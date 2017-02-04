Oscar niemeyer

ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE D’ARCHITECTURE ET D’URBANISME Année universitaire :2004/2005
1. INTRODUCTION SUR L’ARCHITECTURE MODERNE 2. LA BIOGRAPHIE DE L’ARCHITECTE 3. LES OUVRES DE L’ARCHITECTE 4. LES PRINCIPES...
Les canons de l’architecture moderne résultent d’une rupture avec le passé, le rejet ou des réévaluation de nombre de règl...
le rationalisme préconise des pièces ouvertes aux limites variables a l’image du célèbre mot d’ordre de le Corbusier « de ...
fondé en 1919 à Weimar par walter Gropius le Bauhaus une école d’art révolutionnaire clarté des formes pureté des surfaces...
réseau principal des architectes moderne fondé en 1928 et dessous en 1959 destiné a élaborer et consolider leurs théories ...
l’origine de l’architecture moderne et associé au développement des sciences en particulier la théorie de la relativité ay...
Né à Rio de Janeiro en 1907, Niemeyer y fait ses études à l'Ecole nationale des Beaux-Arts. Il débute sa carrière en 1934 ...
construire tout un quartier. En 1965 : le Palais d'Alvorada (1957), résidence du chef d'état, la 1956, le président du Bré...
Niemeyer est le brusque essor de l’architecture brésilienne depuis 1936 et la place de choix qu’elle occupe désormais dans...
On ne s’étonnera pas que l’orientation de son œuvre ait donné lieu à de vives controverses et à des prises de position pas...
; abandon en 1940 de la direction du groupe d’architectes responsables du ministère de l’education pour permettre à Niemey...
, d’autant plus impressionnants qu’ils restèrent isolés au bord d’un lac artificiel puisque les lotissements prévus ne fur...
Durant notre étude on a aperçu que les oeuvres de Niemeyer à travers sa carrière professionnelle étaient de multitudes gam...
Ministère de l’éducation et de la santé a Rio de janiero Niemeyer se rend a la commission organisé pour élaborer les plans...
Palais itamaraty(ministère des relations étrangères 1962 à Brasilia Vue de la maquette croquis
Siége des éditions mondadori 1968 à milan Esquisse Vue de loin Vue de l’intérieurVue de l’extérieur
Le siége des nations unies à NEW WORK
Le mouvement moderne n’a pas abondé en bâtiment composes sur des oppositions de volumes primaires,orthogonalité couveraien...
Niemeyer_appartement_Brasilia La grande mosquée d’Alger (non réalisé)
Bloc des leteraireVue sur les deux bassin Vue sur l’auditorium et le bassin Esquisses Université de Constantine 1969
Mémorial de l’Amérique latine 1987 à Sao Paulo
Hotel national de rio de janeiro
La cathédrale de BRASILIA 1959-1970
Construite a partir de 1957, a l'initiative du président Juscelino Kubitschek, pour être la capitale du Brésil, Brasilia e...
Vue panoramique Vue de l’intérieur de la cathédrale
Musée dart contemporain niteroi brésil 1991
Maison de la culture le havre
Sont des volume courbes consistent essentiellement en une voûte mince du béton. Le parlement 1960 tour contenant les burea...
Coupe longitudinale Plan R.D.C.
Vue générale pendant la nuit esquisses Vue prise du l’axe monumental
Le casino à Sao Paulo Le complexe iberapuera à Sao Paulo 1951
Musée de Caracas à Venezuela 1954
Palais du congrès tunnel de communication vers l’une des annexes Niemeyer dans quelques œuvres travailla avec le concept d...
Ministère des armées 1968-1972 Brasilia
Le musée d’art moderne de Caracas 1954-1955 _Curitiba_Museu_Oscar_Niemeyer_pohled
Vue de l’intérieur Vue extérieur prise le soir
Mémorial de l’Amérique latine 1987 à Sao Paulo Auditorium du lycée national1954- 1956 belo horizonte
Immeuble d’appartement s praca d liberdade1954 1955 belo horizonte
Bourse de travail Bobigny 1972-1980 Croquis de l’auditorium Croquis de l’ensemble Coupe schématique sur l’administration V...
Légende: Plan de masse Coupe sur l’auditorium Vue de l’extérieur
Esquisses de Niemeyer Vues de l’extérieur Paris,le siége du parti communiste français 1965-1980
A- Plan de R.D.C. B- Plan de l’etage 1-entrée place du colonel fabien 2-rampe piétons 3-espaces verts 4-entrée du service ...
Brasilia Niemeyer avec Juscelino Kubitschek Juscelino KubitschekJuscelino Kubitschek
Mémorials
Siége du journal de l’humanité Palais du planato 1958 à brasilia
L’architecture d’Oscar NIMEYER à plusieurs principes a savoir: 1. les pilotis: NIMEYER selon sa propre dire a allongé ses ...
