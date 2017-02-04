STEPS TO LINK YOUR ROKU ACCOUNT
Steps to link roku account

  1. 1. STEPS TO LINK YOUR ROKU ACCOUNT
  2. 2. SYNOPSIS  Roku TV  Steps To Link Your Roku Account  Still Having Issues  Contact Us
  3. 3. ROKU TV  Roku Tv is only a smart TV that empowered Roku player.  It permits you to watch the most extreme number of channels than other streaming players.
  4. 4. CONTINUE…  The Roku TV has various features including HD picture quality, record and plays back option etc.  Simply interface with your network system, and create a Roku account to effectively agree to accept free trials, subscribe and buy.
  5. 5. STEPS TO LINK YOUR ROKU ACCOUNT  Initially signup for roku account by providing basic personal information.  Then login into your Roku account.  Connect the roku device with your TV as per the manual kit.  Setup the network connection with roku player properly.  Once they are setup the device ask for upgrade And then upgrade it now.
  6. 6. CONTINUE…  After finishing the upgrade it will be reboot.  After that Your Roku player will show link code for activation.  Now put the roku activation code to link your roku account.  Then add your favorite channels as per the your wish.  Finally press continue button to configure your roku setup.
  7. 7. STILL HAVING ISSUES?  If your link code is not recognized select help and get another code.  Occasionally, the Roku service is also below the maintenance, or experiencing a service interruption, leading to slower or no reaction.  If this happens to be the circumstance, you can contact the best technical support team for more information.
  CONTACT US For any issues regarding roku account setup Contact client support team at 1-855-712-0911

×