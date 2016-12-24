Rue online rusume 2016

Ruth E. Keene ________________________ rueseffer@hotmail.com_______________________ OBJECTIVE Seeking an office position t...
  1. 1. Ruth E. Keene ________________________ rueseffer@hotmail.com_______________________ OBJECTIVE Seeking an office position to utilize and advance my office management skills. SUMMARY OF QUALIFICATIONS * Ability to work well independently and within a team concept. * Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. * Respond well to pressure and short deadlines. * Proven leadership ability. EXPERIENCE Bright House Fiber Optics Management Designer II 01/11-12/16 Skill set includes Windows 9X 2000, XP Power Point Excel Visio Mapping Solutions Mapping Lotus Microsoft Outlook MapInfo Professional 12.5 MapInfo Proviewer 12.5 ACDSee Pro OSPInSIGHT Fiber Management PhotoImpact During this time, I have been responsible, as assigned, for various aspects for a diverse assortment of design extensions and system redesigns. I have demonstrated skill in design and drafting of projects, including documentation from hub to term shelf. I am able to draft all related details to customer circuits, document details of all projects via scanning and digital imagery. I proficiently utilize software programs and correctly calculate equations to complete fiber design work as well as find loss & damage locations & provide details needed to complete restoration in a timely manner. I regularly digitize plant designs onto systems, enabling others to quickly utilize the designs in the completion of their work assignments. I am responsible for survey locations, logging in, tracking designing, maintaining bandwidth, drafting, and storage. I regularly work first hand with field engineers, providing information and guidance as required via phone as well as local locations. I have been responsible for creating multiple redundancy circuits, high bandwidth circuits, as well as creating dwdm rings. I was lead designer for the conversion of storm hardening of major hub sights to underground ribbon fiber, including designating fiber count, location of future splices & jumpers to existing plant. Bright House (Hiregy Temp Agency) 12/08-01/11 During this time, I have been responsible, as assigned, for various aspects for a diverse assortment of design extensions and system redesigns. I have demonstrated skill in design
  2. 2. and drafting of projects, including documentation from hub to term shelf. I am able to draft all related details to customer circuits, document details of all projects via scanning and digital imagery. I proficiently utilize software programs and correctly calculate equations to complete fiber design work. I regularly digitize plant designs onto systems, enabling others to quickly utilize the designs in the completion of their work assignments. I am responsible for logging in, tracking designing, drafting, and storage. I regularly work first hand with field engineers, providing information and guidance as required via phone as well as local locations. Phoenix Promotions Office Manager/Recruiter 07/07 – 09/08 Performed basic office management duties, including screening resumes for potential employees and prioritizing their applications for more efficient interviewing sessions. Conducted employee’s interviews and made recommendations to upper management. Scheduled the daily tasks and appointments for up to 25 employees in the field. Processed all credit cards charges, and reconciliation of daily receipts. Performed routine data entry, weekly payroll, and processed all documentation for all new employees. O’Malley’s Alley Bartender 11/05 – 06/07 Responsibilities included greeting guests, ensuring that all drink and food orders were correct, as well as preparing those food and drink orders. Conducted daily inventories, placing and receiving orders, insuring that proper inventory levels were maintained. Responsible for all opening and closing duties. Managing receipts and preparing those receipts for deposit. Ruby Tuesday 10/02 - 11/04 Server/Host When acting as host, ensured each customer was warmly greeted, and made to feel welcomed. Responsible for serving customers quickly, efficiently, and courteously. Ensure orders given by customers are correctly taken and attention paid to detail, to be easily understood and filled by the kitchen staff. Able to deal effectively with customers, other employees, owners, and sales personnel. Experienced in computer data input and money handling, always balancing at the end of every shift.
  3. 3. Olive Garden Host/Staff Leader 04/02 – 10/02 Responsible for greeting guests as they enter, ensuring the best table for any specific individual needs, also ensuring each guest was satisfied, enjoyed their visit, and would return. Also responsible for all displays and tasting events, as well as server line ups. Responsible for informing servers of sections and daily specials, including food, wine, and special offers. Trained newly hired hosts/hostesses and servers. Responsible for balancing each server's receipts at the end of their shift, preparing deposit slips for daily deposits. HARRY'S SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL 02/01 - 04/02 Server Responsible for ensuring customers experience a pleasant dining experience by ensuring their orders are correctly taken with the utmost attention paid to detail and quality control – written in a manner to be easily understood and filled by the kitchen staff. Able to deal effectively with customers, other employees, owners, and sales personnel. Experienced in computer data input and money handling, always balancing at the end of every shift. OLIVE GARDEN 06/99 - 02/01 Host/Staff Leader Responsible for greeting guests as they enter, ensuring the best table for any specific individual needs, also ensuring each guest was satisfied, enjoyed their visit, and would return. Also responsible for all displays and tasting events, as well as server line ups. Responsible for informing servers of sections and daily specials, including food, wine, and special offers. Trained newly hired hosts/hostesses and servers.

