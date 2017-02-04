SABLE PICKETT, MS Atlanta, GA 470-377-3758 Sable.Pickett@gmail.com linkedin.com/in/sable-pickett-asurething MARKETING  BU...
 Manage workflows and coordinate with teams to ensure that all deadlines are met while adhering to company standards.  D...
Detailed Professional References Available Upon Request   
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sable Pickett's Resume

22 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
22
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sable Pickett's Resume

  1. 1. SABLE PICKETT, MS Atlanta, GA 470-377-3758 Sable.Pickett@gmail.com linkedin.com/in/sable-pickett-asurething MARKETING  BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT  STRATEGIC POSITIONING Client Relations  Key Performance Indicator  Reputation Management A creative, enthusiastic, Digital Marketing Director highly regarded for developing and deploying strategic marketing plans, designing innovative digital/online campaigns, and cultivating relationships with the community for key industry leaders. Exceptional strategist respected for analyzing trends and forecasting sales to develop long-term strategies and key objectives to achieve maximum growth and profitability. Known for being an out-of-the-box, creative thinker with the ability to take a vision and turn it into a profitable campaign, exponentially increasing brand awareness. SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS  Identified and swiftly resolved any performance issues, boosting account retention 42%.  Managed all Pay Per Click campaigns for Facebook and Instagram Advertising, increasing brand visibility 30%.  Managed email list and objectives, and cultivated targeted email marketing campaigns, increasing click-through rates by 15%.  Developed and analyzed key marketing metrics, safeguarding campaign objectives and exceeding revenue goals by 61%.  Cultivated cohesive brand message on all social media channels increasing brand recognition 45%. CORE COMPETENCIES  Strategic Planning  Marketing Collateral  Market Research  Budget Preparation  Product/Service Launch  Campaigning  Training/Development  Project Management  Sales  Social Media Management  Branding  Relationship Building PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Yellow Pages  Atlanta, GA 2015 – Present SEM Account Manager  Manage portfolio of assigned client relationships totaling over $200k in monthly AdWords PPC SEM revenue]  Communicate PPC best practices for specific markets to both sales teams and advertisers throughout the campaign’s life cycle.  Thoroughly comprehend the results of statistical marketing reports, and communicate to sales team and clients.  Track account performance on multiple levels in conjunction with the PPC analyst team, streamlining brand message.  Troubleshoot performance issues and swiftly solve any issues, boosting account retention 42%.  Analyzed market trends to develop strategic marketing initiatives focused on the company’s target audience.  Formalized strong sales and marketing team that continuously exceeded all corporate and personal quotas.  Thompson Productionz  Atlanta, GA  2015 – 2016 Marketing Director  Manage all Pay Per Click (PPC) campaigns for Facebook and Instagram Advertising, boosting brand visibility 30%.  Manage client email list, objectives, and email marketing campaigns, increasing click-through rates 15%.  Generate new business for clients, create monthly projections, and communicate the results to clients.  Analyze advertiser objectives and KPIs to understand optimal account and PPC campaign set-up.  Developed strategic campaigns to increase brand recognition and revenue streams.  Presented brand positioning for organization's first communication campaign.  Coordinated training for clients and interface with customers to ensure their creative marketing needs are met. Enterprise Rent a Car  Atlanta, GA  2013 – 2015 Remarketing Rep-Assistant Manager  Collaborated with cross-functional teams to design marketing communications, promotions, and landing pages.  Executed direct mail and email marketing initiatives to drive measurable customer behavior, engagement, and retention.
  2. 2.  Manage workflows and coordinate with teams to ensure that all deadlines are met while adhering to company standards.  Developed, monitored, and analyzed key marketing metrics (open rates/click-through/deliverability), safeguarding campaign objectives and exceeding revenue goals by 61%.  Strategically developed media plans and buys for advertising, online marketing, field marketing and trade shows. Derrick Wallace Campaign / Orlando District 6 Commissioner Orlando, FL  2013– 2014 Marketing Director  Increased candidate exposure by boosting website traffic 60%.  Handled Brand and Marketing Development, Media Literacy Research, Consumer engagement.  Cultivated all social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Google+, Vine, and LinkedIn) increasing recognition 45%.  Evaluated all potential sponsorship and partnership opportunities to determine the greatest return-on-investment (ROI).  Continuously exceeded all monthly and annual sales goals, increasing year-over-year revenues.  Recruited, hired and cultivated record breaking sales and marketing staff, resulting in teams that broke all corporate quotas. MedSolutions  Palm Bay, FL  2010 – 2013 Marketing Strategist  Created and revised strategic input for marketing presentations and communication materials.  Proven leader, directing projects related to branding and marketing design concept, creation, and production.  Coordinated across vendors and agencies to ensure all project contributors were delivering on time and under budget.  Managed the overall team calendar and key milestone plans that represent all activities, ensuring cohesive brand message.  Researched multi-channel marketing efforts of key advertisers to prepare a comprehensive report on how to target client base.  Planned and executed regional market research activities to strengthen consumer engagement with the brand.  Prepared and managed brand and advertising budgets and successfully launched campaigns 30% under forecasted cost. EDUCATION Full Sail University, Winter Park, FL: 2014 Master of Science – Internet Marketing (GPA: 3.3)  Relevant Coursework: Personal Development and Leadership, Digital Storytelling and Branding, Web Design and Usability, Advanced Internet Marketing Strategies, Strategic Internet Public Relations, Internet and The Law, Consumer Behavior and Analysis, Advanced Search Engine Optimization, Web Analytics  Awards/Honors: Creative Writing and Storytelling  Relevant Projects: Marketing Strategy and Development Project Daytona State College, Daytona Beach, FL: 2012 Bachelor of Business Administration/Art/Science – Business Management and Supervision (GPA: 3.4) ADDITIONAL CREDENTIALS TECHNICAL SKILLS Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Access, Microsoft Publisher, Microsoft Visio, Microsoft SharePoint, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Dreamweaver, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr, HootSuite, Google Docs, Google Adwords Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Plus, HTML, Drupal, Java, Ruby on Rails, SEO, SEM, ORM, SQL, Salesforce, Mobile App Development HONORS & AWARDS  Best of the Best/Top Ten – 13 times PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT  Google Adwords Certified  Bing certified ORGANIZATIONS  Client Acquisition Master  Edge Connection INTERESTS Jogging, Biking, Family Time, Traveling, Food, Shopping, Reading
  3. 3. Detailed Professional References Available Upon Request   

×