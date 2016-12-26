Kashmir-AnHistoric disputewithsome moderntriggers: The death of Burhan Wani on Friday 8th July 2016 kicked off a new round...
With the election of Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 general elections, the Indian governme...
competing with both China and Pakistan on different fronts-economically and politically respectively-and is developing a s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

raddington group article 2

33 views

Published on

0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

raddington group article 2

  1. 1. Kashmir-AnHistoric disputewithsome moderntriggers: The death of Burhan Wani on Friday 8th July 2016 kicked off a new round of violent clashes in the disputed state of Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 30 people. It is, in reality, only the latest flashpoint in a conflict dating back to 1947. It has led to 3 wars, numerous other smaller scale conflicts, millions of deaths, refugees and an overall sense of animosity between two rival states. Recent factors have added fuel to an already old and fierce fire. 1) A dispute over territory which is now about reputation and ego The region of Kashmir has been under dispute between neighbours India and Pakistan since the partition and independence from British India in 1947. In reality, the current situation over Kashmir is a legacy from the flawed division of the colony into Pakistan and India. Back in 1947 the Kashmir was a princely state ruled by a Hindu Maharajah (king) Hari Singh. In the process of becoming independent countries the princely states, which were in the indirect control of the British, were persuaded to decide whether to become part of India or Pakistan. This was decided mostly based on religious makeup. In other words, the states with a majority Muslim population chose to become part of Pakistan while those with a majority Hindu population chose India. However, Hari Singh was a Hindu ruler of a majority Muslim state. As a ruler he chose to become part of India but the Pakistani leaders wanted Kashmir to become part of Pakistan, given its majority Muslim makeup. Long story short, a mutual agreement was not reached and to this day the state is divided into Pakistani controlled Kashmir and Indian controlled Kashmir. Both sides want to take control over the whole state and integrate it into their country. As a region, Kashmir is not economically valuable or strategically useful, in reality both countries want the region because they have fought too long and hard over it to give it up. Forfeiting would not only be seen as a sign of weakness but would also be seen as a waste of lives, money and time. The idea of them fearing consequences of other states angling for independence is a logical idea but rather misses the point, in this particular case. 2) Both sides blame the other for any violence To be frank, while public opinion around the world is obviously with the innocent people who live in the region, outside of India and Pakistan, no one is really willing or motivated to fight a war over a largely insignificant region. While some may make the argument, for example, that the US fought wars in Iraq for oil, there is no one making a similar argument for Kashmir. What this boils down to is that only India and Pakistan are willing to shed blood, which subsequently means that any incident of violence is automatically either India’s fault or Pakistan’s fault in their respective eyes. This explains why India blamed Pakistani militants for the death of 18 soldiers earlier this month. What both sides seemto ignore, unfortunately, is that there are Kashmiris who are angling for their own independent state, away from either country. Regrettably, in the eyes of each government, it is either Pakistan’s fault or India’s fault, a black or white case, simple as that. Which is a very inaccurate way of looking at the issue. 3) India’s sabre rattling is a necessary attitude to appease its resurgent Hindu Nationalists
  2. 2. With the election of Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 general elections, the Indian government has effectively become a Hindu Nationalist administration. Along with that India has, since 2014, steadily declined in its treatment of non-Hindus within the country and has generally become a stricter Hindu country. There has been violence over the enforcement of the ban against eating beef; as shown with a Muslim man in Delhi, Mohammed Akhlaq and his son being attacked by a mob for supposedly eating beef, back in 2015. The greater discrimination against low caste Dalits (untouchables) in the past year. The campaign to ‘Remove Mughals from Books’. Calls for prominent and popular Muslim Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to convert to Hinduism or go to Pakistan. All of the above are examples of the growing rhetoric and action against Muslims in India, with a subsequent growing tension against the Muslim Pakistan. It is back to a nationalist and sometimes extremist view of India as a Hindu nation and Pakistan as the enemy Islamic nation. While not promoted by all in India, it is a growing trend in a country now ruled by a nationalistic right wing government. Much like the rise of Trump in the US and the outcome of Brexit, the right wing nationalists are resurgent. In effect, this results in the need to emphasise Pakistan as the ‘other’, attempting to invade and take control of Kashmir. The aggressive response by Indian leaders to the incidents in Kashmir is an attempt to reinforce that divide and shore up their support base. 4) Kashmir is not the only problem for a weakened Pakistan Pakistan has many long running problems of its own. While India’s claimthat Pakistan is a ‘university of terrorism’ is more nationalist rhetoric, it has a small element of truth to it. There is a growing threat of radicalisation in Pakistan, with the Pakistani Taliban the biggest source of that. Recent attacks by the Taliban, such as in Lahore in March 2016 and in Peshawar in December 2014 are the strongest evidence of the country’s vulnerability to radicalisation and subsequently terrorism. The perpetrators of the Lahore attack were known to have been targeting Christians, particularly children, a characteristic that is shared with IS. When Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden was killed in May 2011, he was found in a compound very close to a Pakistan Military Academy in Abbottabad. The assassination of Mullah Akhtar Mansour in May 2016 in the Dalbandi area of Balochistan province-south west Pakistan, is further evidence that the Afghanistan-Pakistan border is still unsecure. The country’s blasphemy laws have the potential to cause political and economic problems and provide a feeding ground for extremist groups. All of the above are signs of the increasing fragility of Pakistan as a state. Having a resurgent issue in Kashmir is likely to weaken it further and maybe push them to fight back, to rein back the idea of them as a failed state. 5) There may be a third player in the form of China India and China are economic rivals, even more so in recent years due to both country’s economic success. With an economy which grew at an average rate of 7.5% in 2015, greater than China’s 6.9%, India is a country giving China a run for its money. China has invested heavily in the Pakistani port of Gwadar while India has invested in the Iranian port of Chabahar. Pakistan and China both border India and subsequently surround it. India is
  3. 3. competing with both China and Pakistan on different fronts-economically and politically respectively-and is developing a strong US-India relationship to help combat that (Modi visited the US in June 2016 for the 4th time in 2 years). A complex network of alliances is growing, India and the US working together against their respective rivals of Pakistan and China. Kashmir is a region to throw into the mix and intensify this rivalry; and that is forgetting the fact that China controls a small part of Kashmir in the east. Ultimately Kashmir is a region being fought over since 1947 but in this modern complex globalised world the conflict is about to reignite in a potentially more dangerous way.

×