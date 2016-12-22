Ripon Sinha CV

RIPON SINHA : ripon.sinha2010@gmail.com : +91-8967297897 / +971-507261304 : Bin Sari Specialized Technologies; Bldg; 96...
  1. 1. RIPON SINHA : ripon.sinha2010@gmail.com : +91-8967297897 / +971-507261304 : Bin Sari Specialized Technologies; Bldg; 96; Mussafah, Abu Dhabi; PO Box: 130659 A versatile, high-energy professional with the distinction of executing prestigious projects of large magnitude within strict time schedule, cost & quality, seeking middle level assignments in Quantity Surveying / Site Execution with an organisation of high repute in Oil & Gas / Construction / Infrastructure/Housing industry PROFILE SUMMARY B.Tech. (Civil Engineering) with nearly 11 years of experience with UAE valid driving license in: ~ Site Execution ~ Team Management ~ MIS Reporting & Documentation ~ Quantity Surveying ~ HSE Management • Currently associated with Bin Sari Specialized Technologies, Abu Dhabi, UAE as Project Engineer (Civil) • Hands-on experience in handling project activities entailing resource management, tender evaluation and contract management for large size projects • Expertise in spearheading construction projects involving project feasibility study, strategy formulation and site execution • Significant exposure in planning, executing & spearheading various estimation, engineering & technical activities • Abilities in negotiating & finalizing sub-contract works and preparing sub-contract agreements • Proficient in measurement & estimation of quantity, rate analysis and identification of the claim • Skills in planning & preparing schedule for various construction projects • An effective communicator with honed interpersonal, negotiation and problem solving skills ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE Since June’16 – Present Bin Sari Specialized Technologies, Abu Dhabi, UAE as Project Engineer (Civil) Since Jan’15 – June’16 Audex Pte Ltd, Fujairah, UAE as Assistant Engineer (Civil) Since June’14 – Dec’14 Simplex Projects Ltd., Kuwait as Site Engineer Mar’11 – May’14 Punjlloyd Ltd., Dubai as Senior Supervisor Civil (R1) Jun’06 – Feb’11 Simplex Infrastructures Ltd., Surat as Senior Supervisor – Civil Key Result Areas: • Estimation & tendering of Dolphin Energy structure erection work & pipeline maintenance of ADCO. • Carrying out execution of all super structure like valve manifold, mcc building, pipe culvert, diesel storage tank Foundation, oil storage tank foundation etc. • Carrying out execution of all super structure and reconciliation of materials like bulk material, reinforcement, etc. • Generating monthly sub contractor bill • Involved in preparation of: o MTO and as built drawing for billing o Bar Bending Schedule o Tender / contract documents and cost estimates including billing, variation/ deviation proposals, claims, etc. o Red-markup drawings for variations from AFC drawings • Collaborating with: o Procurement & Project Department for preparing final technical offers to be submitted to client before due dates
  2. 2. o Client, consultants, project manager and other departments regarding the drawings and technical matters • Ensuring that the projects are executed as per planned construction standards and customer requirements are met within a given delivery schedule • Handling activities related to 1200 Dia. Cast in Situ Bore Piles • Estimating the quantity and amount for any type of structures / drawings • Preparing cost proposals, contracts & documentation by following company’s procedures; responding to tenders & requests in a timely manner • Accountable for preparation of running account bills, checking of bills (Client & Sub-Contractors) and compilation of documents required to be fulfilled for final bills • Creating daily, weekly & monthly reports and conducting reconciliation of client material (store issue statement vs. billing