Page 1 of 10 Ryan C. Gullikson Email Address: winwinwinposition@gmail.com Physical Address: 3311 Hazelwood Street, Detroit...
Page 2 of 10 Resume Business Name(s): Press-One Customer Care (The Virginian-Pilot) Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 02/...
Page 3 of 10 Business Name(s): Keller Williams Realty Maui Approximate Date(s) of Licensure: 06/02/2006 – 12/31/2008 Posit...
Page 4 of 10 Professional License(s) and (or) Pertinent Information Licenses obtained previously which could be replaced, ...
Page 5 of 10 Approximate, 10 Year, Employment History Business Name(s): Jet’s America, Inc. (Jet’s Pizza) Business Descrip...
Page 6 of 10 Business Name(s): Empire Today LLC Business Description(s): Flooring and Window Treatments Approximate Date(s...
Page 7 of 10 Business Name(s): Star Tek, Inc. (Comcast Corporation) Business Description(s): Call Center (Cable Television...
Page 8 of 10 Business Name(s): A & A Rocky Mountain Enterprises Business Description(s): Commercial and Residential Window...
Page 9 of 10 Famous Quote(s) “Let us raise a standard to which the wise and honest can repair; the rest is in the hands of...
Page 10 of 10 Very Sincere and Appreciative, "Thanks," Is: Hereby Extended, To: All Special Individuals and (or) Special E...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cover Letter and Resume

43 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cover Letter and Resume

  1. 1. Page 1 of 10 Ryan C. Gullikson Email Address: winwinwinposition@gmail.com Physical Address: 3311 Hazelwood Street, Detroit, MI 48206 Date: December 22, 2016 To Whom It May Concern: You truly have the developed insight, to look intently for a trusted representative, with long term goals, who genuinely cares about every individual, adds to the existing success, of your established company and upholds a stellar reputation. Undoubtedly, my enhanced ability, to help clients, will support you, in finding the very best solution for each and every scenario and this is an exciting responsibility. This shared opportunity, will definitely provide you, our supporting clients and myself, with a winning situation. In my life, at least 24, legitimate, well known companies have employed me and thus have provided insightful business experience with thorough knowledge, that you will find, to be very beneficial. My resume and employment documentation are hereby attached, to this cover letter. Sincerely, Ryan C. Gullikson
  2. 2. Page 2 of 10 Resume Business Name(s): Press-One Customer Care (The Virginian-Pilot) Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 02/10/2014 – 04/13/2014 Position(s) Held: Stop-Save Representative, Supervisor(s): Leevi Sparks and Kellen Gustafson Locations(s): 2936 North Avenue, Suite A, Grand Junction, CO 81504 Phone Number(s): (970) 242-1466 * Reliably started most early mornings, at approximately 5:00 a.m. (MDT). Provided a very high level of superior customer service, for The Virginian-Pilot newspaper. Handled approximately 250 phone conversations on most 8 hour days, for inbound calling customers, who were concerned about their current newspaper subscriptions. Frequently held the lowest average phone time record for the entire office, while maintaining almost perfect quality control and data entry accuracy. Business Name(s): Star Tek, Inc. (Comcast Corporation) Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 05/05/2013 – 02/07/2014 Position(s) Held: Red Hat (Technical Support), Supervisor(s): Dennis Sanchez Locations(s): 2830 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Phone Number(s): (800) 541-1130 * Helped existing customers and discovered acceptable solutions. Completely analyzed complex technical issues and recommended profitable business procedures. Assisted Comcast Corporation (a multi-billion dollar company), with marketing, development and problem solving. Supported the popular XFINITY X1 Platform and XFINITY Home Security products. Enjoyed and appreciated approximately 5,500 inbound phone conversations, with new XFINITY X1 customers who had inquiries about their new equipment. Consistently scheduled for 80 hour work weeks; the longest day was approximately 20 hours. Business Name(s): Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 06/28/2010 – 06/03/2011 Position(s) Held: Financial Advisor (FA), Supervisor(s): Dennis Hall Location(s): 120 West Park Drive, Suite 105, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Phone Number(s): (970) 242-8262 * Advised loyal clients, to invest carefully and conservatively. Allocated funds to quality investments, like: annuities, bonds, hedged products, mutual funds, stocks and unit investment trusts. Created substantial profit, for all valued investors, who intelligently followed the good advice given. Acquired intense and detailed instruction with an extensive online database, of approximately 18,000 questions and scored in the top 4% of applicants, on thought provoking, pre-employment, assessment tests.