1-Quartier de pampulha le casino 1940-1942
pilotis composites 3-Hopital sul america 1952 chapelle
2- les arcades: sont des éléments en béton armé ,on les trouve souvent dans les projet de l’architecte. Ministère des affa...
Ministère de justice Brasilia 1959
3- les matures : sont des supports assez exceptionnels , une structure partante bipode constitué comme un mat supportant u...
4- les rampes :
Exposition du quatrième centenaire dans le parc iberapuera,Sao Paulo,1951-1954
5- les modulateurs climatiques : A. Galeries et péristyles: Pavillon de la danse,pampulha 1942 : toiture de conception trè...
B- brises soleil : Brises soleil du siége des nations unies.
6- utilisation des couleurs: Les couleurs à l’église de Sao Francisco
7- la métaphore et le symbolisme : Les deux chambres sont implantées au dessus d’un corps du bâtiment très allongé et conç...
L’utilisation des lacs artificiels villa canoas Université de Constantine Palais du itamaraty
1- Identité du bâtiment: Le nom: le volcan ou la maison de la culture du havre . Adresse: 57, place de l'Hôtel de Ville, 7...
La place Gambetta (actuelle place du Général de Gaulle) est affectée, dès sa reconstruction, à l'hébergement d'un équipeme...
À la fin des années 1950, Jacques Tournant préconise de coupler des commerces avec le théâtre et, en 1961, émerge l'idée d...
En 1973, une étude de programmation municipale est réalisée par le Bureau d'Études pour les travaux d'équipements culturel...
La Maison de la Culture se situe dans le prolongement du Bassin du Commerce, l'un des paysages essentiels du centre-ville,...
Plan de masse et croquis générale de Niemeyer
Le Petit Volcan est un volume de révolution : un hyperboloïde. Il est formé d'une coque en voiles minces de béton inclinés...
Le grand volcan
Légende: Plan du grand volcan
Coupe sur le grand volcan Légende:
Le petit volcan
Légende: Plan du petit volcan
Le grand auditorium Le foyer Foyer du petit volcan
«Un jour, comme cette eau, la terre les plages et les montagnes à tous appartiendront» La sculpture fontaine fixée sur le ...
Entrée publique(le petit volcan) porte de passage du matériel dans les coulisses du théâtre L'entrée du public, depuis le ...
Le forum est accessible par trois rampes piétonnes : deux larges en pente douce et une en spirale. Cette dernière devait t...
1- le grand volcan : •un théâtre de 1200 places. •Un cinéma de 300 places. 2- le petit volcan : •Salle polyvalente de 200 ...
La grade salle La petite salle Le foyer
Niemeyer n'a pas voulu concevoir des bâtiments dont la forme entrerait en contradiction avec l'architecture environnante. ...
RAISONS JUSTIFIANT LA SELECTION EN TANT QUE BÂTIMENT DE VALEUR REMARQUABLE ET UNIVERSELLE . appréciation technique : L'arc...
Au final, le voile a une épaisseur variable, deux fois plus important a la base qu'en partie supérieure. . Une reprise des...
. appréciation artistique et esthétique: L'œuvre d'Oscar Niemeyer est un acte artistique exemplaire au Havre. Ce n'est pas...
évaluation du bâtiment en tant qu’édifice de référence dans l’histoire de l’architecture, en relation avec des édifices co...
Résumé des restaurations et des autres travaux conduits, avec les dates correspondantes: 1988: nouvelle signalétique de né...
Étude du deuxième projet : la résidence de Niemeyer (villa canoas à Rio de janeiro 1952 esquisse Vue de l’extérieur
Musée de l’art contemporain
La présence constante d'Oscar Niemeyer sur la scène de l'architecture contemporaine internationale de 1936 jusqu'à l'époqu...
Coupe sur le grand volume
Immeuble d’habitation à Brasilia 1956-1960 Constructions cubiques disposées perpendiculairement Ministere des affaires etr...
  1. 1. ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE D’ARCHITECTURE ET D’URBANISME Année universitaire :2004/2005
  2. 2. 1. INTRODUCTION SUR L’ARCHITECTURE MODERNE 2. LA BIOGRAPHIE DE L’ARCHITECTE 3. LES OUVRES DE L’ARCHITECTE 4. LES PRINCIPES DE L’ARCHITECTE 5. ETUDES D’UN PROJET DE L’ARCHITECTE 6. CONCLUSION.
