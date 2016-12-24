O Chefe Lider de Alta Performance v1

O Chefe Líder e suas Equipes de Alta Performance br.linkedin.com/in/ReneRobertoRosa/ 1
O Chefe Líder de Alta Performance Como saber se o Chefe é um bom Líder ? “O Segredo do Gerenciamento Competente está no Mé...
O Chefe Líder de Alta Performance GERENCIAMENTO BSC GPD Business Intelligence PDCA DMAIC Metas Audaciosa Manutenção Sobrev...
O Chefe Líder de Alta Performance Estratégico Tático Operacional O Chefe Líder deve ter sua liderança situacional gerencia...
Rene Roberto Rosa FORMAÇÃO ACADEMICA • MBA FGV Executivo Internacional em TI Estratégica • MBA FGV em Gestão Empresarial •...
O Chefe Lider de Alta Performance

  5. 5. Rene Roberto Rosa FORMAÇÃO ACADEMICA • MBA FGV Executivo Internacional em TI Estratégica • MBA FGV em Gestão Empresarial • Graduação em Adm. de Empresas CERTIFICAÇÕES • PMP – Project Management Professional ( auditada ) • CSM – Scrum Master ( agile projects ) • Black Belt – Lean Six Sigma • SAP ECC 6 SD – Sales and Distribution • SAP ECC 6 MM – Material Management RESUMO PROFISSIONAL • 02 MBAs FGV, PMP, CSM, Black Belt, SAP 6 SD/MM certificados; • 18+ anos de experiência gerencial e executiva; • 12+ anos de experiência com PMO/ Programa/ Projetos multidisciplinares; • 10+ re/implementações totais/parciais de ERPs e desenvolvimentos SDLC e ágeis; • Reversão de cenário, aumento de produtividade e resultados de Classe Mundial; • Liderança de gerentes, especialistas e terceiros no Brasil e exterior em multi planta; • Inglês e português. SP +5511996167641 RJ +5521969421100 Skype rene.rosa.rrr ReneRobertoRosa@gmail.com ://br.linkedin.com/in/renerobertorosahttps Veja também: http://www.slideshare.net/ReneRobertoRosa/gesto- para-resultados-de-classe-mundial-latam-v35