  3. 3. Page 3 of 10 Business Name(s): Keller Williams Realty Maui Approximate Date(s) of Licensure: 06/02/2006 – 12/31/2008 Position(s) Held: Realtor Salesperson (RS), Supervisor(s): Bill Woods and Bill Kilpatrick Location(s): 95 East Lipoa Street, Suite A212, Kihei, HI 96753 Phone Number(s): (808) 270-2900 * Received extensive training, in regards to real estate sales, marketing and customer service. Quickly reached the number 1 position for company sales and listings, out of approximately 110 skilled real estate agents. Traveled to Atlanta, GA and listened to Gary Keller’s conference speeches. Business Name(s): Western States Mortgage Corp., d/b/a Residential Capital Corp. Approximate Date(s) of Licensure: 09/11/2001 – 12/31/2008 Position(s) Held: Mortgage Solicitor (MS) and Branch Manager, Supervisor(s): Steve and Sue Lusa Location(s): N/A Phone Number(s): (425) 466-2119 * While loyally serving, as delegated Branch Manager, accepted the great responsibility, of closely reviewing loans, before they reached underwriting. Guided, managed and trained approximately 35 branch employees. Scheduled, coordinated and sequenced protocols, to productively advance our branch office. Attained record production goals and built a very rewarding business, from continuous referrals. Most large loans efficiently funded and disbursed, were 15 and 30 year fixed mortgages. After wonderful years of great satisfying success, Western States Mortgage Corp., d/b/a Residential Capital Corp. (one of the largest banker brokers in America) closed in 2008. Education Received Educational Institution(s): Colorado Mesa University Approximate Date(s) of Enrollment: 01/17/2012 – 12/13/2012 Subject(s) Studied: Algebra, Biology, Calculus, Chemistry, Physics and Political Science Award(s) and (or) Special Achievement(s): Dean’s List Location(s): 1100 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Phone Number(s): (970) 248-1555 Email Address: registrar@coloradomesa.edu, Website(s): www.coloradomesa.edu Educational Institution(s): Fruita Monument High School (School District 51) Approximate Date(s) of Enrollment: 09/01/1994 – 06/19/1998 Subject(s) Studied: English, Math, Science and Social Studies Award(s) and (or) Special Achievement(s): Advanced Placement (AP) Location(s): 1102 Wildcat Boulevard, Fruita, CO 81521 Phone Number(s): (970) 254-6600 Email Address: connie.via@d51schools.org, Website(s): http://fmhs.mesa.k12.co.us/
  4. 4. Page 4 of 10 Professional License(s) and (or) Pertinent Information Licenses obtained previously which could be replaced, are as follows: Residential Builders Salesperson, Realtor Salesperson (RS), Mortgage Loan Officer (MLO), Series 7 Registration, Series 66 Registration, Life Accident and Health Registration. Vocational Career Training, provided by: Builders License Training Institute (www.licensetobuild.com), Seiler School of Real Estate (www.rickseiler.com), Club MTI (www.mtiproed.com), Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC (www.wellsfargoadvisors.com) and Kaplan Financial Education (www.kaplanfinancial.com). Obtained impressive experience, at various call centers, including: ENG Lending, United Home Services, Malone Staffing Solutions (Universal Marketing Group, LLC (UMG)), Cavalry Staffing (S&P Data LLC (DIRECTV)), Press- One Customer Care (The Virginian-Pilot), The Advantage Group, Star Tek, Inc. (Comcast Corporation) and Choice Hotels International, Inc. Professional Reference(s) Reference(s): Lorena Goya Occupation(s): Certified Residential Appraiser and Real Estate Broker (RB) Additional Accreditation(s): Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Business Name(s): Goya Maui Properties LLC Location(s): Post Office Box 532666, Kihei, HI 96753 Phone Number(s): (808) 205-0799 Email Address: lorenagoya@yahoo.com, Website(s): www.goyamaui.com Reference(s): Paula Arakawa Occupation(s): Senior Escrow Assistant Additional Accreditation(s): Supports Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Business Name(s): Old Republic Title Holding Company Location(s): 33 Lono Avenue, Suite 195, Kahului, HI 96732 Phone Number(s): (808) 871-2200 Email Address: parakawa@ortc.com, Website(s): www.ortconline.com Reference(s): Claudia Garcia Occupation(s): Real Estate Broker (RB) and Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) Additional Accreditation(s): American Home Stager (AHS) and Certified Distressed Property Specialist (CDPE) Business Name(s): Maui International Real Estate Services Inc Location(s): 30 East Lipoa Street, Suite 4-107, Kihei, HI 96753 Phone Number(s): (808) 579-3330 Email Address: claudia@mauiinternational.com, Website(s): www.mauiinternational.com Reference(s): Alvin Takahashi Occupation(s): Real Estate Broker (RB) Additional Accreditation(s): Membership Chairperson-Real Estate Association of Maui 2002 & 2003 Business Name(s): Hawaii Pacific Properties, LLC Location(s): 990 Malaihi Road, Wailuku, HI 96793 Phone Number(s): (808) 242-5400 Email Address: alvin@hawaiipp.com, Website(s): www.hawaiipp.com Reference(s): Deborah J. Williams and Rick A. Hoeft Occupation(s): Master Residential Appraiser (MRA) and State Licensed Real Estate Appraiser Additional Accreditation(s): American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) Business Name(s): ATD Consultants Location(s): 760 South Kihei Road, Suite 508, Kihei, HI 96753 Phone Number(s): (808) 874-6272 Email Address: atd-consultants@hawaii.rr.com, Website(s): www.atdconsultants.com