  3. 3. Les canons de l’architecture moderne résultent d’une rupture avec le passé, le rejet ou des réévaluation de nombre de règles et de conventions stylistiques héritées de la renaissance et du classicisme. Mais le développement de l’architecture moderne n’est du seulement à un renouvellement des principes esthétiques .l’utilisation de nouveau matériaux comme le béton, le fer et le verre libéra l’architecture des contraintes de la constructions en pierre et en bois ainsi que la maçonnerie. De plus un nouveau sens de l’espace accompagna la quête d’un type d’architecture répondant au besoin de la vie de XX éme siècle. L’architecture moderne comporte plusieurs tendances et sous tendances comme l’expressionnisme (la volonté expressive de l’architecte domine), le futurisme et constructivisme (les constructions servent a la technique on s’oriente vers des formes abstraites et géométriques élémentaires).sans oublier les deux tendances importantes
  4. 4. le rationalisme préconise des pièces ouvertes aux limites variables a l’image du célèbre mot d’ordre de le Corbusier « de la lumière, de l’air, et du soleil »avec son vocabulaire formel et chromatique réduit a l’essentiel sa transparence et sa legerté son dynamisme et son asymétrie le rationalisme devient symbole de progrès de liberté et de démocratie . Le Corbusier, Cité radieuse (Marseille, Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur) courant architectural du premier tiers du XXe siècle prônant une construction dépouillée d’ornements, libérée du passé académique ou historique et reposant essentiellement sur le fonctionnalisme.
  5. 5. fondé en 1919 à Weimar par walter Gropius le Bauhaus une école d’art révolutionnaire clarté des formes pureté des surfaces linéarité angle droit forme épurées, lisse et alimentaires, adaptées a l’usage prévus l’enseignement de cette école fut fondé sur les thèses de Gropius qui prônait l’alliance de l’art et de la technique Gropius, Bauhaus (Dessau) 1925 - 1926 Mies et Johnson, Seagram Building (New York)
  6. 6. réseau principal des architectes moderne fondé en 1928 et dessous en 1959 destiné a élaborer et consolider leurs théories urbanistiques. Behrens, Usine de turbines AEG (Berlin)Gropius et Meyer, Usine Fagus 1911
  7. 7. l’origine de l’architecture moderne et associé au développement des sciences en particulier la théorie de la relativité ayant permis de passer d’une approche statique a une approche dynamique et cybernétique du monde . Le design organique n’est pas un style mais une méthode de travail laissant au créateur une liberté complète de la mesure or celui-ci a la capacité d’insuffler une dynamique aux formes par la composition de motif et cohérente entre eux. Wright (Frank Lloyd), Musée Guggenheim (New York)
  8. 8. Né à Rio de Janeiro en 1907, Niemeyer y fait ses études à l'Ecole nationale des Beaux-Arts. Il débute sa carrière en 1934 dans le cabinet d'architecture de Lúcio Costa, où il collabore à la construction du Ministère de l'Education et de la Santé, à Rio de Janeiro, qui manifeste par son allure générale l'influence directe du Corbusier, qui en est l'architecte-conseil. En 1940, il imagine pour le nouveau quartier de Pampulha à Belo Horizonte un club, un restaurant, un casino, un aéroport et l'église Saint-François-d'Assise qui rompt avec le credo de l'angle droit. Sept ans plus tard. avec la collaboration de le corbusier ,il participe au concours du siège de l'Organisation des Nations- Unies à New York, qu'ils remportent en 1947. A partir de 1951, il construit les pavillons d'exposition du parc d'Ibirapuera à São Paulo (palais des Nations, des Etats, des Industries, des Arts, de l'Agriculture...). En 1955 il attire l'attention internationale à l'Interbau à Berlin qui invitait des architectes renommés à
  9. 9. construire tout un quartier. En 1965 : le Palais d'Alvorada (1957), résidence du chef d'état, la 1956, le président du Brésil nouvellement élu, Juscelino Kubitschek, le charge de réaliser les édifices publics de la nouvelle capitale fédérale Place des Trois Pouvoirs avec le Congrès National (1958), le Palais du Planalto (1958), le Tribunal Suprême, les sièges des différents ministères, le théâtre national, l'aéroport (1965) et surtout la Cathédrale, image et symbole de la nouvelle capitale du Brésil. il part en 1967 en France où il réalise le siège du Parti Communiste à Paris (1965), la Bourse du travail de Bobigny (1972), la Maison de la Culture du Havre (1972), le siège de l'Humanité à Saint-Denis (1987). En Italie, il conçoit le siège des éditions Mondadori à Milan (1968), le bâtiment de la FATA à Turin (1975) ; en Algérie, l'université de Constantine (1969)... De retour au Brésil avec le rétablissement de la démocratie, il enseigne à l'université de Rio et poursuit sa carrière d'architecte visionnaire, dessinant à São Paulo le mémorial de l'Amérique latine (1987), conçu pour rassembler les peuples contre l'impérialisme, ou le musée d'art contemporain de Niterói (1991) à Rio de Janeiro.
