Directores e Chefes de Departamento para o desempenho desta função.
  3. 3. Barnet College Novembro de 2001 a Setembro de 2009 Security Supervisor Nesta posição eu auxiliava o Gestor de Segurança a garantir a segurança das instalações e dos seus ocupantes e supervisionava as equipas de seguranças em cinco unidades. Planeava as escalas de serviço e ministrava formação. Também coadjuvava o meu chefe no treino e aconselhamento aos Directores de Serviço. Lidava com acidentes e incidentes, produzindo de seguida os respectivos relatórios. Monitorava ainda o sistema de Circuito-Fechado de Televisão para prevenção de crime e investigação de acidentes e incidentes, fornecendo quando requisitado para tal, as provas obtidas às forças policiais, de acordo com o procedimento interno em relação a protecção de dados. Ministrava primeiros socorros. Crystal Security Maio de 2000 a Novembro de 2001 Security Officer Fazia parte da equipa responsável pela segurança das instalações e dos seus ocupantes. Monitorizava o sistema de Circuito-Fechado de Televisão. Emitia cartões de identificação, e passes de substituição temporários. Controlo de acesso ao edifício e controlo de utilização dos parques automóveis. Força Aérea Portuguesa Novembro de 1996 a Maio de 2000 Policia Aérea Efectuava o policiamento e a segurança interna para protecção do pessoal da Força Aérea, instalações e equipamentos. Fazia parte da Secção Cinotécnica como Tratador Treinador de Cães Militares. Referências   Human Resources Barnet and Southgate College Wood Street Barnet EN5 4AZ England Sue Bleasdale Principal Lecturer Environment, Development and Tourism School of Health and Social Sciences  Middlesex University  The Burroughs Hendon  London NW4 4BT England

×