  5. 5. Page 5 of 10 Approximate, 10 Year, Employment History Business Name(s): Jet’s America, Inc. (Jet’s Pizza) Business Description(s): Restaurant Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 10/12/2015 – 10/25/2015 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $9.25 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $9.25 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Crewmember / Pizza Maker Reason(s) For Leaving: Walkout: Owner Mentioned Fulltime, Never Provided Fulltime, Then Provided 5 Hours Supervisor(s): Tim Foster and Patrick Foster Location(s): 43173 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Phone Number(s): (248) 858-8800 Email Address: customerservice@jetspizza.com, Website(s): https://online.jetspizza.com/r/jetspizzami112.html Business Name(s): Oakland Fuels (Mobil) Business Description(s): Gas Station and Convenience Store Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 09/08/2015 – 10/01/2015 and 07/13/2015 – 08/24/2015 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $8.15 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $9.00 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Gas Station Cashier Reason(s) For Leaving: Walkout: Company Withheld Agreed Upon Pay and Agreed Upon Hours Supervisor(s): Moe Alward and Dylan Kent Location(s): 3943 Airport Road, Waterford Township, MI 48329 (1144 North Perry Street, Pontiac, MI 48340) Phone Number(s): (248) 623-9610, (248) 758-9124 Email Address: perry@oaklandfuels.com, Website(s): www.exxonmobilstations.com/2274672-perry-inc-pontiac Business Name(s): ENG Lending (Bank of England) Business Description(s): Reverse Mortgage (Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM)) Lending Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 05/18/2015 – 06/01/2015 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $15.00 Per Hour Plus Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: $15.00 Per Hour Plus Commission Position(s) Held: Mortgage Loan Officer (MLO) Reason(s) For Leaving: Manager Mentioned 30 Days Of Employment; Let Go Before 30 Days: No Reason Given Supervisor(s): Lawrence Cavanaugh and Mark Baron Location(s): 32000 Northwestern Highway, Suite 190, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Phone Number(s): (877) 531-8889 Email Address: mbaron@englending.com, Website(s): www.englending.com Business Name(s): United Home Services Business Description(s): Home Improvement Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 04/27/2015 – 05/05/2015 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $12.00 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $12.00 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Customer Service Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: Spent Too Much Time Scheduling One Appointment Supervisor(s): Erika Spong and Dave Brown Location(s): 12000 Globe Street, Livonia, MI 48150 Phone Number(s): (734) 462-8711 Email Address: info@ultinstall.com, Website(s): www.ultinstall.com Business Name(s): Malone Staffing Solutions (Universal Marketing Group, LLC (UMG)) Business Description(s): Employer Staffing Service (Infomercial Sales) Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 02/19/2015 – 04/12/2015 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $10.00 Per Hour Plus Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: $10.00 Per Hour Plus Commission Position(s) Held: Customer Service Representative Reason(s) For Leaving: Resigned: Raise Not Delivered, On Date Promised Supervisor(s): Anthony Palmeri Location(s): 32290 5 Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48154 (100 Phoenix Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108) Phone Number(s): (734) 744-9635, (419) 720-6591 Email Address: livonia@malonesolutions.com, Website(s): www.malonesolutions.com
  6. 6. Page 6 of 10 Business Name(s): Empire Today LLC Business Description(s): Flooring and Window Treatments Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 02/05/2015 – 02/13/2015 Approximate Beginning Compensation: Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: Commission Position(s) Held: Outside Sales Representative Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: No Reason Given Supervisor(s): Lisa Root Location(s): 41133 Van Born Road, Belleville, MI 48111 Phone Number(s): (800) 588-2300 Email Address: customersupport@empire-today.com, Website(s): www.empiretoday.com Business Name(s): Cavalry Staffing (S&P Data LLC (DIRECTV)) Business Description(s): Employer Staffing Service (Cable Television, Home Phone, Home Security and Internet) Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 10/10/2014 – 12/11/2014 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $10.00 Per Hour Plus Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: $10.00 Per Hour Plus Commission Position(s) Held: Account Manager Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: Allegedly Not Meeting Sales Goals, When Sales Goals Were Met Supervisor(s): Bernie