  10. 10. Niemeyer est le brusque essor de l’architecture brésilienne depuis 1936 et la place de choix qu’elle occupe désormais dans le panorama mondial sont dus pour une bonne part à la personnalité exceptionnelle et à la puissante imagination plastique de Niemeyer . La renommée de ce dernier sur le plan international a toutefois tendance à rejeter dans l’ombre l’action et les réalisations d’autres architectes (Lucio Costa, Alfonso Eduardo Reidy, les frères Roberto, Vilanova Artigas...) qui ont, eux aussi, contribué à l’éclosion ou au développement en profondeur d’un mouvement aux multiples ramifications qui constitue une des grandes fiertés du Brésil. Cette éclipse d’indéniables talents au profit d’une figure dominante est quelque peu regrettable, car elle limite par trop la richesse et la variété des créations architecturales brésiliennes, mais la réputation de Niemeyer n’est pas usurpée : il a joué un rôle décisif dans son pays et son influence a rapidement dépassé ce cadre pourtant vaste pour faire de lui un des noms les plus en vue de l’architecture contemporaine.
  11. 11. On ne s’étonnera pas que l’orientation de son œuvre ait donné lieu à de vives controverses et à des prises de position passionnées : admiré pour son génie de l’invention formelle, il se vit souvent reprocher un manque de considération pour la solution des problèmes d’ordre fonctionnel ; il déclencha enfin l’ire de quelques théoriciens dont les conceptions étaient à l’opposé des siennes. L’ascension de Niemeyer fut extrêmement rapide ; il la dut en partie à l’aide dévouée que lui apporta Costa, dès que celui-ci fut persuadé du talent de son jeune collaborateur. Costa n’hésita pas en effet à s’effacer à diverses reprises pour fournir à Niemeyer des occasions de s’affirmer : refus du premier prix décerné lors du concours pour le pavillon du Brésil à l’Exposition internationale de New York en 1939 et élaboration en commun d’un nouveau projet 
  12. 12. ; abandon en 1940 de la direction du groupe d’architectes responsables du ministère de l’education pour permettre à Niemeyer d’assumer cette charge ; choix de ce dernier pour construire le « Grand Hôtel » d’Ouro Preto (1938-1940), alors que les fonctions de Costa au service des Monuments historiques créé en 1937 et les servitudes imposées par cette ville-musée du XVIIIe siècle semblaient logiquement le désigner pour cette tâche. La grande chance de Niemeyer fut cependant de ce voir offrir de 1941 à 1944 par le maire de Belo Horizonte, Juscelino Kubitschek, la construction d’une série de monuments de prestige destinés à lancer une vaste opération immobilière dans le futur quartier de Pampulha, situé hors de la ville. Le programme, qui comprenait un casino, un club nautique, un restaurant populaire, un hôtel (non réalisé) et une chapelle, convenait particulièrement bien à Niemeyer du fait de l’absence de contraintes. L’absolue liberté dont il disposait lui permit de créer des bâtiments originaux
  13. 13. , d’autant plus impressionnants qu’ils restèrent isolés au bord d’un lac artificiel puisque les lotissements prévus ne furent pas construits. Cette entreprise marqua également le début d’une entente profonde entre l’homme politique ambitieux, passionné de construction, et l’architecte plein d’imagination. La rencontre ne devait cesser de porter ses fruits, tout au long de la carrière de l’un et de l’autre, aboutissant à l’apogée de Braslia. Niemeyer lui rend hommage avec le mémorial J. Kubitschek (1980-1981).
