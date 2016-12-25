Final Update

December 2016 Final Presentation 3-D Bioprinter Alison Below + Ryan Herbst
Scope Alison Below - CS Double major; Graduation December 2016 Ryan Herbst - Experienced with 3D printing; Graduation Dece...
Milestone One - October ● Enclose printer fully ● Install and use UV lamp fixture ● Attach door ● ATX power supply mountin...
Improvements to Alpha Testing and Evaluation
Various tests performed to verify the LabFab can work in the intended laboratory setting: 1. Initial testing with toothpas...
Beta Model Design
Design Improvements Fully Redesigned - only three carryover parts 1. Sensor/sensor Clamp 2. Power Supply 3. System Control...
1. PBC Linear SIMO/Compact Series Plus linear guide rod systems ‑ Motors from vendor, no custom couplers or educational pr...
Cost Alpha Model $4,084.00 Beta Model $2,980.26 Part of the semester was spent formalizing and recomputing the final figur...
Design by Subsystem
Enclosure ● 8020 extruded aluminum rods ● HDPE panels enclosure slide in panels ● T and L shaped corner connector reinforc...
Linear Actuation System ● ~20% smaller than original ● Same vendor, PBC Linear ● Compact Series Linear Guide System (X-axi...
Printing Bed ● Bed redesigned to no longer need heavy and expensive aluminum block to extend from Z-axis bearing ● Same la...
Printing Bed
Extrusion System - Internal ● Over the summer and throughout the semester, new extrusion blocks were designed and created ...
Extrusion System - External ● 40% volume of original ● Optimized to be 3D Printed for a reasonable price ● Removed redunda...
Software/Electronics ● Software and electronics systems kept mostly the same ● Some improvements made to firmware (e.g. z-...
Summary
Milestone Achievements Completed? Parameter Milestone One ☑ Enclose printer fully ☑ Install and use UV lamp fixture ☑ Atta...
Milestone Achievements Cont. Completed? Parameter Milestone Two Cont. ☑ Dual extruder firmware settings ☑ Fix z-axis jammi...
Thank you! Questions?
