13 analyse du sujet

  1. 1. Cliquez pour modifier le style des sous-titres du masque 24/12/2016 L'analyse du sujet G13 – Grammaire Slecc
  2. 2. 24/12/2016 Les noms sont soit au singulier soit au pluriel. Un nom est au singulier quand il désigne une seule personne, une seule chose ou un seul animal. Exemples : (un) garçon, (le) secret, (une) mouche. Un nom est au pluriel quand il désigne plusieurs personnes, plusieurs choses ou plusieurs animaux. Exemples : (les) géants, (des) jours, (les) abeilles. Quand les noms sont au pluriel, ils se terminent généralement par la lettre s.
  3. 3. 24/12/2016 Les noms sont soit au …………….. soit au …………….. Un nom est au singulier quand il désigne ……….. …personne, ……………. chose ou …………... animal. Exemples : (un) garçon, (le) secret, (une) mouche. Un nom est au pluriel quand il désigne …………….. personnes, …………… choses ou ……………… animaux. Exemples : (les) géants, (des) jours, (les) abeilles. singulier pluriel une seule plusieurs une seule un seul plusieurs plusieurs
  4. 4. 24/12/2016 • Pour apprendre la leçon : • 1. Donnez un exemple de nom de personne, de nom d’animal, de nom de chose au singulier. • 2. Donnez un exemple de nom de personne, de nom d’animal, de nom de chose au pluriel. • 3. Quels mots peut-on trouver devant un nom au singulier ? devant un nom au pluriel ?
  5. 5. 24/12/2016 L’écureuil - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Analyse du nom Nom commun Masculin Singulier La voiture - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Féminin Singulier Lucas - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom propre Masculin Singulier Les avions - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Masculin Pluriel Le chien - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Masculin Singulier Les feuilles - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Féminin Pluriel
  6. 6. 24/12/2016 Un loup - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Analyse du nom Nom commun Masculin Singulier Une gomme - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Féminin Singulier France - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom propre Féminin Singulier Les lions - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Masculin Pluriel Le rêve - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Masculin Singulier Les noisettes - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Féminin Pluriel
  7. 7. 24/12/2016 Un loup - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Analyse du nom Nom commun Masculin Singulier Une gomme - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Féminin Singulier France - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom propre Féminin Singulier Les lions - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Masculin Pluriel Le rêve - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Masculin Singulier Les noisettes - nature : ………………….. - genre : ………………….. - nombre : ………………….. Nom commun Féminin Pluriel