  14. 14. Durant notre étude on a aperçu que les oeuvres de Niemeyer à travers sa carrière professionnelle étaient de multitudes gammes et volumes: Comme les parallélépipèdes et les prismes exemple son premier projet la maison HENRIQUE Xavier à RIO DE JAIRO en1936 Influencé par le Corbusier: les volumes de fonction sont bloqués dans un cadre minimaliste à peine prés cubique
  15. 15. Ministère de l’éducation et de la santé a Rio de janiero Niemeyer se rend a la commission organisé pour élaborer les plans de la ministère de la santé , on a fait appel a le Corbusier pour examiner les plans oscar est chargé par lucio Costa d’assister le Corbusier en tant que dessinateur
  16. 16. Palais itamaraty(ministère des relations étrangères 1962 à Brasilia Vue de la maquette croquis
  17. 17. Siége des éditions mondadori 1968 à milan Esquisse Vue de loin Vue de l’intérieurVue de l’extérieur
  18. 18. Le siége des nations unies à NEW WORK
  19. 19. Le mouvement moderne n’a pas abondé en bâtiment composes sur des oppositions de volumes primaires,orthogonalité couveraient et les greffes d’éléments cylindriques sont bien discrètes. Eglise Sao Francisco •Constitué par une dalle relativement très épaisse ,s’appuyant d’un coté sur le clocher,évasé vers le haut ,et de l’autre coté sur des supports arqués extrêmement minces
  20. 20. Niemeyer_appartement_Brasilia La grande mosquée d’Alger (non réalisé)
  21. 21. Bloc des leteraireVue sur les deux bassin Vue sur l’auditorium et le bassin Esquisses Université de Constantine 1969
  22. 22. Mémorial de l’Amérique latine 1987 à Sao Paulo
  23. 23. Hotel national de rio de janeiro
  24. 24. La cathédrale de BRASILIA 1959-1970
  25. 25. Construite a partir de 1957, a l'initiative du président Juscelino Kubitschek, pour être la capitale du Brésil, Brasilia est une ville très moderne. Sur la place des Trois Pouvoirs se dresse la cathédrale circulaire, dotée de 16 colonnes incurves, Son entrée souterraine est gardée par quatre imposantes statues
  26. 26. Vue panoramique Vue de l’intérieur de la cathédrale
  27. 27. Musée dart contemporain niteroi brésil 1991
  28. 28. Maison de la culture le havre
  29. 29. Sont des volume courbes consistent essentiellement en une voûte mince du béton. Le parlement 1960 tour contenant les bureaux des députés,avec au premier plan un bâtiment bas supportant deux immenses coupoles couvrant le sénat et la chambre des députés .
  30. 30. Coupe longitudinale Plan R.D.C.
  31. 31. Vue générale pendant la nuit esquisses Vue prise du l’axe monumental
  32. 32. Le casino à Sao Paulo Le complexe iberapuera à Sao Paulo 1951
  33. 33. Musée de Caracas à Venezuela 1954
  34. 34. Palais du congrès tunnel de communication vers l’une des annexes Niemeyer dans quelques œuvres travailla avec le concept du suggestion du mouvement
  35. 35. Ministère des armées 1968-1972 Brasilia
  36. 36. Le musée d’art moderne de Caracas 1954-1955 _Curitiba_Museu_Oscar_Niemeyer_pohled
  37. 37. Vue de l’intérieur Vue extérieur prise le soir
  38. 38. Mémorial de l’Amérique latine 1987 à Sao Paulo Auditorium du lycée national1954- 1956 belo horizonte
  39. 39. Immeuble d’appartement s praca d liberdade1954 1955 belo horizonte
  40. 40. Bourse de travail Bobigny 1972-1980 Croquis de l’auditorium Croquis de l’ensemble Coupe schématique sur l’administration Vue générale
  41. 41. Légende: Plan de masse Coupe sur l’auditorium Vue de l’extérieur
  42. 42. Esquisses de Niemeyer Vues de l’extérieur Paris,le siége du parti communiste français 1965-1980
  43. 43. A- Plan de R.D.C. B- Plan de l’etage 1-entrée place du colonel fabien 2-rampe piétons 3-espaces verts 4-entrée du service 5-entrée avenue mathurin 6-coupole 7-esplanade 8-entrée principale du bâtiment 9-tour technique 10-patio 11-accés parking 1-entrée principale du bâtiment 2-acceuil 3-ascenseurs 4-attente,repos 5-librairie 6-expositions 7-salle du comité central 8-accés au salle du réunion du premier sous sol 9-bureaux Légende: A B
  44. 44. Brasilia Niemeyer avec Juscelino Kubitschek Juscelino KubitschekJuscelino Kubitschek
  45. 45. Mémorials
  46. 46. Siége du journal de l’humanité Palais du planato 1958 à brasilia
  47. 47. L’architecture d’Oscar NIMEYER à plusieurs principes a savoir: 1. les pilotis: NIMEYER selon sa propre dire a allongé ses pilotis des délibérer pour les plus d’élégance . Les pilotis du palais résidentiel du chef de l’état 1956-1959 Pilotis du palais de gouvernement 1959-1960
  48. 48. 1-Quartier de pampulha le casino 1940-1942
  49. 49. pilotis composites 3-Hopital sul america 1952 chapelle
  50. 50. 2- les arcades: sont des éléments en béton armé ,on les trouve souvent dans les projet de l’architecte. Ministère des affaires étrangères Brasilia 1962
  51. 51. Ministère de justice Brasilia 1959
  52. 52. 3- les matures : sont des supports assez exceptionnels , une structure partante bipode constitué comme un mat supportant un ou plusieurs poteaux en très large port à faux croissent de bas en haut . Siége de fata european group Turin pianazza 1975-1979
  53. 53. 4- les rampes :
  54. 54. Exposition du quatrième centenaire dans le parc iberapuera,Sao Paulo,1951-1954
  55. 55. 5- les modulateurs climatiques : A. Galeries et péristyles: Pavillon de la danse,pampulha 1942 : toiture de conception très libre reliant le restaurant à la tribune .essai de transposer des éléments de forme baroques dans le présent.
