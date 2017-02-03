Samkun Company Report

Samkit Shah
Problem ▪ Tracking Daily Activity is Difficult ▪ E.g. Step Count, Meals, Sleep Cycle
Profitable 2016 2015 2014 Total Revenue 1,857,998 745,433,000 271,087,000 Gross Profit 901,063,000 357,657,000 60,251,000 ...
Visualizing Profitability
Business Model Ø Wearables cost $60-200 Ø Personalized trainer $50/yr
Industry: Wearables Ø Sales up 18.4% 2016 Ø Shaker
History Founded in 2007 Runner up at TechCrunch50 2008 Privacy concerns 2011 Fitbit Premium + Fitbit Flex (First wrist wea...
Hot Product & Secret Sauce Ø Fitbit Blaze Ø Fitbit Premium $50/yr Ø Fitness Expertise
Competition Activity Tracking Heart rate Sleep Monitor Speaker & Microphone NFS Battery Life Music storage Personaliz...
Market Share Companies 2016 Q3 2016 Q1 2015 Q1 Fitbit 23 24.5 32.6 Apple 4.9 7.5 0 Xiaomi 16.5 15.4 7 Samsung 4.5 3.6 5.8 ...
Market Share 2015 Q1 32.6 07 5.8 6.1 48.5 Fibit Apple Xiaomi Samsung Garmin Others
Market Share 2016 Q3 23 4.9 16.5 4.55.7 45.4 Fibit Apple Xiaomi Samsung Garmin Others
Prediction Ø Not fully integrated Ø No Barriers Ø Lack of Resources Ø Survival: Buyout/Merger
References Ø https://www.wareable.com/fitbit/youre-fitbit-and-you-know-it-how-a-wooden-box-became- a-dollar-4-billion-comp...
  16. 16. References Ø https://www.wareable.com/fitbit/youre-fitbit-and-you-know-it-how-a-wooden-box-became- a-dollar-4-billion-company Ø https://www.fitbit.com/ Ø https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/FIT/financials?p=FIT Ø https://www.cnet.com/news/apple-watch-series-2-vs-samsung-gear-s3-vs-fitbit-vs-android- wear-vs-garmin-vs-pebble/ Ø https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS41996116 Ø http://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS41284516 Ø http://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3198018 Ø https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fitbit

