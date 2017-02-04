Gasa competition brief

Sir or Madam, I think the most important element that differentiate my work performance from others is that I would always...
We went deeper and came up with a further reasoning that, simply letting more people to know about  there's such a club wo...
Therefore, we came up with an idea of campus-wide puzzle solving quest. Speciﬁcally, we designed a very mysterious and att...
Thank you so much for the patience of ﬁnishing this document. Ruipeng Liu Emory University 2017 404-953-0458