  56. 56. B- brises soleil : Brises soleil du siége des nations unies.
  57. 57. 6- utilisation des couleurs: Les couleurs à l’église de Sao Francisco
  58. 58. 7- la métaphore et le symbolisme : Les deux chambres sont implantées au dessus d’un corps du bâtiment très allongé et conçues en deux formes particulières pour symboliser la puissance législative. Le parlement 1960(Brésil)Université de Constantine
  59. 59. L’utilisation des lacs artificiels villa canoas Université de Constantine Palais du itamaraty
  60. 60. 1- Identité du bâtiment: Le nom: le volcan ou la maison de la culture du havre . Adresse: 57, place de l'Hôtel de Ville, 76600 Le Havre (France) Zone de Protection du Patrimoine Architectural, Urbain et Paysager) architecte : Oscar Niemeyer dont l'agence parisienne est en activité de 1972 à 1981. date de la commande : 1972 période de conception : 1972-1978 durée du chantier : 1978-1982 inauguration : 18 nov. 1982
  61. 61. La place Gambetta (actuelle place du Général de Gaulle) est affectée, dès sa reconstruction, à l'hébergement d'un équipement municipal monumental. En octobre 1945, dans une interview, Perret déclare : « A l'emplacement du théâtre, nous bâtirons un ensemble qui sera le centre de la vie intellectuelle et artistique du Havre. » Depuis le début du 19 ème siècle avec la construction du Grand Théâtre, la place Gambetta était un haut lieu havrais et un centre de convivialité urbaine grâce à l'animation des cafés. Sur le côté, la petite place volontairement désaxée (actuelle Place Perret) doit laisser découvrir sous un angle flatteur, ce futur théâtre, sur son emplacement d'avant-guerre. Perret imagine un monument intégré dans de légères architectures parcourues de portiques permettant de traverser la place à couvert. Pierre Dalloz propose une étude sur un programme comprenant des clubs nautiques, des bureaux de tourisme et des cafés. Treize projets sont soumis, dont ceux de Gérard du Pasquier, Gaston Delaune et Jacques Lamy en 1951, de Guy Lagneau et Raymond Audigier en 1954 et de Gleize en 1957- 1959, mais les crédits prévus sont attribués à d'autres projets prioritaires et la place reste vide
  62. 62. À la fin des années 1950, Jacques Tournant préconise de coupler des commerces avec le théâtre et, en 1961, émerge l'idée d'un « embryon de centre des affaires ». La naissance de la Maison de la Culture sur ce site va donc être liée à cette volonté de créer conjointement un centre commercial. En 1967, la Maison de la Culture, séparée du musée des Beaux-arts où elle avait ouvert en 1961, s'installe à titre provisoire dans les murs du Théâtre de l'Hôtel de Ville qui jouxte le bâtiment à l'est. L'idée de construire une Maison de la Culture, indépendante et comprenant un théâtre, est ravivée. En 1966-1967, Guillaume Gillet (Gaston Delaune et Gérard du Pasquier, architectes d'opération) établit un projet d'aménagement circulaire de la place Gambetta comprenant des commerces, un parking souterrain ainsi qu'un bâtiment accueillant tout à la fois un théâtre, un centre culturel un casino municipal et un bowling. En 1972, la municipalité communiste du Havre, dirigée par André Duroméa, décide de surmonter les hésitations du Ministère des Affaires Culturelles en imposant l'architecte brésilien mondialement célèbre, Oscar Niemeyer.
  63. 63. En 1973, une étude de programmation municipale est réalisée par le Bureau d'Études pour les travaux d'équipements culturels et sportifs. Puis Niemeyer entre également en concertation avec les Havrais pour préciser le programme : en 1974, il présente un avant-projet au grand public, suivi d'un film sur son œuvre et d'un débat. Suite à plusieurs projets dont le fonctionnement est jugé trop avant-gardiste, Niemeyer entreprend un aménagement global de la place pour être en accord avec la municipalité. En 1976, le projet de ce nouvel ensemble culturel et commercial est interrompu par le Secrétariat d'État à la Culture, mais une importante campagne publique de pétition menée par le Conseil d'Administration de la MCH (Maison de la Culture du Havre) permet de le relancer en 1977. La maîtrise d'ouvrage est menée par la Société d'Aménagement de la Région du Havre pour la Ville du Havre. Coût : 56 millions de francs.