consumption) and client’s bill vs. contractor’s bill (monthly & yearly) Highlights: At Audex Pte Ltd., Fujairah, UAE • Conferred with Certificate of Appreciation for excellent Safety performance in 2016 in Fujairah (UAE) from Vopak Horizon Fujairah Terminal. At Punjlloyd Ltd., Dubai • Conferred with Certificate of Appreciation for excellent performance in 2012 in Muscat (Oman) • Efficaciously worked towards the successful completion of Chennai Flyover Project within a span of 1 month, after overcoming various challenges At Simplex Infrastructures Ltd., Surat: • Recognized with cash reward for 3 times for excellent performance in projects in 2008, 2009 & 2010 ACADEMIC DETAILS 2013 B.Tech. (Civil Engineering) from JRNRV University, Udaipur 2002 12th from Kandi Raj College, Kandi, Murshidabad, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education 2000 10th from Kandi Raj High School, Kandi, Murshidabad, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Other Credential: • Diploma in AutoCAD from CADD Centre, Chennai in 2009 IT SKILLS • Well versed with MS Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint) and Internet Applications PERSONAL DETAILS Date of Birth: 1st November, 1983 Permanent Address: F-4A, Fourth Floor, Onyx Griham, 277 Gopal Lal Tagore Road, Baranagar, Kolkata-700036 Languages Known: English, Hindi and Bengali LinkedIn Id: ripon.sinha2010@gmail.com Nationality: Indian Marital Status: Married No. of Dependents: 1 Passport No.: G5675627 (Date of Expiry-6/1/2018) Driving License: UAE Visa Status: Employement Location Preference: UAE / Qatar / Singapore / Malaysia / Canada / Australia ~ Please attached Annexure for project details ~
  3. 3. ANNEXURE PROJECT UNDERTAKEN At Bin Sari Specialized Technologies, Abu Dhabi, UAE Title: ADCO Pipeline Maintenance, Structure Erection (Dolphin Energy) Designation: Project Engineer (Civil) Consultant: ADCO, GASCO, Dolphin Energy Client: ADCO, GASCO, Dolphin Energy Period: June’16 – Till Date At Audex Pte Ltd, Fujairah, UAE Title: Vopak Horizon Fujairah Limited (Black Pearl Project, Phase-1) Designation: Assistant Engineer (Civil) Consultant: Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Client: Vopak Horizon Fujairah Limited Period: January’15 – June’16 At Simplex Projects Ltd., Kuwait: Title: Public Authority for Housing Welfare / (Sabah Al-Ahmed City Neighbourhood-(E) Designation: Site Engineer Consultant: Dar Al Dowailah Engineering Consultants & Const. Co. Client: Combined Group. Of Engineering & Consultants. Period: June’14 – Dec’14 At Punjlloyd Ltd., Dubai: Title: Falcon (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) Designation: Senior Supervisor Civil (R1) Consultant: Tebodin Middle East Ltd. Client: Horizon Jebel Ali Terminals Ltd. / Emirates National Oil Company Ltd. (ENOC) Period: Mar’13 – May’14 Title: New WTP & CPF Upgrade Project Phase-II (Oman, Muscat) Designation: Senior Supervisor Civil (R1) Consultant: Occidental Mukhaizna LLC Client: OXY Period: Mar’11 – Mar’13 At Simplex Infrastructures Ltd., Surat: Title: 382.5 MW Unosugen (Combined Cycle Power Plant), Surat, Gujarat, India Designation: Senior Supervisor (Civil) Consultant: Siemens Client: Torrent (Torrent Power Plant) Period: Aug’10 – Feb’11 Title: Jindal (India) Thermal Power Ltd., Angul, Orissa, India Client: Jindal Designation: Senior Supervisor (Civil) Consultant: Jindal Period: May’10 – Jul’10
  4. 4. Title: Improvement Access of Golden Quadratarel Corridor by Free Flow Facilities along NH4, NH45 & NH205 within Chennai City, India Client: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Designation: Senior Supervisor (Civil) Consultant: Stup Consultant Pvt. Ltd. Period: Aug’07 – Apr’10 Role: Looked after all civil structures including cast in situ bore piles and lane marking. Title: Jamnagar Export Refinery Project, Jamnagar, Gujarat, India Designation: Senior Supervisor (Civil) Client: Reliance Petroleum Ltd. Period: Jun’06 – Jul’07

