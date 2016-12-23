Ravi-Resume

K V RAVI RANGARAAJAN  : 7/15, Duraisamy Road, T Nagar, Chennai 600017 : (R )+914424344490;(M)+91 73974 53974; : raviran...
  1. 1. K V RAVI RANGARAAJAN  : 7/15, Duraisamy Road, T Nagar, Chennai 600017 : (R )+914424344490;(M)+91 73974 53974; : ravirangaraajan@yahoo.com :ravirangaraajan@gmail.com Skype ID : “ravi rangaraajan” MANAGER – FINANCE & ACCOUNTS Offering 20 years of experience PROFILE & STRENGTHS : Diligent & result –oriented professional and a good team leader with dexterity in formulating and implementing the modern management techniques and accounting policies with the ability to relate theory with practice. Pivotal in assessing changing corporate environs with an insight into the domains of Accounts and Finance:  Able to handle independently, the entire accounts functions, finalization of accounts, preparation of Financial Statements according to the prescribed standards, Reports, notes, minutes, etc and well versed with the compliances of statutory requirements and audit procedures of Corporate sector, societies, trusts, firms and individuals.  Handling Treasury and day to day cash/funds flow management  Supervisory role for the factory maintenance, inventory management, Logistics, etc  Budget, projections, MIS, bank liaison, Import-Export documentations.  Funds raising, Facility arrangements, proposals and project reports and other documentations for banks/financial institutions.  General administration of office/factory and personnel management  Sales monitoring, collections, receivables/payables reporting, daily collection monitoring, Debtors/Creditors Reconciliation.  Representing the company for tax assessments/Special scrutiny, VAT, TDS, Service Tax, ESI, PF and returns e-filings, other statutory obligations, etc  Advance tax calculations, statutory records maintenance, Excise records, Payroll, wages and cost analysis.  Expert in Advanced MS-Excel, MS-Word, SEO, Net working, Power point, Q-pro, Tally ERP including payroll, Quick books (desktop and online version) and SAP-FICO  Capable of establishing new milestones through evolved Internal ControlProcesses. Excellent time management skills with proven ability to work accurately and quickly, prioritize, coordinate and consolidate tasks; resilient with a high level of personal integrity and energy experience.  Presently working for a India based MNC having HO at Pune, as PROJECT COST CONTROLLER - Lagos, Nigeria operations. Handling both Indian and African Taxation and Exim. Now trying for a senior position as heading the finance/accounts department of Manufacturing/service sector companies in India and Africa  Familiar with Taxation laws of India/Africa and having experience of online VAT/SERVICE TAX, Income Tax, TDS and ROC returns filing systems of India.
  2. 2. Core Competencies :  Accounts & Finance Management  Bank liaisons & Reconciliation  Tax Assessment  Inventory & Stock Control  Debtors & Cash Control  Internal Audit  Budgeting & MIS  P & L Account/Balance Sheet  Payroll/wages  Audit compliances  Reporting  Import/Export Documentation  Facilities with Banks & Financial Institutions  Factory/office Administration  Heading the accounts department, Bank liaison, daily cash/funds flow, inventory management, Payroll, wages, Factory maintenance and Logistics  Administering budgeting, projections, MIS and conducting meetings with banks for funding for capital items and working capital management  Tracking the Term loan documentations, arrangements of Export/ Import and LC/OD/CC facilities with banks/ financial institutions  Supervising general administration of office/factory and mapping reports of sales, Drs/Crs reconciliation, collections receivables/payables and Treasury Management  Appearing for Tax assessments, TDS, VAT, ESI, PF, Central Excise, Service Tax and e-filing of returns including advance Tax calculations  Monitoring cash flows & ensuring that funds are synchronized in such as way after projecting accurate cash forecast  Sketching the company’s financial status by preparing financial statements such as P&L account, Balance- sheet & annual report  Audit co-ordination and finalization of accounts and statutory audit compliances.  Streamlining existing systems and procedures; reporting irregularities for follow up action and rectification  Implementing financial results forecasting system for providing accurate future results projections  Capitalizing assets, monthly financial reports, implementing internal controls & reporting the same  Designing business plans / strategies for maximizing stock movements & Inventory management  Representing companies, individuals and firms up to DCIT level and preparing notes for appeals and tribunal cases and attending special scrutiny of accounts with appropriate tax authorities. PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE 01’13- 11’16 : Stellar Constructions Ltd., Lagos, Nigeria as Project cost controller (construction and real estate activities – USD 1bn Turnover) 03’09- 12’12: Saponaria Industries Ltd., Lagos, Nigeria as Manager-Fin & Accts (manufacturers & Exporters of soaps-USD 40m Turnover) 12’06- 03’09: Gee Gee Kay Pvt. Ltd., Chennai as Manager-Accounts (manufacturers & Exporters of chemicals-INR 200cr Turnover) 09’04- 11’06: Group of companies dealing in FMCG/Plastic/Dairy products in India & Uganda as Accountant 06’96- 09’04: KVR Associates, Tax Consultants, Chennai as Proprietor 05’91- 06’96: Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants, Chennai as Audit supervisor 06’87- 04’91: Electroplating Company (SSI Unit) Chennai as Accountant cum Supervisor EDUCATION 2012 MBA – IT from Downtown University, Assam, India 2012 PGDBA., from Downtown University, Assam, India 1990 M.Com., from Chennai university, Tamil Nadu, India 1987 B.Com., from Chennai University, Tamil Nadu, India [(Attempted C.A., (Inter) and ICWA (Inter)] Other course: Typewriting–lower–English-45wordsper min. IT SKILLS  Well versed with: o MS-Excel(advanced), MS-Word, Power point, , Q-pro, Tally ERP including Payroll o Accounting software’s like Wings, Quick books, SAP-FICO o Systems maintenance, Networking, Web designing and SEO
  3. 3. PERSONAL DETAILS Date of Birth : 01st May 1966 Place of Birth : Kumbakonam, Tanjore Dist, Tamil Nadu Languages Known : Tamil, English. working knowledge of Hindi, Sanskrit & French -(Beginner level) Address : No.2, Ramakrishna Street,(off: North Usman Road), T Nagar, Chennai -600017 Reason for leaving The present job : for better prospects Last drawn salary : India: Rs.75,000/=+p.m. Salary Expected : Negotiable No of dependents : 3 (Sister,wife & son) Reference : Mr. M Padhmanabhan, F.C.A., Ph.: +91 99405 84026 Senior Partner, Sundaram & Srinivasan, Chartered Accountants, Chennai. Mr.Vijayakumar Kappet, F.C.A., Ph.: 80562 48129 M.D., Daraju Industries Limited, Lagos, Nigeria. Mr.Srinivasa Raghavan, F C A.,+234 81 2999 8989 Finance Director - Purechem Industries Limited, Lagos Nigeria Mr. P Srinivasan, B.L., Ph.: +91 98411 16738 Sr. Advocate, Madras High Court. Dr. P Shenoy, M B B S., Apollo Clinic, Lagos, Nigeria Ph.:+234 80 82352349