  64. 64. La Maison de la Culture se situe dans le prolongement du Bassin du Commerce, l'un des paysages essentiels du centre-ville, sur une place carrée de 120 mètres de côté, entourée au sud, au nord et à l'ouest par des immeubles de l'atelier Perret à trame orthogonale. Niemeyer n'a pas voulu concevoir des bâtiments dont la forme entrerait en contradiction avec l'architecture environnante.
  65. 65. Plan de masse et croquis générale de Niemeyer
  66. 66. Le Petit Volcan est un volume de révolution : un hyperboloïde. Il est formé d'une coque en voiles minces de béton inclinés, appuyés sur des planchers successifs. Son volume est symétrique mais ses parois sont à courbure variable. Un système de coffrages métalliques adaptés aux cadences et à la non répétitivité des structures a donc été mis en place. Le Grand Volcan est le volume d'un paraboloïde hyperbolique : la ligne directrice de la construction est une hyperbole contenue dans un plan vertical, qui est le plan de symétrie du volume ; celui-ci est généré par des cercles horizontaux de diamètres variables dont les centres sont situés sur l'hyperbole. Il a été exécuté à partir d'un échafaudage tubulaire imbriqué dans les structures intérieures de la partie basse. Cet échafaudage a été recouvert d'un voligeage général qui a servi de guide et d'appui à un coffrage extérieur en panneaux à parement planches fixé sur ossature métallique à géométrie variable.
  67. 67. Le grand volcan
  68. 68. Légende: Plan du grand volcan
  69. 69. Coupe sur le grand volcan Légende:
  70. 70. Le petit volcan
  71. 71. Légende: Plan du petit volcan
  72. 72. Le grand auditorium Le foyer Foyer du petit volcan
  73. 73. «Un jour, comme cette eau, la terre les plages et les montagnes à tous appartiendront» La sculpture fontaine fixée sur le Grand Volcan a été effectuée d'après un moulage de la main de Niemeyer. L'inscription reprend une citation manuscrite de l'architecte en légende d'un croquis de la Maison de la Culture.
  74. 74. Entrée publique(le petit volcan) porte de passage du matériel dans les coulisses du théâtre L'entrée du public, depuis le forum, s'ouvre sur un vaste hall d'accueil commun avec la salle de cinéma. Deux escaliers permettent d'atteindre le foyer du public du théâtre. Celui-ci est aussi directement accessible par la rue grâce à des portes à ouverture automatique ménagées sur le plan de la façade du Grand Volcan
  75. 75. Le forum est accessible par trois rampes piétonnes : deux larges en pente douce et une en spirale. Cette dernière devait tenir sans point d'appui mais un pilier a du être ajouté. Sa forme appartient au vocabulaire architectural privilégié de Niemeyer La large rampe La rampe en spirale
  76. 76. 1- le grand volcan : •un théâtre de 1200 places. •Un cinéma de 300 places. 2- le petit volcan : •Salle polyvalente de 200 à 500 places. •Un auditorium de 80 places •Salles de réunion et de répétition. 3- les espaces intermédiaires : •Hall d’exposition. •Des atelier et des bureaux. 4- un parking de 600 place. Surface totale de l’intérieur :12 219,20 m² (Grand Volcan 6 948,90 m² ; Petit Volcan 5 270,30 m²).
  77. 77. La grade salle La petite salle Le foyer
  78. 78. Niemeyer n'a pas voulu concevoir des bâtiments dont la forme entrerait en contradiction avec l'architecture environnante. C'est un architecte conscient de l'emprise urbaine de son œuvre : il joue sur les oppositions d'échelles, de masses et de niveaux. Sa composition est orientée sur l'axe de la diagonale de la place mais ne dépasse pas les immeubles qui la bordent.
  79. 79. RAISONS JUSTIFIANT LA SELECTION EN TANT QUE BÂTIMENT DE VALEUR REMARQUABLE ET UNIVERSELLE . appréciation technique : L'architecture de la Maison de la Culture est le fruit de performances techniques. Les volumes sont engendrés par les potentialités du béton (40 000 m3 ont été utilisés). Les nappes maritime et phréatique ont obligé à dresser, sur environ un hectare, un batardeau fermé par une enceinte de parois moulées de 22 mètres de haut. 115 000 m3 de terrassement ont d'abord imprimé en creux les futures formes. 239 pieux de fondation assurent l'assise du bâtiment. Pour éviter une déformation du bâtiment, des études sur le phénomène de dilatation lié aux variations thermiques ont été effectuées. Les plans et les tracés des coques ont été réalisés grâce à l'utilisation d'un programme informatique « HERCULE » dérivé d'un module de calcul spatial de la NASA (cabinet EGI). Tous ces différents calculs tiennent compte du vent, de la température, de l'ensoleillement.
