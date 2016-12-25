Samuel Marques Curriculum Vitae Flat 12 Fletcher Court 1 Joslin Avenue London NW9 5HW e-m: Samuel.Marques@hotmail.co.uk mo...
Work Experience Barnet and Southgate College September 2009 to December 2016 Site Services Team Leader I am a Facilities M...
Crystal Security May 2000 to November 2001 Security Officer I was part of a team responsible for the security of the premi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Curriculum Vitae (EN) PDF

27 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Curriculum Vitae (EN) PDF

  1. 1. Samuel Marques Curriculum Vitae Flat 12 Fletcher Court 1 Joslin Avenue London NW9 5HW e-m: Samuel.Marques@hotmail.co.uk mobile: 07715 847 907 Personal Profile I am a conscientious person who works hard and pays attention to detail. I'm flexible, quick to pick up new skills and eager to learn from others. I also have lots of ideas and enthusiasm and contribute actively towards the improvement of the service provided. I have the proven ability to work effectively within a team setting or individually and several years of managerial experience in Facilities Management. I have recently been studying towards an MSc Facility and Environment Management at University College London. I am professional and have the ability to work under pressure. Skills and abilities • Computer literacy: Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook; • Proven ability to provide consistent, outstanding customer service; • Effective team management skills; • Fluent in both English and Portuguese (mother tongue). Intermediate in Spanish. Education University College London September 2011 to June 2015 (attended but did not graduate) MSc Facility and Environment Management Middlesex University September 2004 to June 2008 BA (Honours) International Tourism Management Professional Training Tourism Industry Airfares & Ticketing level 2 - International Air Transport Association (IATA); Galileo – Computerised Reservation System; Customer Service NVQ level 3. Information Technology European Computer Driving Licence; Microsoft Office Specialist; AutoCAD. Health & Safety Chartered Institute of Environmental Health: - Principles of COSHH certificate; - Intermediate certificate in supervising Health & Safety; - First Aid at Work.
  2. 2. Work Experience Barnet and Southgate College September 2009 to December 2016 Site Services Team Leader I am a Facilities Manager responsible for the services such as maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, grounds maintenance and waste collections. Duties are at a local level, to manage the site and respective FM teams to provide a safe, healthy and welcoming learning and working environment. To achieve this, I: • plan and produce rotas for the maintenance and security teams to ensure appropriate level of cover, taking into account special events as well as periods of reduced activity; • encourage and arrange training for staff as a result of the annual appraisals and promote their professional development review; • produce weekly absence returns and input these on the HR software; • log job requests on the Helpdesk and manage this function by allocating jobs logged by other customers and setting the right level of priority and resources required; • supervise Mechanical & Electrical engineers on site and make sure that the Planned Preventative Maintenance is carried out as per contract; • permanently seek quotes to get the best service for the lowest price to keep costs down and enter new suppliers on the finance system; • raise Purchase Requisitions which convert into Purchase Orders; • carry out the contract management of outsourced services, making sure Key Performance Indicators and Service Level Agreements are maintained; • make sure the Building Management System, access control systems, CCTV, intruder alarm system, fire alarm system, emergency lighting, fire extinguishers, lifts and escalator are operational, tested and serviced; • plan and organise the distribution of internal post, franking/collection of external post and inter-site post deliveries, as well as the transport schedules of students between two main sites; • issue ID cards (setting the right level of security) and keys; • assist with fleet management, making sure all college vehicles are insured, serviced and have a valid MOT; • project management such as installation of access control terminals (controller and ID card readers), installation of CCTV, new partitions, car park barriers, reconfiguration of rooms including complete new furniture to change usage of facilities, decant and relocation of buildings; • manage the initial response to complaints, accidents and incidents, liaising, where necessary, with the relevant emergency service, and producing the respective reports; • provide cover as Duty Principal and train new Directors, Heads of Departments and Curriculum Managers to fulfill that role. Barnet College November 2001 to September 2009 Security Supervisor In this role I have assisted the Security Manager to ensure the security of the premises and safety of its occupants and supervised a team of security officers across five sites. Planned their shift rotas and provided training. Also assisted with training and advise for Duty Principals. I have managed the initial response to complaints, accidents and incidents, liaising, where necessary, with the relevant emergency service, and producing the respective reports. Monitores CCTV for crime prevention and investigation of accidents and incidents, providing when required, evidence to police forces, following internal procedures regarding Data Protection. Administered First Aid.
  3. 3. Crystal Security May 2000 to November 2001 Security Officer I was part of a team responsible for the security of the premises and safety of its occupants. My role included CCTV monitoring. Issued ID cards and Temporary Day Passes. Monitored access control to the building and controlled the use of car parks. Portuguese Air Force November 1996 to May 2000 Air Force Police Dog Handler I was part of a team responsible for the internal security for the protection of military personnel, premises and equipment. References   Human Resources Barnet and Southgate College Wood Street Barnet EN5 4AZ Sue Bleasdale Principal Lecturer Environment, Development and Tourism School of Health and Social Sciences  Middlesex University  The Burroughs Hendon  London NW4 4BT

×