Santos III Location(s): 340 Big Beaver Road, Suite 300, Troy, MI 48083 Phone Number(s): (440) 663-6990, (866) 507-5233 Email Address: info@spdatallc.com, Website(s): www.cavalrystaffing.com Business Name(s): G & S Window Washing & Gutter Cleaning, Inc. Business Description(s): Window Cleaning, Gutter Cleaning and Pressure Cleaning Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 06/30/2014 – 07/01/2014 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $11.50 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $11.50 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Window Washer and Gutter Cleaner Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: No Reason Given Supervisor(s): Chris Peace Location(s): 2718 Industrial Row Drive, Troy, MI 48084 Phone Number(s): (248) 593-8277 Email Address: estimates@gswindowwashing.com, Website(s): www.gswindowwashing.com Business Name(s): Press-One Customer Care (The Virginian-Pilot) Business Description(s): Call Center (Newspaper Subscription Services) Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 02/10/2014 – 04/13/2014 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $8.00 Per Hour Plus Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: $8.00 Per Hour Plus Commission Position(s) Held: Stop-Save Representative Reason(s) For Leaving: Suspended: High Number Of Stop-Saves; Let Go: No Reason Given Supervisor(s): Leevi Sparks and Kellen Gustafson Location(s): 2936 North Avenue, Suite A, Grand Junction, CO 81504 Phone Number(s): (970) 242-1466 Email Address: inquiries@press-one.com, Website(s): www.press-one.com Business Name(s): The Advantage Group Business Description(s): Debt Collection Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 12/18/2013 – 01/20/2014 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $10.00 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $10.00 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Collection Specialist Reason(s) For Leaving(s): Resigned: Found Higher Paying Position Supervisor(s): Alexandra Vallejos Location(s): 215 Pitkin Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Phone Number(s): (970) 263-0872 Email Address: alexandravallejos21@gmail.com, Website(s): www.advantagegroupsolutions.com
  7. 7. Page 7 of 10 Business Name(s): Star Tek, Inc. (Comcast Corporation) Business Description(s): Call Center (Cable Television, Home Phone, Home Security And Internet) Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 05/05/2013 – 02/07/2014 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $9.50 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $10.50 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Red Hat (Technical Support) Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: Left Work Early; Rehired; Let Go: Gave Written Advice to Employee Supervisor(s): Dennis Sanchez Location(s): 2830 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Phone Number(s): (800) 541-1130 Email Address: courtney.simpson@startek.com, Website(s): www.startek.com Business Name(s): Family Health West Business Description(s): Hospital and Retirement Home for Special (Alzheimer) Elderly Residents Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 06/08/2012 – 04/30/2013 and 04/28/1995 – 04/26/1997 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $9.25 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $9.25 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Dietary Aide and Dietary Line Cook Reason(s) For Leaving: Resigned: Found Higher Paying Position; Resigned: Scheduled For Very Few Hours Supervisor(s): Cheri Fisher, Julie Kovach and Trisha Kallas Location(s): 228 North Cherry Street, Fruita, CO 81521 Phone Number(s): (970) 858-9871 Email Address: kmurphy@fhw.org, Website(s): www.fhw.org Business Name(s): SOS Staffing Services (Schlumberger Limited) Business Description(s): Employer Staffing Service (Oilfield Services) Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 01/30/2012 – 02/17/2012 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $16.00 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $16.00 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Bulk Plant Operator Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: Refused To Discontinue University Education Supervisor(s): T Morrow Location(s): 359 Main Street, Suite 5, Grand Junction, CO 81501 (783 22 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505) Phone Number(s): (970) 263-4169, (970) 216-5888 Email Address: info@elwoodstaffing.com, Website(s): www.elwoodstaffing.com Business Name(s): Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Business Description(s): Oilfield Services Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 07/27/2011 – 10/13/2011 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $15.00 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $15.00 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Floorman Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: Verbal Confrontation With Employee Supervisor(s): Donny Stevison Location(s): 703 23 ½ Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Phone Number(s): (970) 263-0872 Email Address: webmaster@hpinc.com, Website(s): www.hpinc.com Business Name(s): Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC Business Description(s): Financial Investment Services Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 06/28/2010 – 06/03/2011 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $19.23 Per Hour Plus Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: $19.23 Per Hour Plus Commission Position(s) Held: Financial Advisor (FA) Reason(s) For Leaving: Resigned: Overtime Compensation Withheld and 30 Day Termination Letter Received Supervisor: Dennis Hall Location(s): 120 West Park Drive, Suite 105, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Phone Number(s): (970) 242-8262 Email Address: dennis.hall@wellsfargoadvisors.com, Website(s): www.wellsfargoadvisors.com