  80. 80. Au final, le voile a une épaisseur variable, deux fois plus important a la base qu'en partie supérieure. . Une reprise des efforts horizontaux se fait au niveau du plancher du sous-sol par une dalle de béton armé évidée de plus de 60 centimètres d'épaisseur. La coque est composée d'une isolation thermique et acoustique, d'un pare vapeur bitumeux, du voile béton et enfin d'une peinture assurant l'étanchéité. Cette technique de « paroi étanche » est alors toute récente. . appréciation sociale : En tant qu'espace culturel et commercial, le Volcan est un modèle inédit au sein du programme des Maisons de la Culture. cette architecture s'oppose à toute hiérarchie des activités en ne privilégiant pas un élément principal qui aurait été prépondérant. Fait relativement rare, cette œuvre a été conçue en étroite union de pensée avec ses futurs utilisateurs
  81. 81. . appréciation artistique et esthétique: L'œuvre d'Oscar Niemeyer est un acte artistique exemplaire au Havre. Ce n'est pas une architecture statique mais une architecture en mouvement, une promenade urbaine et architecturale. La perception des volumes et des espaces est continuellement réinventée selon les déplacements de celui qui les regarde. arguments sur le statut canonique (local, national, international : Ce bâtiment a connu et connaît une forte popularité aussi bien localement qu'à un niveau international. Au sein du Havre, après bien des rebondissements abondamment commentés dans la presse locale, son originalité en a fait un symbole fort de la ville. Il est l'un des quatre bâtiments construits en France par Niemeyer. De nombreuses publications lui ont assuré sa renommée.
  82. 82. évaluation du bâtiment en tant qu’édifice de référence dans l’histoire de l’architecture, en relation avec des édifices comparables: La vocation commerciale de la Maison de la Culture du Havre est inédite. Le Volcan peut rappeler le centre civique et culturel des villes nouvelles. En revanche son architecture s'inscrit dans la lignée des Maisons de la Culture construites en France par des architectes de premier plan au cours des années 1960 et dont l'architecture est innovante (Le Corbusier à Firminy 1960-1967 ; André Wogenscky à Grenoble, 1965-1968). À l'inverse de la tradition de l'architecture théâtrale qui indique distinctement, par une volumétrie extérieure hiérarchisée, l'articulation des espaces fonctionnels, ici les volumes abstraits dessinés par Niemeyer taisent la fonction théâtrale. Le public ne devine pas, dès l'abord, les activités qu'ils abritent. Cet ensemble procède d'une totale remise en question des normes de l'esthétique fonctionnaliste : la forme ne suit pas la fonction mais la suggère, elle enveloppe tous les éléments en un seul volume. Niemeyer a déjà une expérience dans ce programme car il a conçu à Rio de Janeiro un théâtre tout en courbes en 1949 ainsi que le théâtre du siège de la revue Manchete.
  83. 83. Résumé des restaurations et des autres travaux conduits, avec les dates correspondantes: 1988: nouvelle signalétique de néons conçue par Yvan Le Soudier 1993 : rénovation du revêtement des deux bâtiments 1997: travaux - le réseau d'alimentation des éclairages du Grand Volcan est refait - amélioration de l'acoustique du Grand Volcan par un habillage de bois disposé de part et d'autre de la salle - la moquette mauve du Grand Volcan est remplacée par une moquette anthracite - réfection du hall du cinéma Reconfiguration de la salle polyvalente du Petit Volcan : - augmentation de la hauteur sous grill (de 6 à 8 mètres) - une modularité à 3 niveaux pour la scène permet de transformer facilement la fonction de la salle - nouveaux gradins - des panneaux de bois ont été placés par-dessus le béton brut - création d'un petit salon attenant aux loges 2001 : une cage de verre abritant les ascenseurs du parking est élevée sur la place.
  84. 84. Étude du deuxième projet : la résidence de Niemeyer (villa canoas à Rio de janeiro 1952 esquisse Vue de l’extérieur
  85. 85. Musée de l’art contemporain
  86. 86. La présence constante d'Oscar Niemeyer sur la scène de l'architecture contemporaine internationale de 1936 jusqu'à l'époque actuelle, l'a transformé en symbole du Brésil. Il a reçu de nombreux prix et est le propriétaire d'une vaste bibliothèque contenant des livres écrits par lui et également par autres auteurs, aussi bien que des éditions tôt des magasins sur l'architecture française et italienne.
  87. 87. Coupe sur le grand volume
  88. 88. Immeuble d’habitation à Brasilia 1956-1960 Constructions cubiques disposées perpendiculairement Ministere des affaires etrangeres à brasilia 1962

×