  8. 8. Page 8 of 10 Business Name(s): A & A Rocky Mountain Enterprises Business Description(s): Commercial and Residential Window Washing Approximate Date(s) of Employment: 09/01/2008 – 05/01/2010 Approximate Beginning Compensation: $15.00 Per Hour Approximate Ending Compensation: $15.00 Per Hour Position(s) Held: Window Washer Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: Insufficient Work Availability Supervisor(s): Cal Wilkin Location(s): 2514 Oleaster Court, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Phone Number(s): (970) 433-9909 Email Address: NA, Website(s): www.aandarockymountainenterprises.com Business Name(s): Keller Williams Realty Maui Business Description(s): Real Estate Sales Approximate Date(s) of Licensure: 06/02/2006 – 12/31/2008 Approximate Beginning Compensation: Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: Commission Position(s) Held: Realtor Salesperson (RS) Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: Mistaken Identity Issue; Rehired; Resigned: Moved To Colorado Supervisor(s): Bill Woods and Bill Kilpatrick Location(s): 95 East Lipoa Street, Suite A212, Kihei, HI 96753 Phone Number(s): (808) 270-2900 Email Address: billwoods@kw.com, Website(s): www.kellerwilliamsrealtymaui.com Business Name(s): Quality Real Estate LLC Business Description(s): Real Estate Sales Approximate Date(s) of Licensure: 06/02/2006 – 12/31/2008 Approximate Beginning Compensation: Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: Commission Position(s) Held: Realtor Salesperson (RS) Reason(s) For Leaving: Walkout: Forced To Arbitrate In Incorrect Circumstances Supervisor(s): Jeff Evans Location(s): NA Phone Number(s): NA Email Address: NA, Website(s): NA Business Name(s): Western States Mortgage Corp., d/b/a Residential Capital Corp. Business Description(s): Mortgage Lending Approximate Date(s) of Licensure: 09/11/2001 – 12/31/2008 Approximate Beginning Compensation: Commission Approximate Ending Compensation: Commission Position(s) Held: Mortgage Solicitor (MS) and Branch Manager Reason(s) For Leaving: Let Go: Business Closed By Owner and Approx. $10,000 Commission Witheld Supervisor(s): Steve and Sue Lusa Location(s): NA Phone Number(s): (425) 466-2119 Email Address: swlusa@gmail.com, Website(s): NA
  9. 9. Page 9 of 10 Famous Quote(s) “Let us raise a standard to which the wise and honest can repair; the rest is in the hands of God,” Washington, George.  See Google, Brainy Quote, George Washington Quotes, http://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/authors/g/george_washington.html, (as of June 29th, 2015, 10:21 a.m. (EDT)). “Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle,” Lincoln, Abraham.  See Google, Brainy Quote, Abraham Lincoln Quotes, http://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/authors/a/abraham_lincoln.html, (as of June 29th, 2015, 10:24 a.m. (EDT)). “Satisfied Customers Are My Greatest Asset,” Gullikson, Bruce K. Approximate, 10 Year, Physical Address, Residency History Address: 3311 Hazelwood Street, Detroit, MI 48206 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 06/20/2014 – Present Address: 2663 Eagle Ridge Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81503 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 01/01/2013 – 06/20/2014 Address: 2384 Ridge Circle Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81507 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 05/01/2012 – 01/01/2013 Address: 205 South Main, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 11/01/2011 – 05/01/2012 Address: 724 Centauri Drive, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 05/01/2010 – 11/01/2010 Address: 433 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 10/01/2009 – 05/01/2010 Address: 2903 Bunting Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81504 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 09/01/2008 – 10/01/2009 Address: 54 Moana Avenue, Kihei, HI 96753 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 12/28/2006 – 09/01/2008 Address: 1646 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI 96753 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 10/20/2006 – 12/28/2006 Address: 45 Halili Lane, Apartment 12F, Kihei, HI 96753 Approximate Date(s) Of Physical, Address Residency: 10/17/2003 – 10/20/2006
  10. 10. Page 10 of 10 Very Sincere and Appreciative, "Thanks," Is: Hereby Extended, To: All Special Individuals and (or) Special Entities Who Patiently Helped Contribute, To: This Amazing Document

×